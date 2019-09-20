Watch Lightning Strike A Truck On The Highway In Tampa Bay
A Florida woman captured the stunning moment a vehicle was struck by lightning near Tampa Bay.
A Florida woman captured the stunning moment a vehicle was struck by lightning near Tampa Bay.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Max Miller gives a fascinating history of the delicious food that Americans love.
One person has died and 22 have been hospitalized as a result of the multistate bacteria outbreak. The median age of those infected is 72, and older people are among the groups at higher risk of illness.
A Florida woman captured the stunning moment a vehicle was struck by lightning near Tampa Bay.
Ryan Feldman was holding an IV bag when it happened. Something ripped when he pulled the line out and almost an entire bag, with 950 micrograms of liquid inside, spilled and doused his hand in fentanyl.
Audience members at the Detroit-area theater were asked to pray for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer.
Kirk Petty captured a festival for the eyes in the night sky over Los Angeles as his plane landed at LAX.
On Hinge and Bumble, a growing number of 20-somethings are looking for love by claiming Epstein didn't kill himself and Finland isn't real.
If we had actual representative democracy, we wouldn't be in this situation
We all love a wiggling fella on our desks, and that almost certainly extends to Mr. Meeseeks.
The Utah mill has long concerned a tribal community next door. They hope a new health study will answer their questions. "A lot of our people mysteriously started getting sick," a tribal member says.
This week, a wife who took snooping to a new level, a period-tracking boyfriend, and a very creepy spreadsheet.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Politico got a copy of Alex Holder's "Unprecedented" trailer, which teases some uncomfortable looking interviews with the Trump family about January 6.
Public health officials' COVID complacency has opened the door to new illnesses and devastating long-term damage.
A waitress was thrilled to bits after she received a generous tip from Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who she didn't instantly recognize but had a vague inkling about.
Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath says his brand's subtle, Scandinavian styling makes it stand out.
New York street photographer Patrick D. Pagnano spent one night at the Empire Rollerdome, but until now the pictures have never been published.
Jeremiah McDonald reuploaded his classic video talking with his 12-year-old self in 1080 HP quality.
Redditors had a wide selection of film recommendations at hand when someone asked about the films that left viewers "speechless."
For two minutes each day, friends post low-quality photos of whatever they're up to. It's a callback to when the internet was still messy — and fun.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Maya Rudolph can't handle her hot wings in this scene from her Apple+ show "Loot."
Kauffman also recently apologised for lack of racial diversity on hit sitcom.
This wildly successful crowdfunding campaign has created a superb braced ratcheting screwdriver that you'll want to fiddle with all day long.
The 21-year-old is accused of firing 70 bullets on to a crowd, killing seven and wounding dozens.
For the fifth time this week, protestors from Just Stop Oil have disrupted an art institution to make their demands.
Summoning Salt explains how close we're getting to the perfect run humanly possible on "Super Mario Bros."
Slate's Pay Dirt columnist advises someone torn on whether or not to donate.
Lindsey Graham and Rudy Giuliani both assisted Donald Trump's push to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 election win in the Peach State.
English soccer star reveals how he can spin a full glass of beer upside-down and not have a drip spill.
Everyone seems to agree that Taika Waititi has finally made the worst MCU film to date.
TikTok has a growing online subculture that's propping up surging Christian nationalist and Christo-fascist ideology in the United States and beyond.
This Jacksonville man accused of killing his neighbor's rooster has a detailed explanation for his actions, and it's a doozy.
An hours-long quest for a disturbing new food
Megan Hess faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal mail fraud.
A short documentary of how Switzerland has some of the most fantastic bicycle infrastructure in the world.
"I was like, 'There's no way you're gonna get away with that,'" said Joseph Quinn, who played Eddie Munson.
Lawmakers in the US and Europe are considering ways to regulate crypto and crack down on money-laundering and other illicit activities.
This courageous dog will give you the motivation to take on any seemingly unsurmountable task.
NASA has lost contact with CAPSTONE, a spacecraft sent to an unexplored orbit as a test for an outpost around the Moon called the Gateway.
The comedian is known for his often hilarious, sometimes mean, always uncomfortable stunts. "The Rehearsal" is his grandest experiment yet.
Formula One driver Zhou Guanyu is safe and recovering well after his car was flipped on its head at the first turn during the 2022 British Grand Prix.
TV Producer Andrew Kimmel overheard Reeves respond graciously to a young boy's eager line of questioning at the baggage claim. Here's the conversation.
The latest season of "Stranger Things" exemplifies how flawed it has always been.
Adam Ragusea explains how beans are one of the most complicated entities in the plant kingdom.
It's tough to know when to pay for vehicle repairs and when to trade in the whole car for a new one. With the used car market more expensive than ever, that question gets even trickier. Here's what Jalopnik's car guru Tom McParland says.
An Indian man, pretending to be a missing son, deceived the boy's family for over four decades.