Watch These YouTubers Build A Working Go-Kart Out Of Nearly 8,000 Lego Bricks
It took three weeks and nearly 8,000 legos, but a team of tinkerers built a working go-kart, controlled using an app on a smartphone and charged with eight BuWizz bricks.
Of course, being the professionals that they are, the EV Nautilus crew are absolutely *stoked* about the discovery.
‘Oumuamua has left the solar system, but Comet 2I/Borisov has entered, and the Hubble was able to track it through space in a series of images.
A videographer caught the moment a storage tank at the NuStar Facility, near San Francisco, dramatically exploded.
Ethan Chlebowski demonstrates how to make a cheap knife into a powerful cutting tool.
Tadhg Fleming inadvertently locked Otis the dog inside his car. After much pleading, the dog found a way to unlock himself.
Fentanyl is quickly becoming America’s deadliest drug. But law enforcement couldn’t trace it to its source — until one teenager overdosed in North Dakota.
General rule of thumb: 99 percent of the clientele should be Asian. If you see groups of old Asian women there, that's a very, very good sign.
The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 yesterday, and the game-winning goal from Sonny Milano was out of this world.
The new-look Lakers put a bruising on the Golden State Warriors in preseason play on Wednesday, thanks to the LeBron/Anthony Davis duo — and the cheeky efforts of JaVale McGee.
The US Army is about to conduct the first tests related to its Strategic Long Range Cannon, a weapon designed to hit targets 1,000+ miles away.
At the age of 14, she killed her abusive father. Before she pulled the trigger, it hadn’t occurred to her that she would go to jail.
Isamu Yamamoto is already one of the world’s best freestyle skateboarders, thanks to some quick feet and an unreal sense of balance.
Robert Eggers ("The Witch") opens up to Marlow Stern about his brilliant new film "The Lighthouse," and that batshit-insane mermaid sequence. [Warning: Spoilers]
Using lobbying, the revolving door and “dark pattern” customer tricks, Intuit fended off the government’s attempts to make tax filing free and easy, and created its multi-billion-dollar franchise.
Translating is hard work. And even more so when you’re having to translate Trump’s meandering thoughts.
Fifteen years ago, a television show changed Network TV and serialized genre storytelling forever.
It’s not too late to learn something new in 2019 and apply it in 2020!
Tito’s Handmade Vodka proudly cultivates an artisanal, small-batch brand image, even as it’s recently claimed the mantle of America’s best-selling spirit
Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Rubern Correa risked life and limb to pull a man out of a car on the tracks right before a train barreled through.
On Thursday, the New York City Council will vote on shutting down the jails on Rikers Island. Should new ones replace them, or is it time to reform criminal justice more broadly?
The Tasmanian tiger, a large striped carnivore, is believed to have gone extinct over 80 years ago — but newly released Australian government documents show sightings have been reported as recently as two months ago.
We usually only think of the appendix when we need to have it removed and in the past, the appendix has commonly been conceived of as an organ of little function. Turns out that’s not the case.
The troubled coworking company is the largest office tenant in New York City. What happens to the city's commercial real estate market if it goes under?
Combating climate change means getting a grip on our food waste problem, but it’s harder than you might think to go waste-free.
This dog seems like it’s having the time of its life on this bike.
New research shows that psilocybin might be an effective treatment for diseases such as depression and addiction. While the work is still in its early stages, there are signs that psilocybin might help addicts shake the habit by causing the brain to talk with itself in different ways.
A son of sharecroppers, he fought tirelessly for his hometown of Baltimore and became a key figure in the impeachment investigation of President Trump.
A bizarre, narrow ribbon of Belgium runs through western Germany.
Hackers found the dark web site just weeks after the U.S. government did
Every seven years, it emerged from the mist. The isle of "Hy-Brasil," aka the ancient Irish Atlantis bound to the whims of the sea, revered by locals as the home of their pagan gods, or else, as the outpost of a lone magician and his castle - the rumor mill never stopped churning
The president's talk can move markets—and it's made some futures traders billions. Did they know what he was going to say before he said it?
Kind of — but not in the way you might think
This is a perfect 34-second internet video.
Is your dog peacefully sleeping or is she freaking out? Did your package really get delivered? Find out for yourself with this handy smart security camera with two-way audio, voice control and night vision.
The president had hoped to surprise the parents of dead British teen Harry Dunn with a meeting with the woman who killed him. And Trump planned to do this all in front of the media, cameras brandished.
A Brexit deal has been agreed between UK and EU negotiating teams before a meeting of European leaders in Brussels.
A videographer caught the moment a storage tank at the NuStar Facility, near San Francisco, dramatically exploded.
When it comes to your hotel room, less space might just be more trendy.
A Fox Business host posted a copy of an aggressive letter from Trump to Turkey’s president. It doesn’t quite seem real, but it is.
Who would have imagined that a book with as somber a subject as “Catch and Kill” would have its author doing unnecessary accents and impressions for the audio book?
During last night’s Democratic Debate, Biden responded aggressively that he helped secure Warren Senate votes for the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an important part of her political legacy. Here’s how Warren responded to that.
Pontevedra, once choked with cars, is a laboratory for how smaller cities can implement a few simple tricks to reduce driving dramatically.
Young employees want to stand up for themselves, but many don't know how.
"It surprises us because it has no brain but is able to learn… and if you merge two blobs, the one that has learned will transmit its knowledge to the other.”
Akron’s David Egbo scored the king of all unassisted goals against Michigan State on Tuesday.
More than two billion years older than its environment? Surely that is just not possible.
For the last 10 years, the family has lived next to Dahl's Meat Locker, but have never had any problems until recently.