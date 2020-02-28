Watch UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis Absolutely Crush This Beyonce-Themed Floor Exercise
This is what a 9.975 routine looks like.
A good spotter is always in the right place at the right time.
YouTuber Warped Perception took his fancy camera to an airshow and captured some gorgeous stuff.
This entire video showcasing water droplets falling and rebounding in slow motion is beautiful, but the example of a droplet falling onto a pointy cone is particularly cool.
2020 presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is quizzed on the richest people in the world, including a few of her fellow Democratic competitors.
"My company was called out to a routine tree removal in the Paintsville area. When my son, Brad Auxier cut into the tree a river of water and rotten tree poured from the tree. I have seen this before, but never in this large of amount."
Parallel parking is often a nightmare for anyone who drives. Here are a few simple guidelines to make sure you can park perfectly.
The first class of hand-picked remote workers moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, in exchange for $10,000 and a built-in community. The city might just be luring them to stay.
Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price introduced a $70,000 minimum salary for all his staff — by cutting his own wages. Five years on, he has no regrets.
The best way to get wildlife to show up on your hidden camera? Put your camera in a spot where you know the animals are going to pass.
Shooting something highly-pressurized from close range? What could have possibly gone wrong?
Here are 22 ideas you can steal the next time you're asked to give "fun facts about me" to a new employer, school or group.
"Nothing like this ever happens in Carroll County. This was the biggest story it had ever seen."
What's the point of Xiaomi's Mi Mix Alpha's wraparound screen design? It's unclear, but it's pretty wild.
Bloomberg really is on another planet all by himself.
A viral tweet shows someone's MacBook screen completely destroyed after the person in front of him on a flight supposedly reclined their seat and broke it.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week, we have Bloomberg's billboard, Your Music Saved Me, You Have 24 Hours To Respond, and the Running Javelina.
With the news that the coronavirus is spreading, it's only a matter of time before people start to think—wait, do I have the coronavirus? At this point it's still extremely rare, and your cough is far more likely to be a cold or flu. Still, here's what you should do.
As President Trump visited India for the first time, New Delhi erupted in violence this week following a rally in support of a law proposed by the nationalist government of Narendra Modi that millions of Muslims fear will render them stateless.
Kindergarten redshirting, otherwise known as delaying a child's entry into kindergarten, is becoming a more common practice among parents. But does it help the kids?
What if the proposed Green New Deal were real? Here's a state-by-state breakdown of potential environmental projects, from Alabama to Wyoming.
Manny Pacquiao's boxing future is uncertain. But in the Philippines, his government career — and a possible presidential run — feels almost preordained.
After inflation, the Dutch East India Company would be worth about $7.8 trillion today. How did they become so massively wealthy back in the day?
Once upon a time, not all cars had to look like folded-up Optimus Prime.
An aviation hobbyist produced a simulation of how the largest commercially produced planes would do if they landed on the airstrip at Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport.
In these posters, art is political.
Thought to be more than 4,000 years old, the Dolmen of Guadalperal was "invisible" for almost 60 years until it unexpectedly reappeared.
Pro skater Chris Russell stopped by a skate park in Hawaii and pulled off this crazy fence stall.
An incredible weather image, seen from satellite. A narrow strip of snow stretching about 150 miles in length shows just how challenging forecasting snow can be. The width of the band, 7-15 miles!
The carpeted "State Of The Art" trains with plush seating had a limited run on our rails in 1974.
Nico Bellamy combined the whimsical visuals of the Pixar classic series with audio from the science fiction thriller.
"I think I'm the first man to sit on top of the world," is not something many people can boast, especially if they lead perfectly normal lives, say, working a desk job in the city in relative anonymity.
As warming waters make shellfish toxic, a way of life becomes deadly for native Alaskans.
The driver in Wembley, Australia, had to be cut from the car after it was crushed by a tree, but was otherwise okay.
I'm frequently torn from my desk — where I might be doing $250,000 in expense reports, planning office events, or a wide variety of other tasks — to flush people's poop for them.
America's onetime innovation icons are wrestling over their biggest remaining piles of money.
Why did it eat the towel? How did it eat the towel? Why can't we stop watching this? We have a lot of questions:
Uber Eats, DoorDash and Postmates might be convenient, but the apps are making you pay a juicy premium.
I've always considered myself a lover, not a fighter. And yet, Hulu's "Fyre Fraud" made me question myself. Why does Billy McFarland's face annoy me so much?
A group of millionaires are asked a series of questions about their principles and their answers might surprise/infuriate you.
50 years ago, artists and engineers staged one of the most ambitious and expensive multimedia events and infuriated their corporate backers.
How coronavirus cases exploded in South Korean churches and hospitals.
"I was working on an extension with two lads that work for me. We had some spare time so we decided to have a bit of fun."
"We have one regular that — no matter what he orders — wants his [already hot] entree zapped in the microwave for exactly eight and a half minutes."
Archaeologists puzzle out a clash of Mesoamerican cultures.
How do you compare yourself with one of the most famous women in the world?
The Peele-produced reboot of the 1992 horror film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ("Watchmen") and will hit theaters in June.
Last year, I published a thriller set on a cruise. A few weeks ago, I found myself quarantined on the Diamond Princess.
You might think it's mind reading, but really, it's just about math.