Watch The First Public Hearings Of The Trump Impeachment Inquiry
Ambassador Bill Taylor and deputy assistant secretary of state George Kent are scheduled to testify in a public impeachment hearing before the House Intelligence Committee.
At 902 feet long, the BOKA Vanguard is the world's largest heavy lift vessel, which allows it do things like lifting an entire cruise ship out of the sea.
"Are you crying after watching this love story play out? Good, buy a Renault!"
Is it worth spending more on new brake pads? YouTuber Engineering Explained breaks it down in great detail.
Bluethunder takes on Metallic Fighter in a robotic battle royale.
Jonathan Benson demonstrates the difference between cheap winter tires and the best ones you can buy.
Equipped with a burner laptop and more than a little apprehension, one BuzzFeed reporter dives in.
It seemed like a deal too good to be true. A new house — and potentially a whole new life — for sale in sunkissed rural Italy for the princely sum of just one euro, or little over a dollar.
What happened next in an N.J. courthouse threatened to change youth sports forever.
When your dreams literally come true.
By adjusting nighttime lights according to the population, we can see which areas emit an outsized amount of light per person living there.
"Venice is on its knees," the city's mayor said Wednesday.
Life as we know it is forever changed.
Every decade or so, we seek out a new quick fix for acne — tiny stickers that suck gunk out of pores are the latest.
Two people in China are being treated for plague, authorities said Tuesday. It's the second time the disease, the same one that caused the Black Death, one of the deadliest pandemics in human history, has been detected in the region.
If he wanted to play chicken, he sure picked the wrong opponent.
The #ToryStory Twitter trend is showcasing urgent issues of mental health, homelessness and housing under the Conservative government.
"Can I ask for a plus one?" is probably the most frequently asked etiquette question when it comes to weddings — and the most hotly debated.
A YouTuber breaks down what it's like traveling to Tuvalu, the least visited country in the world.
A calendar of predictions about the future, including facial recognition, digital movie stars, AI prejudice, bot-human pidgin, monkey-human hybrids and neo-Victorian repression.
It's actually impressive how well they did considering the lack of training.
Qantas plans to offer the longest commercial flight ever, nonstop from New York to Sydney. A reporter took the test flight, with kangaroo-themed pajamas and, perhaps, too much medication.
Build-your-own desserts and lots and lots of Milk Bar gear are on deck at the new Ace Hotel outpost.
Nobody does a better cleaning job than mother nature herself.
Want to streaming anything from Disney+ to Netflix to Crunchyroll from this tiny little stick.
The Hummer was a shameless gas-guzzling icon of the American road — what happened to it?
Take a look at the most-visited attractions in each state — and start planning your next road trip.
The fascinating reason why school bus roofs are always painted white.
Since Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry in September, House investigators have conducted weeks of fact-finding largely in private to determine if President Trump abused the power of his office in his dealings with Ukraine. On Wednesday, the inquiry enters a new phase: public hearings.
Lindsey Vonn is a three-time Olympic medalist with 82 World Cup golds, an internationally renowned comeback artist, and one of the most dominant American athletes of a generation. She is also, as of February, no longer skiing. So what will she do next?
Prediction: today's "OK boomer" Gen Z will complain about the youth one day. Blame human memory.
The US is detaining more children than ever before — and for longer.
Got milk? Increasingly, Americans don't, and that led the nation's biggest milk producer to file for bankruptcy Tuesday.
This is one of those things that you don't need to know until the moment when you do need to know it.
"The Mandalorian," the first live-action Star Wars TV show, is available for streaming on Disney+ today. Does the show match the quality of the movies or is it a disappointing addition to the "Star Wars" universe? Here's what the reviews of the first episode say.
There's been some pretty dubious gender reveals in the past, but this one… this one has us flabbergasted.
All of the times the legendary filmmaker has discussed his fondness for pro wrestling's biggest night.
The beauty and calm of the Aland Islands are deceptive. Isolation encourages contemplation — but can it, as one grieving mother wonders, offer respite as well?
Alison James's "Judas Collar" is an exquisitely shot exploration about the hunt for wild camels in Australia.
By renting and returning a few things each month, you can experiment with style — and ditch it when it goes stale.
The "smart city" makes infrastructure and surveillance indistinguishable.
It's an ambitious project, merging a slot machine with an ATM machine.
A photographer set out to document single-story buildings — the anti-skyscrapers.
Why it feels like everything is going haywire.
Aircraft carriers are some of the most expensive military operations in the world. Can a cheapo submarine wipe one out?
On June 30th, a man fell from a plane on which he was a stowaway and landed in a London garden. Who was he?
What exactly did the Navy encounter 15 years ago off the Southern California coast? These men were there — and they're ready tell their side of the story.
30 years ago, the Berlin Wall fell. But long before that, amateur engineers modded machines to escape the grip of the Soviet Union.
Vine both came into its own through black comedy and also needed black comedy to make itself bigger than a mobile app.
Machine learning reveals that news coverage of people in creative industries like design and art is shaped by gender. Can it guide us toward parity?
A group of Facebook employees published an anonymous memo saying the culture has only gotten worse for nonwhite workers.