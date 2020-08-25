Watch These Two Pranksters Turn New York City Into Their Own Personal Mario Kart Course
This is the most wholesome prank to pull these days.
This is the most wholesome prank to pull these days.
"All of this was stupider than even I thought was possible."
We've all been scared by the Bloody Mary legend growing up, but there's an explanation behind the optical illusion.
Molka, the capturing of voyeuristic images and videos via hidden cameras, is on the rise in South Korea, and it's disturbing how many places in a motel room can host a spy camera.
It's important to respect your elders.
Kim Guilfoyle gave an extremely fired up speech during the RNC that captured the attention of the internet.
We regret to inform you that this is extremely catchy.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
"Goshiwon" is a tiny, cramped, cheap housing unit where South Korea's poorest people live. It also serves as a home for people who end up living on the streets or who are dealing with mental or physical issues. And in cases like this, Gosiwon becomes a beacon of hope, not despair.
The vocal range of Axl Rose, who has one of the greatest vocal ranges among artists, is vastly different than the range of a singer like Taylor Swift.
Catch it if you can.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
You never know what's going to come knocking at your door.
he Pentagon's AlphaDogfight contest pitted artificial intelligence programs for directing an F-16 against an Air Force pilot.
"I want the culture to change. I don't want anyone to leave that office and cry and feel like they're worthless," Bernadette Zilio told BuzzFeed News.
The steering of a big ship in and out of the locks of the canal is described as "threading the needle."
Mark and Patricia McCloskey appeared at the Republican National Convention to warn that Democrats want to "abolish the suburbs." Their vision of America is premised on fear — and dominating others.
The internet has given us the ability to speak in multimedia, and that's the only way to even begin to describe how we're all doing.
It may be small in stature, but it makes up for it with its bleats.
If you bought peaches at the country's largest supermarkets this summer — including Target, Walmart and Kroger — you should probably toss 'em.
A look at America's favorite illogically cheap, ecologically dubious roasted chicken.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
This is the most wholesome prank to pull these days.
Twenty years ago, the iconic teen movie helped establish Dunst's career. In hindsight, it's clear that it also helped establish the formula for her finest roles.
Kim Guilfoyle gave an extremely fired up speech during the RNC that captured the attention of the internet.
Republicans are remarkably quiet on how they would govern and what they seek to accomplish in the coming years.
Dr. Robert Lahita attempts to answer all of our questions about cinema's grand reopening. Unsurprisingly, he believes masks are key.
For a movie ostensibly about how putting down others doesn't make people any better, it sure likes to dunk on lots of groups of people.
The Scottish actor, voted "sexiest man alive" for decades, started as a milkman and became "the greatest" James Bond.
A rolling closure of the restaurants, exacerbated by the pandemic crisis, has littered the country with phantom pizza joints—and fed an online community dedicated to them.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Violinist Richard Jones pulls all the stops in this performance of the Toy Story theme song.
Most of the renowned trees on Redwood Trail at Big Basin Redwoods State Park survived the wildfire at California's oldest state park.
Reports describe a Hong Kong man who was reinfected with the coronavirus after returning from Europe. Why wasn't the man immune to reinfection?
And now we can't get it out of our heads.
When something is a bigger deal and impacts your team's work — even if not your own work — and you suspect your manager has no idea, there can be an argument for having a onetime, discreet conversation with your manager.
Let's hop on the love boat and take a trip down memory lane.
Driving a New York City bus during a pandemic and an uprising.
We're taking a look back at the long and varied career of one of the most important meant not only in British music but in British culture, the late, great David Bowie, as we rank all of his studio albums in order of greatness.
Messi, the Argenitine superstar and one of the world's greatest soccer players, has informed his Spanish club FC Barcelona that he'd like to depart for a new team this summer.
William Sadler talks about the movie and his role as Death, including the origin of Death's Czech accent, creating some of the character's most famous lines and bonding with George Carlin.
Today, Amazon is serving up deep discounts on a selection of storage and memory options from PNY.
Being a American Sign Language Interpreter at a metal concert looks like the greatest job ever.
In Germany, several thousand volunteers attended a pop-up concert as part of an experiment to understand how COVID-19 spreads in large-scale stadium events — and how to prevent it.
Even in a pandemic, our culture is obsessed with controlling our bodies.
Despite being one of the biggest porn stars in the world, Mia Khalifa only made $12,000. Meanwhile, performers on OnlyFans are making many times that. How has OnlyFans revolutionized the porn industry?
Forty-six people associated with the nursing home died, exposing how ill-prepared we were for the pandemic — and how we take care of our elderly.
The old, obedience-driven model directed at show dogs is out. A new, more relationship-based approach aimed at companion dogs is in.
Take a trip to the 1840s in search of fossils and love, coming to the United States on November 13, 2020.
Redlining helped reshape the urban landscape of US cities. It also left communities of color far more vulnerable to rising heat.
After a 20-year-old Southfield woman was declared dead on Sunday, a funeral home discovered she was still breathing and very much alive.
Seth Everman realizes that the earworm stuck in his head could be a lot of songs.
Dominican artist Lizania Cruz is collecting testimonies from people in the US, when they realized the American dream of freedom and opportunity for all was nothing more than an illusion.
Blockchain technology is going to change everything: the shipping industry, the financial system, government... in fact, what won't it change? But enthusiasm for it mainly stems from a lack of knowledge and understanding. The blockchain is a solution in search of a problem.
Sarah and Sean Russell's fishing trip was interrupted by this extraordinary humpback whale breaching that took their breath away.
Before he rose to fame in Comedy Central's "Chappelle Show," Dave Chappelle appeared on "America's Funniest People" in 1990.
Most chairs aren't designed to serve human bodies — but a better seat is possible.
Millie Bobby Brown is a whip-smart teen sleuth in the mystery film "Enola Holmes "coming to Netflix on September 23.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.