Watch This Artist Use A Typewriter To Beautifully Illustrate An English Countryside
This short film shows how James Cook creates works of art with his trusty typewriter.
This short film shows how James Cook creates works of art with his trusty typewriter.
We could listen to this all day.
Noah Kalina originally uploaded six years of progress in 2006 — and the video went viral. Here's the update.
Guess this is the fast food restaurant Michael Scott worked at before Dunder Mifflin.
Come for the amazing athleticism of Spitfire, the record-breaking whippet. Stay for the loving relationship between him and his trainer.
"We ran outside and lunged at them, which made them scurry. Max didn't seem phased at all."
We can feel his terror just watching this video.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A year of reporting reveals a culture of incest, rape, and abuse.
Boasting 400 active volcanoes, Jupiter's moon Io is considered the most volcanically active body in the solar system and image processing specialist Jason Perry released some eye-popping images taken by the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper off the Juno orbiter.
Cory Zapatka explains the surprising ways that time zones affect our lives.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
They had theories as to what was inside the fish. They were all wrong.
The US Army is engineering what it calls the "Personal Heating Dexterity Device" to help warm hands and fingers in cold conditions.
While the East Coast of the US is seeing some unseasonably warm temperatures, large swaths of Canada are experiencing some remarkably cold days, in the negative 30s and 40s.
An astonished onlooker caught one angry driver in Toledo ramming his vehicle into another.
"I thought we were going on an adventure." Survivors of the death camp in Poland recall the growing realization that they were prisoners.
Read Colin Trevorrow's vision for the finale of the saga, which is far more coherent than the movie J.J. Abrams made.
If he'd just waited five more seconds, this wouldn't have happened.
With near-constant updates spinning out of Buckingham Palace, it's hard to keep up with the absolutely batshit quotes palace insiders are giving to press.
For a moment a decade ago, the game industry looked like a very different place and Microsoft made a big bet on its Kinect motion control peripheral.
Data is essential to modern business. Therefore, so are data analysts who know how to use the most important data management tools: SQL and MySQL. Learn them both in "MySQL and SQL for Beginners," now just $12.99.
The presence of Nazi flags is hard to ignore in these slice-of-life footage of Berlin in 1936.
Almost a decade after the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster, Giles Price photographs those who dare to return.
"I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it."
Stephen Colbert lights into Gwyneth Paltrow's scientifically questionable products and her upcoming Netflix series, The Goop Lab.
Archival images from the late 19th and early 20th centuries reveal engineered labyrinths of civic optimism
SPA Studios' hand-drawn "Klaus" is up for a Best Animated Feature award, and the team was pretty psyched about it.
People cling to the traditional notion that career success is a male drama in which women must do their best in a supporting role.
The chart is simple. Actually taking care of a baby? Not so much.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
At first she seems to love it, but then after a few gulps, she has two choice words to sum up the experience.
The skin microbiome is having a moment.
This short film shows how James Cook creates works of art with his trusty typewriter.
Mia Khalifa famously earned just £9,000 over her entire career. But how much can the average star charge for a scene? And which kind of scenes pay the most?
Unlike in previous generations, hardly any formal organizations are pushing to reduce the amount that Americans drink. Some groups oppose marijuana, guns, porn, junk food, and virtually every other vice. Whatever happened to the anti-alcohol movement?
Is China's social credit system a real-life Black Mirror episode? Here's what's going on.
Openpilot is an open source semi-automated driving system. How does it fare against Tesla's similar system?
Tiny living spaces are increasingly becoming a way to add housing in big cities. But this approach seems more extreme — and has yet to receive approval from the San Francisco Planning Department.
The discovery of a legendary, lost shipwreck in North America has pitted treasure hunters and archaeologists against each other, raising questions about who should control sunken riches.
Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter have been mastering the board in the "Jeopardy!" greatest of all time tournament. See if you can answer the clues, as compiled by the fan site J! Archive, that all three of them have missed.
If Kermit the Frog gained a certain schadenfreude watching people struggle in the snow, it would be something like this.
Google, Kleiner Perkins, and some of biotech's biggest players aligned to create Calico, a company that wants to halt aging
Glass buildings are responsible for up to one billion bird deaths in the United States each year. At a time when two-thirds of North American birds are in danger of extinction from climate change, it's no exaggeration to say that glass architecture is a threat to life on Earth.
With Australia's bushfires in the news, stories about koalas claiming they're "functionally extinct" have gone viral. Here are the facts.
As we inch closer to phones with all-screen designs, physical buttons are on the chopping block.
When the Nieuw Haarlem wrecked in 1647, it catalyzed the creation of Cape Town. Now, an archaeologist is on the verge of finding this lost ship that forever changed history.
The Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park tricked this poor reporter that what she was holding wasn't a koala bear, but a very vicious "drop bear."
Records of ancient microbes, like those found in glacier ice, give scientists a glimpse into Earth's evolutionary and climate history. As our planet undergoes climate change, these frozen records can inform predictions about which microorganisms will survive, and what the resulting environment will look like.
A guy did some on-site reporting at the Midwest Furfest, an annual convention in Rosemont, Illinois and there's many memorable attendees.
One new study has determined that we reach our "peak unhappiness" at age 47.2 years old in developed nations and 48.2 in developing countries.
The unlikely miracle that is "You need a budget."
Before there was Instagram Face, there was Dr. Fredric Brandt, who redefined cosmetic dermatology forever by bringing a smooth, plump, and ageless face to the masses
We can feel his terror just watching this video.
History is full of such proposed innovations: solutions that will eliminate armrest battles, allow flexibility in seat dimensions and, frequently, make the middle seat less terrible. But more often than not, the concepts — for better or worse — stall before ever moving past the prototype.
A mother, a son, an unraveling mind — and a mental health system that can't keep up.
Looking for a new game for family board game night? "Trekking The National Parks" is a well-reviewed game that any nature lover can enjoy.
Jennifer Lopez and Jamie Foxx were among those snubbed by the academy during the Oscar nominations 2020.