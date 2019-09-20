Watch Red Bull's Race Car Speed Through New York City
Red Bull's RB7 Formula 1 race car zipped through the streets of NYC last week, from Wall Street to the FDR Drive along the East River. Red Bull organized the…
Red Bull's RB7 Formula 1 race car zipped through the streets of NYC last week, from Wall Street to the FDR Drive along the East River. Red Bull organized the…
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A lasting effect of this pandemic will be a revolution in worker expectations.
Why do electric cords have holes in their two flat prongs? Here's the answer that will leave you forever satisfied.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Red Bull's RB7 Formula 1 race car zipped through the streets of NYC last week, from Wall Street to the FDR Drive along the East River. Red Bull organized the…
A Toyota Mirai has set an official Guinness World Record for the longest distance by a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle without refuelling. The 2021 Mirai achieved 845 miles on a single tank. Those with weak bladders, look away now.
The mystique of the all-knowing, all-powerful football coach is fading away. That's a good thing for the sport.
A Redditor keenly observed, "They got the shark denier, the 'just be careful around sharks' guy, the 'but I wanna party' whiner, and even the 'if only there were something we could do' people."
San Francisco Giants fans and Los Angeles Dodgers fans had a touching moment of unity during Game 5 of the NLDS Thursday night in expressing their collective disdain for a Giants fan sitting behind home plate.
The app has created a space free of the problems that plague the rest of the Web, but only by leaving almost everybody out.
A cheeky dad pulls off the ultimate dad prank with the help of a friend.
All the most delightfully vile Roy family barbs from the first two seasons of "Succession."
"I don't care about made up satanism or pedo rings… The very first post I read here was about Gary Busey trying to use gold doubloons as legitimate currency and tbh I would just like more of that please."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Just because you can't cook doesn't mean you can't make soothing food videos like the best of 'em.
As early as October 16th, NASA is launching the Lucy spacecraft into deep space on an Atlas V rocket. The probe will spend the next 12 years traveling to various Trojan asteroids, which orbit along the path of Jupiter.
"Tiptoes" is an honest-to-God real movie made in 2003 with ethically questionable casting decisions (ahem: Gary Oldman) that sparked controversy — and rightly so.
The 83-year-old novelist is a reliable source of Twitter drama — for which we should be grateful.
The reasons for firing Ashley Gjøvik include tweeting a photo of herself—taken by her own phone.
Donald Trump has said a lot of screwy things, but Jimmy Kimmel thinks this latest quip may have taken the cake.
Ready to host again? Same. Here's everything we're cooking, drinking, discussing, reimagining and letting go of this time around.
This week's characters include a Republican who inadvertently made Democrats sound awesome, a Congressional candidate who compared Kyrie Irving to Magic Johnson and more.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
It's a surprisingly delightful prank.
Need a high-end ultra-wide gaming display? What about a spare laptop? Amazon has big discounts today from brands like Acer, Dell and AOC.
Okay, it's a a fabric made from bamboo, but these joggers are soft, stretchy and keep the heat in on chilly nights.
Google will finally reveal full details of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro at its October 19th event — here's what to expect.
Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains to Erin Burnett why he went on Joe Rogan's podcast and whether he felt he convinced the podcaster to get vaccinated.
Just about every aspect of this office chair is adjustable: The lower back support, foot rest, head rest, height, angle of recline and more are easy to fine tune.
Dozens, if not hundreds, of well-preserved AMCs on a lot in North Carolina are looking for homes. But they're running out of time.
Happy Balloon Boy day for all those who celebrate.
There's nothing more satisfying than a scary story — especially in spooky season. Here are nine genius works of horror to read this fall.
Marques Brownlee takes a look back at every single iPhone model, the pros and the cons and whether they withstood the test of time.
"New F-150 taillights do something no taillight has ever done before!"
When the OceanXplorer found an anomaly on their radar, they decided to investigate it further.
Does that mean I have to stop having it?
It's a big week for some of us with disgusting personal habits.
Starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, "Hawkeye" will debut on Disney+ on November 24.
The classic TV show still has lingering issues around respectability politics, street harassment, and colorism.
Mos Eisley may be a wretched hive of scum and villainy, but its cantina's home to some great alien designs.
Here's how the call of the loon became the ultimate mood setter in Hollywood.
A onetime hero of the Black Lives Matter movement has become an unlikely hero of the far right.
Teachers in the Carroll school district say they fear being punished for stocking classrooms with books dealing with racism, slavery and now the Holocaust.
We just can't get enough of this woman who loves to interview animals.
The star of "Roots," "Star Trek" and "Reading Rainbow" opens up about his experience auditioning for "Jeopardy!," his new book and William Shatner's flight to space.
For the longest time, we thought you needed to be a genius with a kitchen knife for precisely cubed melon. Turns out, there's an easier way.
It creates opportunities for quite an odyssey.
Nintendo announced loads of free updates along with an expansive $25 paid DLC for "New Horizons."
Everything about this is incredible, and I'm so happy this dude decided to share the story with the world.