Watch This Australian DJ Slowly Realize That The Song His Guest Brought To Play Is About Himself
Tom Cardy secretly wrote a song about Lewis Hobba called "Weird Guy" and played it for him in a prank of epic proportions.
Tom Cardy secretly wrote a song about Lewis Hobba called "Weird Guy" and played it for him in a prank of epic proportions.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Sunisa Lee does something that no other gymnast has pulled off in NCAA competition during her routine on Friday against Kentucky.
If you're going to make the switch, do it without becoming a malnourished mealtime grump.
Tom Cardy secretly wrote a song about Lewis Hobba called "Weird Guy" and played it for him in a prank of epic proportions.
Savings plans pitched as helping the middle-class have turned out to be a gold mine for the wealthy.
Parenting advice on stepchildren, infants, and adult siblings.
John Oliver points out how Putin dressing down Sergey Naryshkin, Russia's director of the Foreign Intelligence Service, for his last ditch effort to avert war, sums up the Russian leader in a nutshell.
"Do I need a permit to carry oat milk?"
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, through regions in the north, east and south. Ukrainian officials have confirmed multiple deaths and over hundreds injured, while the US and other nations have imposed sanctions on Russia.
Aretha Franklin's 15-year-old granddaughter Grace Franklin auditioned on the season 20 premiere of "American Idol" and it sparked an uncomfortable disagreement on the set.
Is Jamali Maddix serious about this story about accidentally breaking Bob Marley's toilet as a child? The panelists of "Would I Lie To You?" attempt to sus it out.
Musk has a heated discussion with Input about his blockchain-powered charity, global wealth inequality, and his older brother, Elon.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Heart's "Crazy on You' features the most complicated acoustic guitar introduction in all of rock and roll. Someone dug up an old clip of the singer-songwriter explaining how to perform it.
A major milestone is now complete.
Netflix's "Murderville" can be summarized as a murder-mystery comedy series in which Will Arnett attempts for the whole show to not crack himself up.
Black women are pushing against the (white, rural and male) stereotype.
LV Anderson rounds up the best advice column questions and answers from the week. This week we have a woman whose boyfriend keeps gushing about his ex on social media, a person whose mother thinks men shouldn't do dishes and more.
Last year's Formula One season had it all, ups, downs, drama and heartbreak. Watch all of it unfold in Netflix's fourth season of "Drive To Survive." Begins streaming on March 11.
Avoiding 1.5 degrees of global warming is no longer possible, and the people on the planet least responsible for the warming will be the most affected. There are fewer ways to adapt, but we have to try.
With a native 4K 2160p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, response rate of 1ms and support for FreeSync and G-Sync, this monitor will make your games shine.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
He makes it look so easy.
Ukrainian officials confirmed that the AN-225 Mriya, which was parked in an airfield in Gostomel near Kyiv, was destroyed by Russian forces.
There isn't a single item in the kitchen that gets used more than the chef's knife. It's absolutely worth investing in something nice.
At least that is what Toyota is saying, following Japan backing Ukraine.
Michael Keaton gets a surprise of a lifetime while he was taking a bathroom break and Salma Hayek nearly got stage fright.
It has a utility knife, bottle opener, pry bar, screwdriver, file and more in a form factor shorter than 2.5 inches.
"As one account goes down, more pop up."
Insider got an inside look at what US Army infantry trainees go through during their first day of basic training at the Maneuver Center of Excellence in Fort Benning, Georgia.
Made of suede, full-grain leather and gum rubber, these shoes from Luca offer a distinct look with the comfort and support of a sneaker.
"The brownstone stood for everything I wanted: solidity and urbanity, possibility and permanence. But it wasn't mine."
"I feel betrayed and angry that he kept this from me for so many years."
Hanson got the last laugh during their tour de force performance of the Star Spangled Banner.
Last Week Tonight's John Oliver excoriates the system in America that allows rich johns like Robert Kraft to get off scot free while throwing the book at sex workers.
The Lady Anastasia, which was partially sunk, belongs to a Russian tycoon who heads a state-owned military weapons company.
Now this is the news we need today.
Johnny Knoxville explains the genesis of "Jackass," shares an embarrassing childhood moment and reveals who he'd pick as his running mate in the 2024 presidential election.
Because as a wise man once said, "Real life is for March!"
Eric Bender, a psychiatrist, breaks down scenes from cult films like "Fight Club," "Scarface," "The Dark Knight Rises," "Oldboy" and dives deep into the psyche of the characters.
Andrew Garfield reacts to the moment Tom Holland inadvertently let the cat out of the bag about "No Way Home."
The worms, grubs and roots rummaging unseen beneath our feet produce a cacophony of sounds that we are only just starting to listen to and understand.
Marc Summers and Nick Cannon take a look at an '80s episode of Nick, where the slime was still being perfected.
The Ukrainian president's dispatches from the streets of Kyiv document his continued presence in the country — and serve as missives of solidarity.
The late "Ghostbusters" director produced and shepherded the first professional features from one of horror's greatest filmmakers, David Cronenberg.
Embark on an open-world adventure in "Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet", arriving on Nintendo Switch in late 2022.
A lawyer (Kenan Thompson) and his client (Melissa Villaseñor) attempt to win a settlement as they face a different kind of judge (John Mulaney).
Google Maps data can inadvertently reveal location of troops and civilians.