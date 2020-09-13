Watch Slow Motion Footage Of A Transparent Engine Blowing Up
YouTuber Warped Perception built a see-through engine and instead of feeding it gasoline, gave it gunpowder.
Laina Morris didn't know how much Justin Bieber would irrevocably change her life.
The usage of an invisibility shield is probably the closest we'll ever get to seeing magic happen, but can a real-life invisibility shield really cloak us?
Elon Musk is caught off guard when his son's actual name is read out loud.
Cats are always one floor ahead of us.
Kevin Jones has a snafu but still manages to sink this disc into the net from 530 feet.
"The train of the future" never got off the ground. Why did it fail to take off?
We predicted political upheaval in America in the 2020s. This is why it's here and what we can do to temper it.
Don't hold your breath for new iPhones.
Wearing masks to highlight racial inequality shows the type of mental strength that glues the US Open winner's game together
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
What happens to young men when they quit the modeling industry? While some exit the business gracefully, others take a nose dive, only to find salvation at the Cheesecake Factory.
YouTuber built a 2D version of the greedy cup siphon in our washing machines, and it's engrossing to behold.
A new paper has provided evidence that these two conditions can affect our minds in subtle ways, and the effects can be seen already in middle age.
From Standing Rock to Syria, drones are being used to hold the powerful to account. Let's keep it that way.
How do TV producers find the people that you love to trash on social media? It turns out, it's a lot of hard work.
The character of war is continuously evolving over time but one aspect of war — its nature — has and will never change.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Start with a heaping of house porn, sprinkle in one of the best reality show (er, docusoap) casts in years, let the creator of "The Hills" and "Laguna Beach" stir the pot, and you've got yourself a smash hit.
Giving up the show that made them seems less a reflection of the family's desire to cede the spotlight than a sign of reality TV's waning effectiveness.
Access to safe water is extremely important. So if you're out in the wild, or an emergency situation pops up, this straw could really save your bacon. Filter up to 1,000 gallons of water, and stay safe out there.
The most important video about pooping that you'll watch today.
Jessica Krug is an outlier. The real story of higher education's racist vulturism has been made mundane through time.
The lives of American military families, an intimate look at western Canada and more best photos of the week.
He saw a woman on the road. Her hair was singed, her mouth looked almost black, and her bare feet were severely burned.
Dutch player Aster Vranckx will be haunted by this for the rest of his life.
With wildfires raging at an unprecedented scale, the entire Western United States is experiencing the most hazardous levels of particulate matter of any place on Earth.
Funny animal photos are the lifeblood of the internet, so we are all in luck that the finalists for the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have been announced. Here are a few of our favorites.
This 2016 clip of Ellen making Michelle Obama extremely uncomfortable seems a lot harsher in hindsight.
For decades, the plastic industry sold the public on an idea it knew wouldn't work: that most plastic could be and would be recycled — all while making billions selling more plastic.
To celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary, Nintendo is bundling "Super Mario 64," "Super Mario Sunshine" and "Super Mario Galaxy" into one release for the Switch. Pre-order now, and play on September 18.
What happens when you do sign language for the most NSFW song in the English language?
Cave bears went extinct 15,000 years ago. Until now, our knowledge about them has been largely limited to studies of their bones and teeth. This adult bear carcass, discovered by a reindeer herder on an Arctic Island, still has its organs intact.
Following over two decades of work and his first Oscars win, we look at the best Leonardo DiCaprio movies ranked worst to best.
Here's a look at how moviemaking is different when you're making a movie with no budget, an indie budget and an industry budget.
Australia burned under a haze of misinformation. The United States is next.
As the United States heads toward the winter, the country is going round in circles, making the same conceptual errors that have plagued it since spring.
The assassination of the 20th president of the United States changed history but is seldom remembered.
At a meeting last year, industry leaders contradicted public claims that emissions of climate-warming methane are under control
Supply chain managers have struggled throughout this crisis to find the things they need to store the products they sell.
Here's a simulation of what would happen if 15,000 nuclear warheads went off in space.
This week, we've got Airbnb won't refund me for the Satanic house I stayed in, One Gotta Go, gender reveal parties, "once said" and summer fun.
For 13 years, Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been the centerpiece of the family's brand and success. But news that the show is ending should come as no surprise. For years the Kardashians let the show fall into disrepair — and without it, their empire hangs in the balance.
Here's why price gouging is so common in our healthcare insurance industry.
Evaluated on such criteria as advancement in design, efficiency and safety, here are all the cars that have been named Car of the Year by Motor Trend magazine.
Immediately after 9/11, humorists struggled with what many called "the death of irony." Then The Onion returned and showed everyone the way.
Joe Wells explains the differences between himself and his non-autistic brother.
Today, you can save up to 35 percent on the likes of wall warts, Qi wireless chargers and Lightning cables from Anker.
The modern island of Hulhumale is taking shape 8km off the north-east coast of Malé island in the Maldives in direct response to the threat posed by inexorably rising sea levels.
Is there anything more awesome than little Lego men being sucked down a vortex?
