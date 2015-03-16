Picks Video Long Reads Tech
HOW I STOPPED WORRYING & LEARNED TO LOVE THE ELMOS
I will always love Times Square because it's one of the few parts of Manhattan that is completely honest about what it is — a depraved tourist trap, surrounded by some of the most soulless neighborhoods and business districts American capitalism has crafted. It is ultra-commercialized, offering the most dense, tall, bright, exciting version of what you find at any suburban shopping mall. And it isn't sorry about it for a second.

On November 12, 2012, Belizean police announced that they were seeking John McAfee for questioning in connection with the murder of his neighbor. Six months earlier, I began an in-depth investigation into McAfee's life. This is the chronicle of that investigation. (This story is from 2012. McAfee died by suicide in prison on June 23, 2021, after a Spanish court authorized his extradition to the US.)

