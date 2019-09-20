Watch The Meanest Swan Bully These Extremely Chill Capybaras
This video demonstrates the key personality differences between a swan and a capybara.
This video demonstrates the key personality differences between a swan and a capybara.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Young progressives are an unpredictable new factor in Massachusetts elections. They're ardent, and organized, and they don't take orders.
This video demonstrates the key personality differences between a swan and a capybara.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
In the words of a great poet, you must check yourself before you wreck yourself.
A parasite gives its hosts the appearance of youth, and an unmatched social power in the colony.
Don't just pull out the shoots — grab the entire dang weed using this handy gardening tool.
We're talking nanoseconds and thousands of frames.
No one from the government notified Barbara Winter about the pardon. Not the White House, not the Justice Department's Office of the Pardon Attorney, not the prosecutor who handled her case.
A pair of mathematicians solved a legendary question about the proportion of vertices in a graph with an odd number of connections.
One impression of a "Kristen/Kristin" celebrity is good, but four? Four is fantastic.
Early on in the pandemic, I vowed to set a high standard for COVID-19 avoidance.
Breaking down the North Korean dictator's new anti-denim decree.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Tim Ryan, Democratic representative to Ohio, delivered an incensed speech to Republicans who didn't support a bill that would establish a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
Traditional East Timorese resource-management laws are helping to preserve the most biodiverse coral reef in the world.
A simple video of a man finding footage on a sidewalk evolves into an "Inception"-like short.
We've been trapped in the same chat interfaces for years. Is Clubhouse the paradigm shift we need?
It's been more than a year since the film he wrote and directed was originally set for release. Now, as the sequel to the 2018 hit reaches theaters, Hollywood is holding its breath.
Who needs a whole orchestra when you have a marker and a paper at hand?
People who work from home get fewer raises and promotions. But there might be a way to avoid the remote-work penalty.
If your phone battery level is always low, closing these apps could help.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
The long-lived "desktop" operating system has been with us for almost 40 years. It's time to do some rethinking and redesigning.
Put your scraps in this countertop machine, press a single button and you've got yourself some top-shelf compost.
Believe it or not, we're already cruising to the mid-point of the year, so the fathers among us deserve a little treat.
This wildly impressive jacket is waterproof, anti-odor, thermo-regulating and perfect for every single season.
A crafty young woman fooled her parents into reading her acceptance into optometry school.
The electric pickup segment is turning hot, really quickly, and here's all of them on the way.
The Democratic ex-president was candid in remarks to donors and advisers, according to Battle for the Soul by Edward-Isaac Dovere
How many drinks you should have differs greatly across the pond.
A woman gave testimony describing her alleged rape in a preliminary hearing against "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson, who has been charged with the rape of three women by force or fear.
The human brain, in all its complexity, is nearly impossible to model. One neuroscientist is trying anyway.
The official trailer dropped on the much hyped "Friends" reunion (available to stream on May 27) and you'll probably realize that the final episode was nearly two decades ago.
Roblox no longer uses the term "game" on its platform.
From bell hooks to Brandon Taylor, these authors, critical of the masculinity we've been stuck with for generations, are sketching a blueprint for how men might change in the future.
A food delivery driver went incognito to divulge some of the most uncomfortable things about working for online food ordering platforms.
Why do some of us love exercising while others hate it? Avery Trufelman investigates.
Che's sketch about the Avengers killing an unarmed Black teenager never made it to air.
Here are 15 tips to cruise through airport security as quickly and painlessly as possible.
It's time to embrace the black box economy.
When Arizona's secretary of state asked me whether I would serve as an observer of the Arizona Senate's audit of Maricopa County's ballots, I anticipated that I would see some unusual things.
How Submarine Quest gained the distinction of being the worst SeaWorld ride ever.
How a dominant technology became viewed as the only option, with no need for better-designed competitors.
Leading virologists, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, are demanding a deeper probe into China's Wuhan Institute of Virology as they try to identify the source of the deadly coronavirus.
Paul Mooney could deliver hysterical lines with 100 percent conviction and then quickly transition back to normal.
They may be small, but these invasive insects have caused serious damage to agriculture and the environment since invading the US.
Pitchers are chasing K's. Hitters are OK striking out. So what's the big deal? It's destroying the sport.
"Your asshole is going to be burning and I'm not going to take you to the emergency room either!"