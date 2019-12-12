Guy With A+ Reflexes Catches A Baby Falling Off A Store Counter
A pawn shop owner snapped into action to catch a baby that had been sat on a counter and slipped off.
It might not seem like a big deal but you could put the entire plane at risk.
This 12-year-old musician from Taiwan makes "bad guy" totally pop on ukulele.
A spot on impression of Christian Bale in this spoof of the 2000 psychological horror film.
On Friday night in Los Angeles, Harry Styles brought out the legendary singer and performed Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide."
Three families, enjoying holiday meals in San Francisco, Charleston and Atlanta, discuss the "magic of the electoral college."
According to the New York Times, a spokesman for Hallmark said the women's "public displays of affection" made this ad too hot for their network.
"They took away everything left in me that was human and made me a monster," said the hit man.
Sometimes you need to stunt on everyone at the gaming arcade.
The rise of the left could have gone much worse for the Democrats.
Bureaucracy, uncertainty and a secret list of doctors.
I had already, in my heart, given up on Google. It's just not worth it. Let me outline the reasons.
We had no idea this was what kite-surfing was like.
Hundreds of thousands of migratory birds smash into the city's buildings every year. The city council just passed a bill to cut back on the carnage.
The app used some tricks to get through the App Store review process, which generally prohibits the use of images from Apple products or interfaces.
Can a YouTuber keep an egg from falling off a spoon going down a waterslide? He's going to try.
This game starts with three to six players getting stranded in a plane crash. Now, you all have to work together to survive. It only takes about 15 minutes to play a round, and it's suited for players ages 10 and up.
From Martin Luther to "The Nutcracker," Germany's original national nightmare was a tangled knot of writhing rats.
An unprecedented project is analysing Rembrandt's masterpiece down to individual chemical elements, to give insight into how the Old Master approached his work
Scarlett Johansson character couldn't help but asking her Asian co-worker, "where he's really from?"
But some have called for the retirement of the rhetoric of blight.
We were the same age. We grew up together. We thought we would grow old together, and have kids who could be cousins just like us.
The director's singular artistic vision has given rise to a cottage industry of goods and experiences
A society photographer turns his lens on smartphone addiction, the truth and fiction on film sets in the south and more best photos of the week.
Murphy the Golden Retriever snagged onto a man's burger buns as his owner tried in vain to get him to let go.
For years, thousands of people paid a Madison-based company, named Murfie, to rip, stream, and store their CDs, vinyl, and cassettes. But a few weeks ago, Murfie's website went offline and nearly all communication from the company ceased.
In 1989, all of United Airlines Flight 232's hydraulic systems failed, a highly improbable scenario that led to disaster.
Jason Lutes worked twenty years on this epic book. Prepare to be amazed.
Devin Nunes is suing Twitter, Hearst, McClatchy, CNN, Fusion GPS and Democratic activists. Critics wonder how the California Republican pays for the work in his defamation lawsuits. It may be a contingency fee.
Right out of high school Olga Liriano worked in the fashion industry and hobnobbed with celebs like designer Oscar de la Renta. Today, she works at a mall and lives at her parents' home in New Jersey after failing to find a fashion job for three years.
This was one Christmas gift we were not expecting to find in the stockings.
This decade, memes became something not just for a handful of internet nerds who lurked on message boards; memes are now for everyone. The online culture of this decade hasn't just changed the words we use, it's changed how we express ourselves.
Journalism has had a rough year full of layoffs across the country, and Bloomberg Media, the company owned by the latest entrant in the 2020 Democratic primary, just made life worse for a handful of reporters.
The internet meme has been around for seven years now, so it's high time we establish some ground rules.
WSAV reporter Alex Bozarjian had asked Georgia police to pursue charges against the man who groped and slapped her in the incident, which went viral on social media.
There's nothing more magical than sheer ingenuity.
Darth Vader versus Luke. A levitating Yoda. And the greatest duel of them all.
The CEO of Chipotle has name-dropped the cheesy offering — not currently on the chain's menu — in more than one interview with Business Insider since he started at the company in March 2018. In January, he said that the quesadilla was Chipotle customers' top-requested menu item. And, Niccol has been craving it himself.
With all the bad news from 2019, at least these local reporters found a way to have a great time.
The Jaguar E-Type was an incredible car when it debuted in 1961. It had disc brakes, independent suspension, rack-and-pinion steering, and monocoque construction that made it lightweight and resulted in great performance, especially for a car as inexpensive as it was. It was called the most beautiful car ever made by Enzo Ferrari, and it routinely tops automotive journalist's lists of best-looking cars. I disagree.
For nearly 30 years, America's four biggest rail companies — which move the majority of the country's coal — have spent millions to deny climate science and block climate policy.
The decade of the 2010s saw the rise of social media and the proliferation of digital tools that allow people to alter photos and videos. Here's what that combination brought us.
RVs range from tiny to spacious, but it's not often that you see a two-story behemoth like the Commander 8×8 by SLRV Expedition Vehicles.
YouTuber styropyro points a million watt laser beam at himself. What could go wrong?
For the week of December 9th, we have Jameela Jamil's landlord tweet, Silver Kanye and "Marriage Story" memes.
The internet has created a tyranny of perfect information, so there is more to know about which thing is the right thing to buy than any human can comprehend.
Why don't you go pick on someone your own species?