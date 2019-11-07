Watch The Bloodhound LSR Supercar Hit 501 MPH
The run is the latest in a series of practice runs as the Bloodhound team attempts to crack the 1000 mph barrier.
The Slow Mo Guys have a whole lot of fun making rockets out of Coke bottles and liquid butane.
If a dog were to ever get drunk, it would probably be like this.
Is Escher missing a chair? This must be his.
There's some kind of ASMR thing going on in this video of a man unclogging a flooded lake.
Conan O'Brien, born in 1963, is shocked to find out that he's part of the Baby Boomer generation.
Shia LaBeouf was put on the hot seat during "Burning Questions" on "The Ellen Show" but he managed to give crowd pleasing responses.
I first met him 21 years ago, and now our relationship is the subject of a new movie. He's never been more revered — or more misunderstood.
"So this time, the earnings results announcement is not good at all," said SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son at the start of the company's quarterly earnings call on Wednesday.
Wouter Corduwener speaks many languages and bet random people €5 he could speak theirs. Here's how he did.
At the very least, this is an example of reckless driving.
Mary Cain's male coaches were convinced she had to get "thinner, and thinner, and thinner." Then her body started breaking down.
Concerned that my spit sample had already been sold to one of 23andMe's Big Pharma partners, I offered to swing by the office and pick it up myself.
Never mind the countless times the Great Dane has occupied his owner's bed — this is his bed and he will. not. share.
"You could be standing on one and not even know it," one volcanologist said.
Laws hold the porn industry accountable for dangerous content — and it's thriving nonetheless.
We don't deserve dogs.
This is one of those things that looks easy but is actually incredibly difficult to do, isn't it?
Sprawl has made the Baltimore suburb Ellicott City more vulnerable to climate change — in the last three years, it's already suffered two thousand-year storms.
This cat is all of us when winter hits.
Where he came from, a Super Bowl ad cost three million dollars. Why? Because that's how much it cost. What does it yield? Who knows.
Before Trump's Louisiana rally could begin tonight, CNN correspondent Jim Acosta was totally upstaged by a talented kid with a sense of humor.
Areniy Kotov finds inspiration in urban exploration and concrete cityscapes.
Quite possibly the worst tweet you can send.
Jamie Foxx plays Joe Gardner, a jazz musician in New York City who embarks on a fantastical journey after he passes away. "Soul" will come out in 2020.
Still a relatively young industry, gaming has mutated massively over the course of the last decade — and it's been a weird 10 years for video games.
"The place where I belong" is now a haunting, mournful place.
A search for the mysterious author of a counterculture classic led to someone else entirely. Or did it?
Physically speaking, we're actually healthier than our predecessors, but statistically, it doesn't really matter.
With longer work hours, the rise of the gig economy and smartphone apps competing for our every waking moment, sleep has become the final frontier of consumer capitalism. No wonder we're so tired.
Using hyperprecise LiDAR data, a cartographer maps the river's bends and channels over time with mesmerizing results.
From Russian Olympic cyberattacks to billion-dollar North Korean malware, how one tech giant monitors nation-sponsored hackers everywhere on earth.
Emil du Bois-Reymond proclaimed the mystery of consciousness, championed the theory of natural selection, and revolutionized the study of the nervous system. Today, he is all but forgotten.
The customer here was meant to catch the egg the chef lobbed at him in his bowl. Let's just say it went a bit sideways.
All of the employees described a similar emotional trajectory working at WeWork. The first stage was romance.
You might be surprised about the rules governing air space.
The top-earning music artists from each state in 2019, from Ariana Grande (Florida) to Wiz Khalifa (North Dakota?!).
President Trump asked Attorney General William P. Barr to hold a news conference stating that no laws were broken in his call with Ukraine's president. Mr. Barr declined.
The case raises concerns about the ability of tech firms to protect users' data from repressive governments.
The best trick shots are the kind that require teamwork.
Hippos need water to survive — and water is disappearing, leading to growing social unrest among the beasts.
Half a decade after its launch, Alexa is a household name. But there's a lingering question: has Amazon's assistant actually become more useful? For me, the answer is a clear "no."
The directors claim that he was perfect for the role, but it's a troubling change in Hollywood.
At least 500 insiders sold their stock during active buyback programs at their companies in a 15-month period.
Also featuring Chris Evans's worst nightmare: "a bunch of lesbians that don't care that he's hot."
Despite urban dwellers using more cleaning products and antifungals, their homes foster more microbes than rural houses do.
Can carbs derail your entire future?
The internet, notoriously, is the mechanism by which all our most embarrassing and evil deeds live on forever, but it's also a fragile, immaterial place. The keystroke of a petty billionaire could take thousands upon thousands of words away without warning, and the snip of an underwater cable could take it all away irrevocably. But even without such an extinction-level event, what's lost on the internet threatens to be lost for good.
My washing machine has fourteen settings, but I wash everything on the "casual" setting, because it seems like the least risky one.
Psychologists are discovering just how much information about our inner states can be gleaned from social media.