Watch The Democratic Debate Live
Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang will participate in the sixth Democratic debate tonight. Watch it live here.
This is her bed and her bed only and she is not happy.
How "The Mandalorian" does a better job of laying out its story than "The Last Jedi" can be summed up in the difference between showing and telling.
If ever you needed a definition of pure, wholesome friendship, here's one right here.
In case you need a reminder that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest athletes alive, just look at this leap.
An official trailer for the sequel to "The Quiet Place" will be released on New Year's Day.
Karo Orudzhyan and his dog Ice were remarkably calm when a bear in Sequoia National Park got curious.
Twenty years ago, Oliver Stone set out to make the sports version of "Platoon," flanked by Al Pacino, Jamie Foxx and a whole lot of brash, righteous attitude.
Filmed from just outside the Naval Air Facility El Centro in California, this close-up, head-on shot gives you an idea of just how powerful fighter jet engines are.
By the time "Carol of the Bells" became a global hit, its original composer had been killed by the Soviet secret police.
Claire Stapleton didn't just buy into the lore of Google — she helped write it. What happened when the bard of Google became one of its most vocal critics?
While recording a stunt for pro cyclist Dillon Lemarr, a cameraman got a little too close to the action and was run over by his mountain bike.
Anthropologists may have found the last H. erectus group to succumb to extinction.
How Silicon Valley billionaires skirt charity rules each holiday season.
"We're trying to prevent World War 3." "Nuclear holocaust?" "No. Something worse."
Pakistani players seemingly came out of nowhere to dominate the classic fighting game this year.
If you'd invested $100 in Netflix in 2009, your investment would be almost a staggering $4,000 now.
If you've been looking for the best DIII college basketball highlight of the week (and we know you have!), look no further than this moment from Greensboro College's Keyford Langley.
The rivalry between Jared McCann and Joseph Encina at the International Yoga Federation's 11th annual world championship was unlike any other.
People who purchased this Honeywell lock box should be demanding their money back because, as this YouTuber demonstrates, it's completely defective.
Try as you might, Christmas fiends, you cannot kill Williams-Sonoma. I know because I've been sh*tting on this company's catalog every Christmas for YEARS, as a matter of both tradition and moral principle. But all of my efforts to drown this yuppie trinket hive in the toilet have seemingly been in vain.
Though the "Harry Potter" author has been criticized for veiled transphobia before, her recent tweet makes it plain.
A thousand bricks were harmed in the making of this video.
"There is a thin line between idiocy and genius, and Cats pukes a hairball on it and rubs its ass all over it."
Can a professional chef make a steak taste better with cheaper ingredients through skill alone?
A user by the name of Victoria sends me her menu through a Discord direct message. "Selling PayPal, credit cards and Amazon gift cards," it reads. "Price list below."
It's a mashup we weren't expecting, but now it's a mashup we all needed.
The 2020s could be even better for Tesla than the 2010s.
A dreary "X-Men" conclusion, a low point for Brian De Palma, an awful animated feature, two John Travolta flicks and a cat-aclysmic musical misfire — these and more were the worst movies of the year.
The car owner's reaction to the whole thing is exactly how we would react in the same situation.
The fossilized roots, which date 386 million years, shed light on Earth's first forests and the enormous effect they had on global climate and ecology.
A photojournalist journeys to the Sahara-Sahel desert of remote northern Africa to catalogue the state of emergency on the ground.
As impeachment looms, President Trump has repeatedly urged everybody to "read the transcript" of his call with Ukraine's president. Jordan Klepper wanted to know: have the president's supporters read the transcript?
15 significant gaming figures talk about the highs and the lows in gaming from 2010-2019.
What is the likelihood a passenger with limited to no formal pilot training could actually land a commercial airliner safely if they were being talked through it?
Photographer Mark Peterson spent a year documenting members of white-nationalist hate groups, a growing terrorist movement in America.
In the 15 years since Chad Underwood recorded a bizarre and erratic UFO from the infrared camera on the left wing of his F/A-18 Super Hornet, he has not yet spoken publicly about what he saw that day.
An oral history of Cats, the Broadway show composed Andrew Lloyd Webber, as told by its original cast, crew, and creative team.
Omsk was promised a Metro system in 1979. Forty years later, locals salute a subway that never saw the light of day.
Here's how major newspapers covered the momentous vote on their front pages:
We combed through all the top 10 albums lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 albums of 2019.
A Texas appeals court ruled yesterday that the health-care law contains a constitutional flaw — and that most or all of the law may have to be scrapped.
When it comes to America's last-ditch effort to prevent North Korea from becoming a nuclear power, timing has been everything. Now time's running out.
The mysterious vagus nerve could be key to fight inflammation, pain and stress.
The insides of the iconic starship is stunningly detailed. A Star Wars fans gives a tour of what's under the hood.
It is not a bowl.
The Documerica Project was put together by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1971 essentially to document the adverse effects of modern life on the environment.
With the House set to vote on the articles of impeachment against President Trump, Amash spoke about why he decided to support impeaching Trump.
How does Facebook know that you went to Old Navy? Here's how.