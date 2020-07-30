Watch NASA Send Its Perseverance Rover On A Mission To Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover lifted off on a rocket to Mars from Cape Canaveral, Florida early Thursday.
NASA's Perseverance rover lifted off on a rocket to Mars from Cape Canaveral, Florida early Thursday.
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal had a heated moment with Attorney General William Barr over the Trump Administration's handling of protesters during a hearing on Tuesday.
These roommates from San Diego bought a cheap couch and discovered it couldn't fit through the front door, so they decided to take drastic action.
Edwin Sarkissian goes Rambo upon his grandfather's prized Lamborghini.
YouTuber LongBeachGriffy does a hilarious impression of how Jeep fanatics talk about their treasured vehicles.
A man staying in a cabin in the woods of Gatlinburg, Tennessee has to use his outdoor voice to scare away a curious black bear.
TEKOI once served a vital military purpose for the United States. CGP Grey explores the abandoned site and explains the rise and fall of the military installation in Grantsville, Utah.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
What it's really like in the Magic Kingdom right now, according to a theme park expert.
The footage shows the power of surveillance systems that have been monitoring protests all over the country.
Here's a Rube Goldberg Machine puzzle that will leave you scratching your head.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Here's a fascinating glimpse inside an Apple Store from 2003.
Donald Trump has called for November's presidential election to be postponed, saying increased postal voting could lead to fraud and inaccurate results.
Imagine a millionaire's resort; one to rival St. Tropez, Italy's Portofino, or Miami's South Beach - abandoned overnight.
We wish our first dates could go this perfectly.
When Lisa met Adam in graduate school, she thought she'd hit the dating jackpot. But over time, Lisa says, Adam became condescending, controlling, and cruel.
Though I may not be here with you, I urge you to answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe.
Will it destroy the gun or will the bullet end up hitting the person firing the gun?
The space agency's next rover mission, Mars 2020, launched from Cape Canaveral on Thursday. How does the space agency ensure contaminants from our currently COVID-contaminated world don't find their way to other planets?
According to a recent survey, Elizabeth, New Jersey is the city that has seen the sharpest increase in sex toy sales since lockdown.
Not interested in spending big on an Apple Watch? TicWatch is the sport smartwatch with Google Assistant that gives you loads of features for a fraction of the price. Get it for $79.99 now.
Baby ducks are simply too precious for this world.
My lockdown habit of watching virtual Arsenal fixtures on Football Manager is insane. But so is watching Arsenal in real life.
The top tech CEOs testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and it was a bit of a sh*t show.
On the dark streets of a college town, two teenagers hoisted a rock and ended a man's life. His loved ones want to know when we'll finally value the lives of homeless people.
Activists insist that police departments must change. For half a century, the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York has successfully resisted such demands.
NASA's Perseverance rover lifted off on a rocket to Mars from Cape Canaveral, Florida early Thursday.
Two new studies from Germany paint a sobering picture of the toll that Covid-19 takes on the heart, raising the specter of long-term damage after people recover, even if their illness was not severe enough to require hospitalization.
Printers have gotten really good lately. Not only is the print quality excellent, but this laser printer from HP is really made to function in a modern environment — Alexa and all.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The supermodel gives Architectural Digest a glimpse inside her surprisingly sophisticated house, previously owned by Charlie Sheen.
Swifts spend all their time in the sky. What can their journeys tell us about the future?
This year has been such a dumpster fire that this upcoming Pauly Shore movie almost seems refreshing. The Weasel is back at it again in this extremely NSFW trailer for "Guest House" — coming to Video On Demand August 28.
How did the coffee behemoth get left behind in the pandemic?
A CDC study found that sleep duration and quality improved among individuals further from the poverty threshold compared to those below it.
Experts increasingly believe the "hermit kingdom" could be using the humanitarian crisis to seek technology for biological weapons.
Well, that's quite an entrance.
"Chalk Warfare 4.0" is an action-packed visual effects masterpiece.
Even though the German shepherd likely had cancer, his health records show how little we know about animals and the coronavirus.
"Succession" actor Nicholas Braun used his time in quarantine to put together this pop-punk charity single.
An art collector has gone "to hell and back" trying to sell a unique treasure.
In 1999, Glen Assoun was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife. He never stopped professing his innocence — and two decades later, the justice system finally admitted he was right.
The Action Lab's James J. Orgill conducts a science experiment that doubles as a hilarious practical joke.
Students in the Avon Community School Corporation in Indiana returned to in-person classes on Wednesday.
Edwin Sarkissian goes Rambo upon his grandfather's prized Lamborghini.
A United Nations report reveals "heartbreaking" state-sponsored punishment for women who attempt to cross the border and are repatriated.
There are many reasons to doubt that the service is prepared to serve as a backstop for American democracy.
Be careful what you upload to YouTube when you're a kid, because it can get discovered 10 years later on r/DeepIntoYouTube.
Fever, COVID toes, and a loss of taste: Why are COVID-19 symptoms so weird and varied?
Bas Uterwijk, an artist based in The Netherlands, used artificial intelligence to produce some eye-popping portraits of famous historical figures.
A hiker was shocked to find wreckage from a decades-old plane crash while hiking on Grandfather Mountain.
Rodney Mullen, Chad Muska, and Bucky Lasek on the series's lasting impact.
Amazon has a wonderful selection of board games on sale today, and we're looking to stock up.
TEKOI once served a vital military purpose for the United States. CGP Grey explores the abandoned site and explains the rise and fall of the military installation in Grantsville, Utah.
I had lunch in a mall parking garage at the Glendale Galleria in Los Angeles, and it wasn't that bad.
Antitrust panel says the messages show Zuckerberg trying to buy out his competition
Without air circulation, airplane passengers are put at risk of being infected by respiratory diseases. Here's a useful explainer about how safe commercial airplanes are these days during the coronavirus pandemic.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.