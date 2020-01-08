Professional Chefs Review TV And Film Restaurant Scenes
The Bon Appétit test kitchen chefs put on their critic hats to review iconic restaurant scenes from your favorite shows and films.
Why have the prices of TVs fallen so dramatically over the last several years? The answer might alarm you.
As millions of Christmas Island red crabs mass migrate from the interior to the sea, residents have found creative ways to prevent them from being run over.
Not only did Madrid's Toni Kroos have the quick thinking to notice that the goalie was distracted, he managed to curve the ball in directly from the corner.
The New York Times obtained footage of the moment Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was hit by an Iranian missile.
The delivery of the line "I can not believe you committed suicide" from Neil Breen's "Fateful Findings" is so terrible that's it's actually kinda good.
We're not sure whether this is love, rage or just a pure, unabated canine frenzy.
The company is so secretive that, when asked for comment for this story, it threatened VICE with legal action if the article was published.
The science behind that silent, malfunctioning alarm clock in your brain.
Stink the dog was not amused by this sneaky crab that tried to pinch him with its claws.
The kid who refuses to wear pants is a familiar sight to parents, students, and educators — and a mystifying one. What's so great about being underdressed?
The difficult final year of a much-loved and legendarily difficult woman
There are many standout and some dud haircuts in the NBA. LEVEL crowns the squad with the best cuts and points out a few who need barber referrals.
Eighty years ago this winter, a freezing Finnish farm boy took aim at the unstoppable Red Army — and became the greatest sharpshooter the world has ever seen.
The driver of a V-8 Dodge Challenger made a very ill-advised acceleration in a tiny parking lot, as much of his vehicle was torn to shreds after bouncing off the pavement and slamming into the curb.
A young software engineer begins to investigate the tech company she works for after she suspects her boyfriend's suicide was foul play. "Devs" premieres on Hulu on March 5.
The HAL 9000 computer and the ethics of murder by and of machines.
Whether you're a once-a-decade resolution kind of person or every year resolution kind of person, you're likely going to encounter some difficulty sticking to it. These products are here to help, whatever you've resolved to do.
Back to geography class, registered voters of America.
Tokyo Olympic athletes beware — particularly larger ones. The bed frames in the Athletes Village at this year's Olympics will be made of cardboard.
Well, that escalated quickly.
Bees are essential to the functioning of America's titanic almond industry — and billions are dying in the process
The great thing about local sports commentators is that they are not pros and often say weird things that seasoned pros would not. But this moment from a high school hoops game is on a whole new level.
How the state's "restitution program" forces poor people to work off small debts.
America's higher echelon of long-form journalists can now expect to make more money from Hollywood than they do from the publications that print their stories.
We are repulsed by this, and yet, we want to buy it at the same time.
After an elderly woman was murdered, her neighbor confessed to the crime. So why did all the evidence point to someone else?
Across America, working-class people — including many of our friends — are dying of despair. And we're still blaming the wrong people.
Purchasing a home means phone calls — and late-night worries about gentrification.
You really can't be too careful these days when the road is this slippery.
We talked to Wynne Evans off the much-hated adverts about how he went from an opera singer to one of the most trolled people in the country.
The Robertson family spent 38 days adrift with little fresh water or food supplies after their yacht was sunk by killer whales. Their tale of survival reveals the extremes the human body can endure.
With poachers cashing in on the Chinese appetite for American ginseng, growers are arming up.
It's really never a good situation to find yourself near a mama bear and her cubs.
The unofficial Transformer toy transforms from car to robot all by itself. You can literally say "Transform," one of several voice commands, and the Robosen T9 will do so.
"People have to clock in and clock out even when going to the toilet and explain the reason why they were delayed, which is embarrassing and humiliating."
With the help of local Redditors, Lee Loechler took his girlfriend to a screening of "Sleeping Beauty" which included a scene that he edited in of him proposing to her.
Almost every time driving barefoot comes up, though, some podiatric prude likes to mention that driving while barefoot is illegal. You know what, though? It's not.
A good percentage of Civil War photographer Mathew Brady's work has decayed badly with age. His blurred, disintegrating portraits taken between 1844 and 1860 have become beautiful, uncanny, ghostly images.
A Tesla-loving dad built a Cybertruck body on top of his son's electric go cart and has some fun attempting to tow his minivan.
When William Friedkin's "The Exorcist" first came out in 1973, it was so disturbing some audience members literally fainted.
Microsoft's original shell, called MSDOS.EXE, was extremely stupid, and it was one of the main stumbling blocks to the initial success of Windows.
"I thought when he had the heart attack that would be it, I wouldn't have to fly in from Los Angeles [to do SNL]."
Leonardo DiCaprio and crew "were happy to assist" in the life-saving rescue efforts.
The six-figure salaries will make Taco Bell an outlier in the food service industry — although In-N-Out already pays managers $160,000.
If you think koalas are cuddly, docile animals, think again.
After meeting with various agencies, the FAA launched a task force to identify the origins of the drone formations seen above Colorado and Nebraska.
If you're not in the blast zone, it's not the death sentence you think it is.
The people on the lines were separated into four groups: No Status, PX (Person Extraordinaire), PPX and PPPX.
The new movies don't feel the same, and it's not just because they aren't as good.