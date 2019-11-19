Watch The Third Public Hearing Of The Trump Impeachment Inquiry
For the third public impeachment hearing, Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman, Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison are expected to testify before the House Intelligence Committee.
Max Verstappen's Red Bull Racing crew shaved another several seconds off the pit stop speed record over the weekend, clocking in at an absurd 1.82 seconds.
We're going to guess that road safety was not the first among their concerns.
"When he didn't recognize me at first, I was so heartbroken. The happiest moment of my life was when he finally figured out it was me."
There are so many factors that make a type of steak what it is — and so many ways to cook them.
Give this man an award.
We've all heard the expression, but does it have any relation to reality?
On the virtues of splitting up for the night.
The business of selling damaged autos has never been better for Copart founder Willis Johnson, a gold-chain wearing Oklahoma native who's turned drivers' misfortunes into a $1.9 billion fortune,
Books have a curious number chain written on their copyright pages. What does it mean?
There's just an impossible amount of swagger on this play from Auburn guard Samir Doughty.
On the creation of the TransAmerica trail and the pleasures of navigating what the writer William Least Heat-Moon called "blue highways," the dirt roads of America.
"The ambition of this movie is far greater than Force Awakens. What we set out to do was far more challenging. Everything is exponentially larger on this."
These little rockets top out at around 40 mph and we have no idea how their drivers can keep such steady control.
Rob Lowe remembers a lot of special moments throughout his Hollywood career but nothing prepared him for how people would react to that scene in "Wayne's World."
If it seems odd that I was a fully employed editor who lived in a thirty-two-square-foot shack without plumbing, that's precisely the point: my situation was evidence of how distorted the Bay Area housing market had become
A man gets access to "The Piano Vault" — a safe that contains the most expensive commercial pianos and tests them all.
Fred Rogers wasn't just a brilliant educator and a profoundly moral person. He was an uncompromising artist.
When a young woman's body was found at a trash-sorting plant, Anaheim Police Department homicide Det. Julissa Trapp promised the victim's mother she would find the killer.
Swalwell has denied that he farted, but, well, it's best that you hear it for yourselves.
The spaces have gentle names: The reflection room. The cool-down room. The calming room. The quiet room. But shut inside them, in public schools across the state, children as young as five wail for their parents, scream in anger and beg to be let out.
"Avatar" is a basketball movie but "High School Musical" isn't? Here are the best basketball movies on Disney Plus, according to Disney Plus.
Trump administration officials will testify about the president's Ukraine call and efforts to pressure the country to announce investigations into his rivals.
Everyone knows that's Tom Hanks is playing Mr. Rogers, right? Right!?
Stadia, Google's streaming gaming platform, launches today. Is the service a first step towards the future of gaming, or will Stadia fall flat on its face?
Research suggests that each of us should aim to be wrong a certain percent of the time if we want to absorb new information.
Cannabis companies have found a splashy way to avoid ad regulations.
All the world's but a yet-to-collapse stage.
There are some truly terrible products out there. For everything else, the question of "does it work?" is much more personal.
In 1944, World War II was in full swing, and America was fighting in both the Pacific and in Europe. But on March 21st of that year, the military had another target: America itself. Or at least, a frozen river in Montana.
The ancient plumage hints at how small carnivorous dinosaurs weathered long, cold winters inside the Antarctic Circle 118 million years ago.
What emotions would Brad Pitt feel listening to Twain's "That Don't Impress Me Much," which name-drops him? A whole spectrum of them, it turns out.
The decipherment of Linear B, the earliest form of Greek, was a history changing achievement, but decoding the older Linear A would open a new window on the origins of European culture.
How grilled ape, braised bear paw, and steamed camel hump came to symbolize national unity.
Before they sit down for a very serious interview, there are some things on the agenda that have to be done. Singing in the car is one of them. Colbert trying to break into Arden's phone is another.
It may be little more than grains of weathered rock, but sand is also the world's second-most consumed natural resource.
Drew Magary attends an Andrew Yang rally and Weezer concert in Iowa and finds the Yang Gang fully on board with their candidate's plan, no matter how long the odds.
Practice makes furfect.
The legendary Park Slope Food Co-op carries sustainable food, low prices and New Yorkers' opinions in bulk.
An oral history of the writer's journey from student poet to cultural prophet.
Neurological evidence for chaos in the nervous system is growing.
Arcimoto says its vehicles can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 7.5 seconds, but city traffic laws and common sense prevent me from putting that claim to the test.
At the ultra running World Championship, competitors looped a 1,500 metres circuit continuously for 24 hours and, with time running out, American Camille Herron was suffering.
Eight tons of trash are piled high at the entrance of a small factory — but nothing is headed for a landfill. Instead, what's next is a process that could revolutionize recycling.
In a game between Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Leafs were destroyed by the Penguins and you can really tell from this guy's face.
Hours after its new streaming service was launched, customer details were sold on the dark web for as little as $3.
On the rise and fall of movies stars in the last decade, including Jennifer Lawrence, John Travolta, Arnold Schwarzenegger and more.
