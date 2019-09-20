Watch Kelly Clarkson Absolutely Crush This Performance Of 'I Will Always Love You' At The Academy Of Country Music Awards
Kelly Clarkson paid tribute to country music legend Dolly Parton in the most epic way possible at the ACMAs on Monday.
Anderson Cooper says Vladimir Putin presents himself as a macho guy "riding around on a horse or in his black belt doing judo" but this one thing might be what scares him the most.
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the U.S. will ban all Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, but he acknowledged it will bring costs to Americans, particularly at the gas pump.
If you hypothetically started a war with another country, you probably wouldn't want it to go this way in the first two weeks.
The Russian economy is cratering under the weight of Western sanctions. Russian policymakers are struggling with how to respond — and what to wear.
Is your coffee table just sitting there, crying out for a sick space book? This collection is chockablock with some of the finest photos of space we've ever seen.
"The Daily Show" calls out the hypocrisy of Fox News complaining about Black Lives Matter demonstrators but trumpeting the trucker protests.
Do you often see things in the news that don't seem to have a resolution? Here are a few of the most perplexing news items that never got a follow-up.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and over a million refugees have fled from affected regions.
A father and daughter visiting Yellowstone National Park for the first time on Saturday enjoyed an exceedingly rare encounter with a wolverine in what their guide described as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Here's the story of Montandon, her dark time on Lombard Street and a haunted dog named Dog.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Tom Scott explains why nobody has come up with a better way for trains in Scotland to detect a boulder on the tracks.
Delivery service partners, the small businesses that exclusively deliver packages for Amazon, are going tens of thousands of $$ into the negative.
Adam Something points out how an article published in Russian state media two days after the invasion of Ukraine expecting a victory would be completed within 48 hours sums up how badly Vladimir Putin miscalculated his "special military operation."
There's even a conspiracy theory claiming Queen Elizabeth II actually died last year.
Thanks to the flu, a mosquito bite, or both, Truman Capote accidentally ticked off Robert Frost — and lost his job for it.
Chattanooga advanced to the NCAA tournament in an overtime win against Furman in the Southern Conference championship game, after David Jean-Baptiste heaved in a clutch three-pointer despite being hounded by defenders.
Las Vegas had the highest year-over-year median listing price increase, while prices in Rochester dipped the most.
Brad really has a serious problem with his female employees. (From the archives)
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
A Tucson-area Starbucks barista took on a little more than she could handle. At least she had a soft landing.
A term suggesting rock bottom stops meaning rock bottom when when we're all there and, somehow, still going. Is our definition of burnout all wrong?
On top of the existing discounts on sale items, you'll save a bonus 15 percent at checkout when you buy from Huckberry by Friday, March 11.
Celia Escamilla-Rivera is going after one of Albert Einstein's most sacrosanct scientific theories in order to better explain our universe.
A woman serenaded refugees at the Lviv Railway Station with a piano rendition of "What A Wonderful World."
Ever wanted to highly detailed 3D scan of something? This ambitious crowdfunding project is making that a whole lot easier.
If you've been on the internet over the past five years, it's likely you've run into a video of a precocious eight-year-old who can play the kazoo like a boss. He grew up and the internet's foremost meme authority asked him a few questions.
A little girl named Amelia is finding ways to keep herself entertained while hiding from Russian bombs.
Here are the best Batman gifts for the Batman fan in your life. What a coincidence, there's a new movie in theaters.
Ana de Armas gets under Ben Affleck's skin in this erotic thriller coming to Hulu on March 18.
Tires shed a lot of mass in their lifetime—what's lost can end up in fish.
Canadians mostly live a charmed life in America — up until they somehow let it slip that they're actually from north of the border.
"I just want her to feel great at our wedding."
Two years after sharing a short comic about her birthplace — Wuhan, China — Laura Gao returns with the introspective "Messy Roots."
One architecture firm is bringing drinking holes directly into the workplace.
I love a salad, but I do not want a whole salad on my sandwich.
Kenedi Anderson left the judges speechless after her cover of Lady Gaga's "Applause."
Films such as "The Heartbreak Kid" and "I Shot Andy Warhol" remain unavailable on any platform but a new initiative is aiming to change that.
Critikal, a famous YouTuber and Twitch streamer, got invaded while playing Elden Ring. Not invaded in the game, invaded by a wasp, in his room.
2022's crop of F1 cars are some of the best-looking in the sport's history, so obviously we ranked them all.
Fatbergs are a modern problem that have civil engineers increasingly turning to tech in order to keep their cities' subterranean bits clear of greasy obstructions.
I'd rather see a genuine queer story than a refracted queer character that feels cobbled together.
"Spare a thought there for Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he has got enough going on right now without being described as a 'Jeremy Renner type,'" quipped John Oliver. "That's not a nice thing to say about someone."
Without apology and with lots of trial and error.
"When our shifts would mismatch, I'd clean the apartment and set up the couch for her to relax, and she'd do the same for me."
A new computer program fashioned after artificial intelligence systems like AlphaGo has solved several open problems in combinatorics and graph theory.