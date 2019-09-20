Watch Simone Biles Go Where No Woman Gymnast Has Gone Before With This Yurchenko Double Pike Vault
Simone Biles became the first woman to pull this off this feat on vault.
Simone Biles became the first woman to pull this off this feat on vault.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The mainstream media's real ethical red lines have nothing to do with objectivity.
Simone Biles became the first woman to pull this off this feat on vault.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
We take this revolutionary technology for granted everyday but how does it actually work?
In the 16th Century, effervescent sima was a more desired drink than beer and has since become Finland's go-to beverage for ushering in spring.
Skimming stones, reading clouds, making slingshots and building tree houses. What more could you ask for?
You can keep your motorsports, the insane production values of the Diecast Rally Car Racing put together by 3Dbotmaker on YouTube is the true GOAT.
When the governor lifted the state's mandate, liberals predicted disaster. But it never came. Why?
In early May, doctors in India began raising the alarm about a rise in mucormycosis — a rare and potentially deadly infection also known as black fungus.
With a knack for shaming people's loafers, Don Ward is the Don Rickles of shoeshiners. Ward has been posted up at the corner of 47th and 6th Avenue for nearly two decades. Find out how he makes more money than many of the people he shines shoes for.
The former GOP senator lost his contract with the network after claiming there was "nothing" in America before white colonizers arrived.
On Valentine's Day of this fine year, Kendall Jenner posted a photo of herself in a red bikini, the bottoms of which were so small that it caused concern about the structure of her undercarriage. This was a harbinger of bathing suits to come. We should've heeded the warning before it was too late.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
How Kurt Gödel's incompleteness theorems rocked the math world and laid the foundations of theoretical computer science.
Wild, stomach-churning moments are part of the experience when you buy a ticket to the crypto circus. But the past week's volatility was enough to make some of the crypto faithful wonder whether they've been bamboozled.
This week's characters include a state-run social media account with ill-advised use of emojis, a movie reviewer with the anti-Shrek take that nobody asked for, and more.
In this resurfaced clip from 2012, a young reporter gets to interview Tommy Lee Jones during the "Men In Black 3" press junket and the clash in personalities is stark.
Twelve years after Jennifer's Body came out, replicas of its star's most famous outfit are proliferating, and TikTokers are DIY'ing it.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan reports on the disturbing trend of QAnon taking hold in American churches.
We need to be more aware of the physics that govern the spaces where we argue, protest, think, speak, and connect.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+ and in theaters, including horror film "A Quiet Place: Part II" and Zack Snyder's latest movie "Army of the Dead."
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
They knew what they were doing was wrong, but they'd never have the chance ever again.
How American corporate and government entities have been cooperating on a vastly more costly, complex and deadly energy project for well over a century: gasoline.
Believe it or not, we're already cruising to the mid-point of the year, so the fathers among us deserve a little treat.
Want to chill your food on trips without having to refresh the ice a couple times a day? This cooler lets you use solar power to refrigerate your food on the go.
Shine will keep your toilet squeaky clean without having to break out the brush. Even better, you can save 28% on a single cleaner.
Ex-President Donald Trump delivered an odd update to a two month-old CNN exposé on the decrepit state of Trump's private jet, a Boeing 757 that's just sitting on a tarmac in upstate New York.
David Snow explains how Mount Everest went from one of the most daunting natural features on Earth to a literal human traffic jam.
Napster forever changed the way we listen to music. Here are 11 facts about this industry-changing computer software.
You'd think that with billions dollars at stake, these mishaps would be avoidable, but you would be wrong.
This is a story about the old Space Jam website — from 1996 to infinity.
Ta-Nehisi Coates reacted to University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's unprecedented move to deny Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure.
This is the story of how the solo sport has been transformed into a street-spanning spectacle—and the young black and brown people behind the handlebars making it happen.
Federal authorities investigating alleged sex trafficking by GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz have secured the cooperation of the congressman's ex-girlfriend, according to people familiar with the matter.
How can New York be dead when you get hilarious encounters like this?
With Project Eris, you can transform Sony's miniature flop into the console it should have been with better PS1 games and even support for retro Nintendo and Sega titles.
Learn about the parks, reservations, important figures and more about each state in the union.
Bill Burr explains to Conan O'Brien how the internet has become a disinformation machine.
A journey down the Victorian-era waterway connecting England and Wales.
She went undercover to catch a rapist. Two decades later, she finally got her chance.
Stop trying to make supper slabs happen. They're never going to happen.
The singer opens up about his career trajectory, his struggle with dissociative disorder and his "Butter Miracle, Suite One" EP.
The killing of Andrew Brown Jr. highlights a problem departments have struggled to address.
The 153 Mile Store in Williams Lake, British Columbia is a living museum.
"I've never seen anything like it," said co-owner Jacob Hanchar.
Plastic Waste Makers index identifies those driving climate crisis with virgin polymer production.
Predominantly run by fans somewhat bafflingly dedicated to the fifth-largest retailer in the world, the accounts don't represent aspirational brand presentations so much as people who have taken it onto themselves to act as human coupon books.
Accolades for "showing up" have been around much longer than the internet — all told, about 100 years. We explain why they should stay.