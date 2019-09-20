Watch Taylor Hawkins's Next Level Drum Performance On Alanis Morissette's 'You Oughta Know'
Fun fact: before joining the Foo Fighters, Hawkins was Alanis Morissette's hard rocking drummer.
Fun fact: before joining the Foo Fighters, Hawkins was Alanis Morissette's hard rocking drummer.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Fun fact: before joining the Foo Fighters, Hawkins was Alanis Morissette's hard rocking drummer.
The subscription could launch as soon as this year.
The celebration is better than the ending of the game, especially that wild 3 by Ivey.
Taylor Hawkins, the Texas-born, golden-locked musician who for more than two decades drummed for the Foo Fighters on their way to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has died, the band said Friday. He was 50.
Losing your phone in the gap between your seats is a huge pain in the butt. This eliminates the problem entirely.
This chap's mom picked up a box of comics for $24 at a sale back in the day and when he found out how much just two of those, which were "Avengers" titles, were worth in 2015, he couldn't hold back his excitement.
Our guest this week needs sporty, reliable, and good for Minnesota winters.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and millions of refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.
A cool 360° time lapse of every exoplanet we've discovered over the past three decades.
Yes, worse than Corden.
From 1,600 square feet to just 262, here's how the size of apartments differs on a $1,500 budget across America's 100 biggest cities.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A comprehensive history of the Holodomor, Joseph Stalin's crime against humanity towards Ukrainians that Russia continues to try to cover up.
Putin's comparison of the Russia-Ukraine conflict to people speaking out against J.K. Rowling's views on gender doesn't square. But also, the two of them landing in the same camp just kinda makes sense.
All the scummy and scammy ways companies try to greenwash their products to fool consumers into thinking they're saving the planet.
"Unknowingly, I started to reject all of the parts of myself that were Black."
Resignations are rising because people are seeing more job listings, not because they're feeling more Marxist.
This week, an auto mechanic whose son wants to follow a different path, a woman whose coworkers insist on calling her by her husband's last name, and a mysterious whisper to a Catholic priest.
Kim Jong-un video made a movie trailer-like announcement to promote the launch of North Korea's missile.
We have more sustainable choices for our bodies after death than just burial or cremation, and we have power to advocate for these options in our communities.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Why showing your dad a meme is the world's hardest task.
"I used to think of recovery as a peak I would reach. But now I think of it as an active, cyclical process."
Made in Canada by a company that's been operating since the 1930s, these boots are created to last even under heavy use.
How popular culture put non-consensual voyeurism, an undisputedly creepy indiscretion, into the mainstream.
Since the late 1950s, ICBMs have loomed as a threat over international conflicts. Here's an explainer on what they are and how they work.
It's already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars through crowdfunding, and we'd want this highly portable guitar for its looks alone.
Jon Stewart observes that the wealth gap, homeownership and segregation between white and Black Americans is somehow worse now than ever before.
What is a loser? Can love bloom between losers on a battlefield? Why do we gravitate toward them, even though, by definition, they're constantly doing the very thing we root for them not to do?
Everybody, relax. What's the worst thing that could possibly happen?
Louis Rossmann explains why Future Motion's claims that preventing customers from repairing their own battery is bogus.
People are spamming TikTok videos with comments that include the same brownie recipe, over and over. If that leaves you craving brownies, don't bother trying to figure out if the TikTok recipe is any good: we've got your back.
The quintessential video about completing the most glorious challenge in the amusement park construction and management simulation game you didn't know you needed but now can't look away from.
A 1970 storm that killed half a million people became a flashpoint for political upheaval in Pakistan — and ultimately brought America and Russia to the brink of war.
How UkraineTakeShelter earned the ire of the Internet.
Badu The Singing Cat demonstrates he can sing the blues just like a human.
How @DGlaucomflecken, the alter ego of ophthalmologist Will Flanary, became an internet sensation.
Diagnosed with aggressive leukemia on a Western trip, a young man thought his insurance would cover an air ambulance ride home to North Carolina.
Janna Levin, professor of physics and astronomy at Barnard College of Columbia University, explains black holes to a child, a teen, a college student, a grad student and an expert.
Roleplaying and reading erotic novels can help you figure out (and embrace) whatever you're into.
With some water and vinegar, angry mama will help release all the crud from your microwave, and make it a snap to clean.
Jimmy Kimmel observed what Ted Cruz was really paying attention to during the Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings.
There's a clear difference between the predictability of games played ten years ago and matches played today.
Dating coaches who preach hypergamy and femininity say they can teach women how to "marry up," even though the data shows women are overall more educated than men — and in some instances outearning them.
Rick Beato plays the demo he made with the rock band Muddy Magnolia's that was lost to the sands of time and it sounds like something you should've heard on the radio.
We're having a debate in Slack right now and we need your help to solve this one.
This week, we've also got a guy with a poorly received take about a Japanese movie and a guy who really, really wants to use the n-word.