Watch The Camera Director At The 1997 Academy Awards Give The Performance Of A Lifetime
Louis J. Horvitz is a one man dynamo, delivering the best Oscar telecast possible back in 1997, in this behind-the-scenes footage.
Louis J. Horvitz is a one man dynamo, delivering the best Oscar telecast possible back in 1997, in this behind-the-scenes footage.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The "Private Investment Club" conference had everything: a host demanding people pay for "VIP" access, weird pyramid diagrams, "plerking" and a celebrity guest who clearly didn't read the memo.
Here are the many ways you should *not* navigate a roundabout.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Louis J. Horvitz is a one man dynamo, delivering the best Oscar telecast possible back in 1997, in this behind-the-scenes footage.
One new study found that radiation exposure didn't genetically harm future generations, while another offers insights into how radiation causes thyroid cancer.
In an interview, Apple's SVP of software engineering explains the company's privacy changes in iOS 14.5.
It's mesmerizing to see how a dishwasher works as it runs through all the cycles.
After BuzzFeed News reported on an internal document that examined the social network's failings leading up to the Capitol riot, Facebook prevented its own employees from accessing it.
Two renowned architecture firms take on the future of the home.
Jen Psaki had a snappy reply to this question from David Brody about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Orgies, drugs and prepping for Helter Skelter: Juanita Wildebush fell for "Charlie" Manson's Family — and barely made it out.
Similar to high-stakes sporting events, the show has become a safe space for men to cry. Is it simply a performance tactic?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
This driver was caught being a real nuisance on a highway in Connecticut.
Keeping your shoes neatly stowed away can make a big difference in how clean your apartment seems. Trust us, it's a game changer for small living spaces.
Sometimes the consequences are serious when you mishear things.
The moon is just about as close as it gets to Earth on its orbit, creating a spectacular sight.
The CDC recommends keeping a distance of six feet indoors and outdoors to prevent transmission. A new study shows that exposure to the virus is still high six feet away.
A piece of space debris zipped by SpaxeX's Crew Dragon capsule. Fortunately for the astronauts on board, the debris passed by without any collision.
George P. Bush wanted to revamp the Alamo site. Then his own party turned against him.
You can start by disregarding thread count. Here's what else the pros know that you may not.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Here's a little secret — all those "glass" bottles that shatter on screen are actually made from sugar.
Parenting advice on anger management, mommy tracks, and pets.
Don't just send mom a card and some flowers and call it a day. Give her a gift as special as she is: some top-notch edible cookie dough, unbelievably soft towels or even a whole pizza oven.
Combining extremely comfy memory foam and waffle weave fabric makes for a breathable house shoe that feels like you're at a spa.
Made with a solid ink solution, this tiny pen will always be able to write at a moment's notice. And since you can keep it with your keys, you'll never need to borrow another pen.
We don't think it's an intentional impression, but it does sound oddly like a metal detector.
We need new laws, new policies and new scientific processes to ensure that we never have to go through this again.
After all, many video games tell truly fantastic stories.
One is singular ("wife" is "esposa") and one is plural ("handcuffs" is "esposas"), but still, they are eerily similar.
Thrift shopping is popular online, but some are worried about the effects of overconsumption.
A look back at 150 years of cubicles, corner offices, all-nighters, and the holiday party.
Hopkins, who was not present at the Academy Awards last night, delivered an acceptance speech that paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.
Participants lost their sense of time as the weeks passed during the multidisciplinary "Deep Time" project, which studied human adaptation in extreme circumstances.
Texas will add two congressional seats courtesy of 4 million new residents, while California will lose a single seat for the first time in 170 years of statehood
She still injured her back, but this slip could have been so much worse.
The interplanetary image was taken by NASA's Mars Ingenuity helicopter.
Science fiction is full of ships that can zip around the cosmos. Only some are even loosely based on actual science.
The harvesting of bamboo salt is surprisingly labor-intensive.
Demand is sky-high. Supply is worryingly low. What's the deal with our wood problem?
There are 62 millionaires for every 1,000 Swiss taxpayers.
It's a strange but oddly gentle sight, two firefighters bending down to help a small turtle have sume water.
Or at least the one thing I — an aspirational vegetarian — got wrong for a long time.
A few years ago, a man named Liam Enea got his hands on a photo album from his late relative. Inside, he was surprised to discover a trove of never-before-seen photos captured during the infamous September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centers in 2001.
Even the robot vacuum has a dirty sense of humor.
Figuring out what to do with your life is a challenge for anyone. Students are often told to get their bachelor's degree and find their passion and they'll eventually be rewarded by landing their dream job.
From research to reality, and the key steps in between.
Inhaling sulfur hexafluoride will make your voice deeper. Just wait till you hear what happens when you breathe in perfluorobutane.