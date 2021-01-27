Watch The Terrifying Moment This Skier Fells Through A Crevasse
A skier captured the moment they had a scary fall down a deep crack.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
A skier captured the moment they had a scary fall down a deep crack.
Having had no prior experience feeding the fox, the woman was pleasantly surprised when the fox came closer to her when she called it.
Johnny Harris makes the convoluted origin story of the Iraq War easy to understand.
Do not forsake me, cruel human.
Here's how r/WallStreetBets's high-risk/high-reward plays shot GameStop's stock to the moon.
It may be a long way to the top if you want to rock and roll, but Japanese Buddhist monk Kossan1108 makes it look easy.
My friendship is strong. My hunger is stronger.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The new documentary "A Woman's Work" examines the harassment, ogling and incredibly low pay NFL cheerleaders receive, and the brave women fighting to change it.
Apple patched three exploits it believes hackers were actively using to break into iPhones and iPads.
A skier captured the moment they had a scary fall down a deep crack.
negaoryx, a Twitch streamer, was on the receiving end of a lewd "joke" and calmly delivered an epic takedown of people who use the "you can't take a joke" response.
It looked like a Defense News story, but the truth was this meme was full of lies and intent on spreading misinformation.
Companies are figuring out how to balance what appears to be a lasting shift toward remote work with the value of the physical workplace.
When you can't reason with your children, throw the issue at question literally out of the window.
The stat has become extremely popular with both celebrities and your COVID-denying friends on Facebook. Here's how to push back.
Wirecutter is obsessed with the humidifier that untold numbers of purchasers despise.
They say a magician should never reveal their secrets, but magician Wes Barker decided to make an exception for this phone book magic trick he's planning to retire.
In the weeks since Adam Newbold, a former member of the Navy SEALs, was identified as part of the enraged crowd that descended on the Capitol on Jan. 6, he has been interviewed by the FBI and has resigned under pressure from jobs as a mentor and as a volunteer wrestling coach. He expects his business to lose major customers over his actions.
It took 30 tries to get the new White House logo just right.
Here's how r/WallStreetBets's high-risk/high-reward plays shot GameStop's stock to the moon.
Men at risk for diabetes had greater blood sugar control and lost more belly fat when they exercised in the afternoon than in the morning.
We all want to make an impact in our workplace, but that requires a certain amount of discipline.
Don't use the cheap goopy stuff. Treat yourself to a premium lubricant this year. Trust us.
In northern Kenya, researchers are working to prevent Mers, a coronavirus ten times deadlier than COVID-19, from jumping from camels to humans again. But climate change is making their job more difficult.
You really can't leave your robes out to dry in Russia during winter.
Shares of AMC jumped more than 200% during premarket trading amid wild trading activity.
Researchers have learned that earning more than $75K a year does, in fact, make you happier.
If your drummer calls out sick, just get this air conditioner to fill in.
Marie Kondo is just the current manifestation of a tradition of cleaning.
We create the magic in our own lives, and sometimes it's something as simple as sticking funny eyes on a cat's bed.
"Closing a restaurant is not like closing up an office."
he rescue in July of two children from a burning apartment in Grenoble, southern France, captivated the world. For the first time six of the seven men injured in the rescue explain what happened in those critical moments.
Many strong hands make less work.
Systemic racism means Black Americans have been shut out of stability at every turn.
"He could tell if it rang true inside of him or not."
There is a certain degree of desperation that's not seen in other fast food brands.
The president announced the move along with other actions to boost vaccines.
Can President Biden, or anyone else, overcome years of rising partisan hatred?
It may be a long way to the top if you want to rock and roll, but Japanese Buddhist monk Kossan1108 makes it look easy.
How a bunch of Redditors made GameStop's stock soar, much to the chagrin of the hedge funds attempting to short it.
Whatever else living in unprecedented times does to us, it leaves traces behind in our bodies, even if we never fell ill.
Johnny Harris makes the convoluted origin story of the Iraq War easy to understand.
Almost 800 billionaires live in the United States, and they reside in states from coast to coast.
Driven into exile because of her work's "anti-German" themes, Irmgard Keun took her own life — or did she?
With vaccination racing the spread of COVID-19 variants, America could be at a tipping point.
My gut answer is California, our most populous state. This because California is the best state in the country by far, and anyone who's been to California knows this.
Greene, who represents Georgia's 14th Congressional District, frequently posted far-right extremist and debunked conspiracy theories on her page, including the baseless QAnon conspiracy which casts former President Donald Trump in an imagined battle against a sinister cabal of Democrats and celebrities who abuse children.
This DJ was having such a blast during his live set that he didn't realize a bear had joined his dance party.
HBO is reportedly developing a "Dunk and Egg" series, which is both a welcome development and a reminder that HBO has yet to capitalize on one of its greatest successes.
The "Umbrella Academy" star married Portner, a dancer, in 2018.
The slowest tortoise in the Galapagos Islands entertains guests at this restaurant.
Tommy Frederick Allan said he took the documents because he is a taxpayer, according to an arrest warrant.
As modern couples choose to cohabit without tying the knot, splitting up after buying a house together has been dubbed the "millennial divorce."
It's hard to hear what the lyrics actually are for Oceano's "District of Misery," but don't worry, TikToker @alexbobin has got it covered.