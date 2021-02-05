Please Enjoy This Guy Dubbed 'The Bob Ross Of Woodworking' Building A Convertible Table
In this episode of Five Foot From A Woodshop, the carpenter next door, Randy, demonstrates how to build a convertible table from scratch.
