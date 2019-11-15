Watch How Easily 'Ninja Rocks' — Shattered Ceramic From Spark Plugs — Can Shatter Car Windows
Thieves love to use "ninja rocks" to break into cars quickly — does it really work?
Thieves love to use "ninja rocks" to break into cars quickly — does it really work?
A man films what happens when you drop a red hot slag into a cold river.
A Kiwi makes 23 observations that he finds odd about certain American customs
A New Zealand man was fortunate to be behind the wheel of a Tesla Model 3, which helped swerve out of the way of a family of ducks.
CNN's Wolf Blitzer struck a nerve during an interview with White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway when he asked about her husband's perspective on the impeachment proceedings.
His name is Christopher Spell and gravity doesn't apply to him.
The internet can be a cruel place, as Jimmy Kimmel's recurring Mean Tweets segment demonstrates.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
In 1989, Michael Galinsky, then a 20-year-old student, took a month to cross the USA. Everywhere he went, he photographed America's shopping malls.
How America's most famous gun rights organization came to view NRATV, its own streaming outlet, as a "distasteful and racist."
His name is Christopher Spell and gravity doesn't apply to him.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Stranger danger is real in the animal kingdom, too.
From across a table crowded with wine bottles, my friend, Mitya Sokolov, announces that he's flying to the middle of nowhere in less than twelve hours. That is, to a part of Russia bordering Kazakhstan where he was "going to buy a Daewoo."
On Friday, former United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie L. Yovanovitch testified before the House Intelligence Committee in the impeachment inquiry — and President Donald Trump injected himself into the proceedings.
The cellphone footage has prompted an internal investigation at the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
An in-progress version of the Disney film premiered at New York Film Festival in September of 1991, and upended animation as we knew it.
An uncommonly shallow temblor rattled the country, sending scientists buzzing as they began hunting down its source.
Thieves love to use "ninja rocks" to break into cars quickly — does it really work?
Want the fastest internet? Come to Queens.
It's difficult to effectively refute the claim that John von Neumann is likely the most intelligent person who has ever lived.
Make building websites easy and seamless with WP Page Builder. This unlimited plan gives you complete access to a drag and drop builder and hosting for life — all for just $49.
Commentator Joe Buck called the incident "one of the worst things I've ever seen on a professional sports field"
From pilgrimages to a massive omelette on a prehistoric plateau to collecting doughnuts from hanging trees, food was essential to the animal-based gaming site.
A Kiwi makes 23 observations that he finds odd about certain American customs
The plan may sound "fanciful," but researchers say a miniature magnetosphere could be used to protect humans and spacecraft.
Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone was found guilty of lying to Congress and other charges in a case that has shed new light on President Donald Trump's anticipation of the release of stolen Democratic emails in 2016.
Nandi Bushell and Yoyoka are two wildly talented drummers — each barely a decade old.
For the week of November 11, we have a handful of contenders: Keanu as a tumbleweed, Maclunkey, the "Payphone" exit and Claire Saffitz zoning out.
Disney made a lot of promises for its streaming service — many of which, as far as its content is concerned, it kept. But the service itself, Disney+, so far is messy, unreliable and riddled with bugs.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
During an air-to-air exercise, one fighter jet has to eat the others fumes in an extraordinary moment caught on camera.
On Sunday, November 17, perhaps the most elaborately themed arcade in the country, Anata no Warehouse in Kawasaki, will shut down for reasons that remain unexplained.
The odds seem to be against Google, even though Google would seem to have the best chance of making cloud gaming work of any company yet.
A New Zealand man was fortunate to be behind the wheel of a Tesla Model 3, which helped swerve out of the way of a family of ducks.
Mark, a 32-year-old in Texas, tells us why he charted his suicidal thoughts in Excel for a year — and then made it public.
An expert in citizenship reveals the concept's totalitarian, racist and sexist underpinnings and considers alternatives.
Inside the weird, wild, low-wage world of Mechanical Turk.
If there was no light pollution, we'd be seeing a lot more stuff overhead.
Having a hard time eating healthy while away from home? Meet BlendJet One — the world's most powerful portable blender.
Deadhappy wants to make dying fun.
What is it about movies like "The Report" and "Spotlight" that makes files, folders and legal pads sort of sexy?
A man films what happens when you drop a red hot slag into a cold river.
I wanted to learn why a beloved science fiction writer fell into obscurity after his death. I didn't expect that I would help bring his books back to life.
We're not saying it's Bigfoot, but we're not saying it's totally not Bigfoot either.
A sophisticated new electronic warfare system is being used at the world's busiest port. But is it sand thieves or the Chinese state behind it?
If only real cooking were this clean.
This week part of Ohio's state legislature decided students have a right to be wrong when it comes to their religion; screw whatever those nutty scientists say!
A grizzly's body can slow down for months without damage. Researchers wonder if the ability can be harnessed to aid human health.
We were not expecting the detached tire to pack that much of a punch, but it really did a number on the car.
Who knew that dressing as a Ninja Turtle for seven hours could be such a miserable slog?
Adam Driver is one of the finest actors of our time, starring in films like "Marriage Story" and "Star Wars." He's even better at yelling.
An estimated 550,000 wild animals are currently suffering in poorly run tourist attractions around the world. Here's how not to support those initiatives.
A tiny border town is home to hundreds of dentists and is a major destination for Americans seeking big savings on dental care.
"This is like a 1 out of 10. I don't want to continue eating it."
This case has it all: white-centrism, the charter school problem, and the obscene way in which North Carolina is failing its students — particularly minorities.
In the time since Facebook announced it would crack down on ads from groups peddling misinformation about vaccines, it's done the exact opposite.
If you're not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, now's the perfect time to start your free 30-day trial in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. Free one-day delivery is hard to pass up.