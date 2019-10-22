Watch This Baby Tiger Cub Adorably Attempt To Roar
An adorable tiger cub gives his best attempt to roar with amusing results.
The gang's all together, and they're on the Millennium Falcon. What more could you ask for?
German mountain biker Johannes Fischbach wanted to set a world record for a mountain bike jump at the Vogtland Arena in Klingenthal, Germany. It didn't quite work out.
By all rights and the laws of physics, Alex Marquez should have ended up sprawled on the pavement here. But he wasn't having it.
And there's something more sinister about his resurrection than what meets the eye. 'Bloodshot' premieres in theaters on February 21, 2020.
Sadly, this toddler has better form than most of us out there.
That was *way* too close for comfort.
Crime blogger Martin Kok was assassinated while leaving a sex club. It turned out MPC, one of his clients, was not an ordinary phone company.
Surprisingly, it's not companies like Apple that are making the list of companies that offer the highest median salaries to employees.
'A driver illegally passes me on the road, passes another driver right after while narrowly avoiding an oncoming car, then gets clocked by a cop doing 77 in a 35 zone. Cop chases him down and I followed.'
It began with a blue ball being tossed into the air. It ended up being so much more.
How a prestigious school went from academic darling to the verge of collapse — and became an omen for liberal arts education as a whole.
Kelly Renee Turner said her 6-year-old daughter was dying of a rare degenerative disease. It was all a lie, police say.
Profits are hard to come by — and Apple and Amazon aren't going away.
Deep beneath the Black Sea, off the coast of Bulgaria, ancient Greek ships are revealing answers to the mystery of the Noah's Ark flood.
'I filmed this video at a friend's bucks party about a year ago. We had all gone down individually and I suggested we all go down together. We had no idea about what was about to transpire. The end result was one of our friends hurt his neck for about 3 months and I hurt my ankle for a couple of months.'
Rape, torture and human experiments. Sayragul Sauytbay offers firsthand testimony from a Xinjiang 'reeducation' camp.
Talk about some stellar social media sleuthing.
In Poland, single women who have frozen embryos are now barred from accessing them.
Measuring 194cm and weighing close to one and a half tonnes, it's little wonder Knickers broke the internet. Now, after lying low for close to a year, Knickers is stepping back into the limelight.
The fire has grown extremely quickly, expanding from one acre to thirty in less than an hour.
From campaign shoots to Victoria's Secret VIP parties, sometimes success isn't all it might seem on the outside
They say you have to be on your toes when you work. We're guessing this is one of the reasons why.
Munich-based photographer Bernhard Lang recently shared aerial views of famous squares and landmarks throughout London, England. By presenting the metropolis from the sky, Lang offers a more dynamic look at the capital city's unique geometric patterns and iconic architecture.
SoftBank will take control of WeWork after the deal is announced.
The game shall go on, regardless of rain, wind, or men falling from the sky.
The Stylophone is small, stylus operated and takes two seconds to learn to play.
A New Jersey utility sparked outrage for charging customers to subsidize nuclear plants. We checked the bills. Turns out, that was just one of 16 lurking surcharges.
Using data from the Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers at NASA have predicted that our own Milky Way galaxy and the nearby Andromeda galaxy (M31) will collide about 4 billion years from now.
For nearly 50 years, Larry Via got away with the murder of a New York family man — until his poison pen did him in.
The employment of SkyCam in football broadcasts has received mixed reviews in the past, but this camera shot of Cordarrelle Patterson's 102-yard kickoff return touchdown on Sunday was one of those few times when the camerawork made the play even more spectacular.
Today in news that will please David Cronenberg and only David Cronenberg, it is now possible to shroud your smart devices in warm, flabby flesh that just loves being pinched and tickled.
At the height of the Me Too movement, the message of the training seminar was 'fix the women.'
Near an airport in Amsterdam, an artist has figured out a way to both please the eye and soothe the ear.
Election results show Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party will return to power, but as a minority government after Monday's general election.
A long-buried street that led pilgrims to the Jewish Temple 2,000 years ago was commissioned by Roman governor Pontius Pilate.
When Waad al-Kateab decided to start a family with her husband, her friends told her she was crazy. It was 2015 and they were living in Aleppo.
Unofficial but impressive tests show that, thanks to the way the OLED pixels work, dark mode saves significant battery life. You're welcome.
To write 'Last Call,' author Brad Thomas Parsons visited bars across the country to ask bartenders what they would choose as their final drink.
A scandal over radiation exposure at the park is the latest weapon employees are using against each other in a perpetually toxic workplace.
Most geodes — hollow, crystal-lined rocks — can fit in the palm of your hand. But the giant Pulpi Geode, which is about half the size of a small bedroom, fills part of an abandoned mine in southeastern Spain.
These movie palaces were fixtures of American cities large and small for the first half of the 20th century, providing suitably wondrous escapist backdrops to the celluloid fantasies of their screens.
If you've ever gone car shopping, you know dealers will pull out of the air any number of bonkers excuses not to disclose their pricing.
Ever dreamed of making your commute inÂ an IndyCar? Gary Cheney made it happen.
A comic artist's take on what the future of transportation might really feel like.
'The Godfather' director joins in the criticism of superhero films, and James Gunn of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' responds.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Three workers were killed when the Hard Rock hotel in New Orleans collapsed on October 12. The demolition of the two construction cranes at the site last weekend, however, do not go entirely as planned, as one of the cranes was still left hanging precariously over the building after the explosion.
A new book challenges one of our most persistent illusions — that meritocracy is possible, or even makes any sense.