Watch Regis Philbin Hilariously Talk Norm Macdonald Out Of Answering The Million Dollar Question On 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire'
In this unearthed clip from 2000, the game show host psyches out Norm Macdonald on the million dollar question.
In this unearthed clip from 2000, the game show host psyches out Norm Macdonald on the million dollar question.
Donald Trump is the gift that keeps on giving for Sarah Cooper's career.
This cat seemed very inquisitive about where its owner was taking it. We just want to bundle it up and tell it everything's going to be okay.
When your modern medical technology looks like something from the future.
Colonel, a 29-year-old Asian elephant, keeps cool underwater at the Forth Worth Zoo.
A multi-instrumentalist goes big on Pink Floyd's most epic song.
A fascinating visualization of all the different sizes of the moons in our solar system.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Here are this week's picks: inside the rooms of hermits and the abandoned Communist monument in the mountain of Bulgaria.
In this unearthed clip from 2000, the game show host psyches out Norm Macdonald on the million dollar question.
Seamus Wray found a way to crack Reddit's elusive code this week with a series of self-portraits that tackled the concept of infinity.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
After a woman was kicked off an American Airlines flight from Ohio to North Carolina for not wearing a mask, passengers burst into applause.
"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him - for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about," the Philbin family shares with PEOPLE in an exclusive statement
We're sick to death of being bitten every time we walk out the door. This powerful repellent actually works surprisingly well.
Colonel, a 29-year-old Asian elephant, keeps cool underwater at the Forth Worth Zoo.
The former "Boy Meets World" star writes about how the world of adult film gave her the opportunities and freedom to be herself that Hollywood wouldn't.
Marvel's latest superhero series premieres October 16 on Hulu.
This isn't something that a hundred men could ever do.
The Sinclair Broadcast Group said Saturday it will postpone and rework a segment it planned to air this weekend that suggested Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, was responsible for the creation of the coronavirus.
If current numbers hold, the Republican Party will suffer its worst defeat in the suburbs in decades — with implications reaching far beyond November.
Turn your toilet into a true throne! SlimGlow is the world's first bidet attachment with a night light. It's easy to install and gives you a hygienic, custom bidet that glows in the dark. Get it for just $49.99 today.
Two North American nations seemed to be on the same path—and then they diverged.
Donald Trump is the gift that keeps on giving for Sarah Cooper's career.
The owners of a laundry shop in central Taiwan have become Instagram stars for posing in garments left behind.
On Thursday, Neiman Marcus Group announced that it will close four of its luxury department stores — including the one at Hudson Yards and locations in Bellevue, Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale — as well as 17 Last Call outlets.
Back in 2000, Nintendo was struggling to keep up in the gaming wars and thought the GameCube would be the answer to their troubles. They were wrong.
The billionaire space oddity on life with Grimes and Baby X, Trump, Tesla, tunnels, short shorts, stock surges, Facebook fumbles and everything else under the sun.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Everything had to go right for "Roundball Rock" to become basketball's most iconic melody. It started with a dream — and a frantic answering machine message home.
A fascinating visualization of all the different sizes of the moons in our solar system.
You may think you know how bad Nov. 3 will be. But all signs point to something far, far worse.
Kazu Hiro explains how he was able to make Charlize Theron look like the former Fox News anchor for the movie "Bombshell," which earned him an Oscar for his efforts.
Take a tour inside this imaginative tree house, located in the eco sanctuary, Tanglewood, in Auckland, New Zealand.
Calling all Swifties, Kaylor truthers and music lovers: since the sudden drop of Taylor's eighth album, written and produced entirely in quarantine, Twitter has lost its collective mind. Here's what people are saying.
The Nerf gun that would make you the most envied kid in the neighborhood.
The #FreeBritney movement, explained.
Get this "Kollection" of "MK11" and all of it's expansion content for just $40 on PS4, Xbox One or Switch.
We urgently need new ways to talk about public figures living with mental illness.
This week, we've got "My nouns? Adjective," imagine doing the dishes with that view, the Marco Rubio's John Lewis tribute gaffe, Trump's cognitive test meme and Lin-Manuel Miranda's lip bite.
Rep. Ted Yoho's use of vile language to describe Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is bigger than two sexist words.
The "secret water tunnel" is actually a syphon, and it can be very dangerous if you end up being sucked into one.
Is Dave Franco's directorial debut "The Rental," a horror film about two couples' weekend getaway gone awry, worth streaming this weekend? Here's what the reviews say.
When a woman dares respond to it, she's seen as "disruptive."
You can't get to Africa from Europe unless you take a ridiculously long trek around the the Sinai Peninsula. But if officials get their way, we could have the first land link between Spain and Morocco.
A former Nazi concentration camp guard was convicted of thousands of counts of being an accessory to murder and given a two-year suspended prison sentence Thursday, a court announced.
Dr. Anthony Fauci tosses out first pitch to kick off the Major League Baseball season.
This is the perfect solution for flying a kite during times when the winds are too calm.
The U.S. Navy has officially published previously released videos showing unexplained objects.
Gašper "Gap" Novak recently broke his ankles and his teammates decided to cheer him up in the best way possible.
UC Davis scientists spent years editing a sex-determining gene into bovine embryos. In April, Cosmo arrived — and his DNA reveals how far the field has to go.
The company announced financial results for the second quarter of 2020 that showed it wasn't hit as hard as some thought during its seven-week factory shutdown in California.
A multi-instrumentalist goes big on Pink Floyd's most epic song.
High-profile white voice actors are relinquishing their roles as characters of color. But the departures have caused divisions among their peers.
Thirty years ago, people stopped being nice and started getting real. It's just gotten messier since.
Vox's Phil Edwards explains the key to slow motion and how it became an essential element to cinema.
Scientists from the consumer genetics company 23andMe have published the largest DNA study to date of people with African ancestry in the Americas.
The singer-songwriter shocked fans Thursday when she revealed that she had written and recorded her eighth studio album in the past four months in quarantine. One of its songs has a rich history.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.