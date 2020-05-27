Watch NASA And SpaceX Launch Astronauts Into Space On The Dragon Spacecraft
Elon Musk's Space X team are launching two astronauts into space, the first since the retirement of the space shuttle program in 2011.
Elon Musk's Space X team are launching two astronauts into space, the first since the retirement of the space shuttle program in 2011.
Almost twenty years ago, Dubai's islands were advertised as some of the largest man-made island development projects in the world. What went wrong?
Here's a handy webcam modification that enables eye-contact conversation.
As if the AP tests weren't anxiety-inducing enough, here's what happens when your submission won't go through because of slow internet.
The Action Lab demonstrates the awe-inspiring power of magnets when influenced by temperature.
Le Tunnel is one of the trickiest ski runs in the Alps and involves a sharp turn into a horizontal passage through a rock face that lasts 60 meters long.
Originally these were used to fight other males with, now they signify success, power and are an invaluable part of life.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Fifteen years after Eric Baker was fired from StubHub, the ticketing giant he cofounded, he bought it back for $4 billion — weeks before coronavirus utterly wrecked the business.
The class of 2020 has no idea what the future holds — and neither do we. Here's a look back at some icons starting on their paths to renown.
Elon Musk's Space X team are launching two astronauts into space, the first since the retirement of the space shuttle program in 2011.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
You can hear the sound of a fart midway through the conversation between Biden and Wolf at the 20:45 time mark.
As Americans experience the worst unemployment in decades, and billionaires continue to get richer ($434 billion reacher, to be exact), it seems like a good time to get to know the richest people of each state.
A new platform aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 while benefiting unions and fossil fuel workers.
We were expecting a tragedy, but what we got a farce instead.
I've never been big on social media, but there's one platform I absolutely can't stomach the courage to exist on: LinkedIn.
As I shelter in place, I'm really trying to stay on top of fridge organization, so I never have to tackle it in one dreaded evening, and — more importantly — so that I don't waste any food. The truth is that organizing the fridge is neither complicated nor intimidating.
Indy the cat didn't know what to make of this unusual contraption in the living room.
A shareholder activist group wants Facebook to take steps to protect children from sexual abuse.
Face masks and temperature checks will be required and there won't be events with crowds like parades and fireworks.
From drains to radiators, sometimes you have to get into tight spaces to investigate why things aren't working. The Sinji Flexible Borescope Camera for Android and iOS helps you do just that.
Michael Scott goes to Arendelle in this hilarious mashup.
Searching for something new to binge watch? Look no further than "Fresh Meat," "Don't Tell the Bride" and the rest of these British TV deep cuts.
Here's a handy webcam modification that enables eye-contact conversation.
My aim is not to convince you that everything was better in the past; it wasn't. You had trojans, malware, endless pop-ups, terrible security practices, browser incompatibility, slow Java applets. No, technically, the modern web is more secure and more usable. This essay is my attempt to show you what the small and independent web can look like.
One of last year's very best movies is currently 43% off over at Amazon. This is one we absolutely want for our personal collection.
Normal rats would run away from situations like this. This is not a normal rat.
It's cool to watch this unfold in an experiment. It's terrifying when it happens in real life.
From the Bible to "Epidemics and Society" to "The Age of Surveillance Capitalism," these works map out our post-pandemic future.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
His wife wanted the announcement to be a surprise, and boy oh boy, it was.
Kim's racial ambiguity is hotly debated for good reason. But young Armenians all over don't always get to ignore complicated questions about race like she does.
Despite it being a very scary incident, a bear stalking you from behind, the boy managed to keep his composure during the process.
The severe flooding was caused by a beaver dam blocking a culvert, and it took a total of nine hours for the water to be drained from the streets.
Alexandra Quiros and Dunia Araya were the first same-sex couple to marry in Costa Rica as marriage equality became legal in the country.
Johnny Harris explains the International Date Line and discovers that Google Maps has incorrectly delineated the boundary.
Kieran Hamilton was the victim of a growing type of crime: burglars targeting people who have uploaded photos of their designer clothes, luxury holidays and sparkly watches.
Fans have been fighting for the "Justice League" Snyder cut for three years. They're finally going to be able to see it.
Nine Finnish cyclists spun their hardest for 20 minutes to see how much they could fill a Tesla Model X charger.
Helping you navigate the many, many, many, many, many, many, many options out there.
With timing and luck, you might be able to catch a glimpse yourself one day.
Video footage released by the navy shows a jet hovering just behind each wing of the Navy plane — where they hung out for over an hour.
Larry Kramer, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter, playwright, author, trailblazing gay rights and AIDS activist best known for the Tony Award-winning "The Normal Heart," has died. He was 84.
Why a Nova Scotia community is still searching for the killer of a beloved farmer 30 years later.
Sick of being ripped off by online price gougers charging $450 to $600 for a used Switch, this Nintendo fan took matters into his own hands.
No two diseases are the same, but we may be able to draw upon what happened in prior outbreaks - including measles, smallpox, cholera and more to illuminate the path forward.
Two actions on March 23 would swing investors from despair to relief, and reveal who really matters in America.
Le Tunnel is one of the trickiest ski runs in the Alps and involves a sharp turn into a horizontal passage through a rock face that lasts 60 meters long.
Good hardware can sometimes save a bad product, but for crucial UI elements, bad or unreliable hardware can almost never be fixed by software, no matter how good.
Just because some gyms are reopening, it doesn't mean they're necessarily safe. Public health experts explain the risks.
A young boy is having the time of his life during quarantine with a wooden backyard roller coaster that his grandfather built for him.
The N95 mask is a lifesaver, but it's uncomfortable to wear for a long time. One Stanford scientist has a potential solution.
If you're asking "Why would anyone need 100 rubber chicken slingshots " you've missed the point. With a hundred rubber chicken slingshots, the world becomes your chicken oyster.
YouTuber bald and bankrupt discovers a deserted cottage while wandering through a remote forest in Belarus.
Several executives have been sued by California authorities for sexual harassment and discrimination regarding alleged misconduct by the show's former director of photography, Gregory St. Johns.
The crisis is a stark reminder that food delivery tech companies may have an unworkable business model
The wet sand "dribble" technique is common in sandcastle building, but what happens if you want the castles to stay after the water dries up?