PICTURE PERFECT
politico.com

The online platform MasterClass suggests that politics can be a learned skill like cooking or script-writing. But its celebrity instructors prove that personality and image count for more than the art of persuasion.

Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and millions of refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.

the Most boring person in the world REVEALED

In the weekend where Will Smith punched Chris Rock live on stage at the Oscars and Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins, died at age 50 — here are some top stories you might have missed.

CRUISE CONTROL
baryon.be

But between "Dr. No" and "No Time To Die," Bond has used a lot more vehicles than just boats. Let's explore the cars, airplanes, tanks and space shuttles throughout all 25 official Bond movies.

teepublic.com

That's right! A shirt so hot we blurred some of the text. That's how you know you've got a good one.

HOLLYWOOD CALLING
theringer.com

The Peacocks aren't just a generational underdog story, they're in the Sweet 16 after beating a system specifically designed to defeat them. We traveled to Jersey City to better understand the odds that this small MAAC team has overcome.

Technology

Digg Picks

Hacker Noon

SuperJump

Album A Day

NFTs

Science

Namespaces

