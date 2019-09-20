Watch Jakob Ingebrigtsen Run The 13th Fastest Mile Of All Time
Jakob Ingebrigtsen ran the world's fastest mile in 21 years with an impressive 3 minutes, 46.46 seconds at the Diamond League meet.
Jakob Ingebrigtsen ran the world's fastest mile in 21 years with an impressive 3 minutes, 46.46 seconds at the Diamond League meet.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Jakob Ingebrigtsen ran the world's fastest mile in 21 years with an impressive 3 minutes, 46.46 seconds at the Diamond League meet.
Military sonar can have a serious effect on some ocean animals. Could natural noises produced by sealife be used to locate undersea threats?
Pam and Angela are frequently seen butting heads on "The Office" but they're the best of friends in real life. Here's how their friendship blossomed while working together and how the cast almost got poisoned to death.
There are big houses, and then there are BIG houses. Here are the largest residential properties in every US state.
Three Arrows Capital, founded by two high school friends, is MIA as firms scramble to assess the damage amid indications the fund has been wiped out.
Harry Styles paused a concert to attempt to find his beloved former teacher Mrs. Vernon in the crowd at the Emirates Old Trafford in England and it was a heartwarming moment.
"I feel like with these tools, there's some backdoor to access user data in almost all of them," said an external auditor hired to help TikTok close off Chinese access to sensitive information, like Americans' birthdays and phone numbers.
After carrying Golden State to its fourth title in eight years — and winning the elusive Finals MVP — Curry has silenced even his most ardent critics.
Here's everything you need to know about bananas, including why you've probably never seen more than a couple of types, a recipe for delicious banana bread and how to pick the right ripeness for your tastebuds.
The photo shows Japan's Hatsuyuki destroyers in a row, and if the formation isn't impressive enough, they're also in numerical order!
Why is there always at least one film about an open relationship?
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
It's hard to find another trilogy where they name-drop the title so often.
When the Gloucester sank in 1682, many of its passengers were lost — except for James Stuart, future King of England. Now, the shipwreck's location has finally been revealed off the coast of England 340 years later.
"Those texts make Mike Lindell sound like a levelheaded businessman," exclaimed the "Late Night" host.
The right thing to have hoped for, at the outset of Thursday night's game six of the NBA Finals, if you were a true neutral fan, was a game seven.
The flood destroyed homes and bridges, and threatens the region's economy. But the animals are doing just fine.
The family of Steven Paul Owens snuck a profane hidden message into his headstone, much to the chagrin of the staff of the Warren-Powers Cemetery.
Here's what inflation rises look like in 43 nations around the world.
Some cities are far more affordable for solo renters than others.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Here's an explanation for why you might be feeling tired more often than usual — and some research based tips that will help alleviate the lethargy.
In the span of less than two weeks, he went from being China's top e-commerce influencer to a semi-taboo topic.
Small and lightweight enough to bring with you anytime you head into the wild, this handmade axe is strong enough to easily tackle roots, vines and firewood.
On the latest episode of Celebrity Home Shopping, Samir Mezrahi takes us inside Britney Spears's new pad, and there's way too many steps.
While grabbing lunch, I spotted two GMC Hummer EVs driving in NYC traffic. Compared to everyday cars, these things are massive.
The merino wool used to make this shirt naturally fights off the funk for up to three days, and the nylon reinforcement keeps it in good condition wash after wash.
Tony Fadell, who co-created the iPhone and iPod, reveals the process that Steve Jobs followed to make sure the iPhone launch was one of Apple's most successful events.
Neuroscientists uncovered an energy-saving mode in vision-system neurons that works at the cost of being able to see fine-grained details.
Okay, maybe don't do everything the opossum says, but it's a whole mood.
America's TV dad and America's movie dad joined forces to give the best fatherly advice in time for Father's Day.
Drake's new house-inflected album has some people shaking their heads and others bopping them.
If anyone asks you who the greatest athlete of all-time is, you better say Mike Tyson, just to be safe.
Stephanie McMahon, the wrestling icon's daughter, has been named interim chief executive.
Quartz has done the first investigation combining lead emissions data at the country's top civil aviation airports with flight paths for small, piston-engine aircraft over affected neighborhoods.
Ann Reardon explains why you should not attempt to make fractal wood art in your garage.
It's not a great time to take up triathlon training. But with a shift in approach, fatherhood and physical fitness can coexist.
This week we've also got a guy under the impression that crypto has only ever been universally beloved and a random person who doesn't know much about F1.
The American electronic dance music duo ruled the world in 2011 when Party Rock Anthem topped the charts. Then they seemingly dropped off the face of the Earth. Where did they go?
The Brookings Institution gets a Qatar-shaped black eye.
Heck, you can even treat yourself to a nice belt sander or circular saw.
NASA's Dragonfly Mission seeks to answer whether there's life on Titan, the largest moon of Saturn and help resolve whether we're not alone in our solar system.
Musk's critics get sharp rebuke.
Every day is a battle on the internet for Courtney, one of the many adult creators who have found success on social media and OnlyFans.
Michael Winslow, known as The Man of 10,000 Sound Effects, went on a Norwegian talk show back in 2011 and left the host speechless with this tour de force performance.
When everyone was standing around filming a woman who accidentally drove her car into the water, Anthony Zhongor knew what he had to do.
At hot spot Parachute in Chicago, owners Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark are taking their popular bing bread off the menu as they reopen after renovations.