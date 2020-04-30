Watch How Butchers Transform A Whole Beef Leg Into Deli-Style Roast Beef
The sandwich boys Ben Turley and Brent Young demonstrate how roast beef gets made.
We've seen a lot of Atom Central's restored nuclear test footage, but this 1957 clip from the Plumbbob test escaped our notice — and it's quite something.
Dan Dubuque performs a medley of Rage Against The Machine songs while out in the snowy woods.
Even without VR goggles, this is quite something.
"What could go wrong?" he probably thought. What could go wrong, indeed.
The iconic blades of medieval Japan and Europe, compared.
Presh from Mind Your Decisions has a brain-teaser that seems, at first glance, unfeasible to answer.
The dawn of a pandemic — as seen through the news and social media posts that vanished from China's internet.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious.
In Bali, western immigrants are selling products they've never handled, from countries they've never visited, to consumers they've never met
Despite my experience as a security professional, I didn't realize this was a scam until about the third email.
Do you recognize songs from history more than people your age?
Recent research suggests that summer conditions can help kill the coronavirus more quickly.
When you don't have enough space in your house, contraptions like this come in real handy.
How high will it go? As Covid-19 death toll in U.S. blows past 60,000, there are no easy answers.
The virus has mutated. But that doesn't mean it's getting deadlier.
Researchers at University of Pittsburgh are hard at work developing a vaccine to end coronavirus and COVID-19, but when will it be available?
NASA's new ICESat-2 satellite provides the most detailed look yet of where the continent is losing and gaining ice.
No matter how much we try, it's hard for us to reconcile in our brains that structures like this can hold together.
The stakes are high for the media in the case of a sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden.
With gyms and studios worldwide off-limits, online exercise classes are booming — and one Texan teacher has become the "patron saint of quarantine."
A train was caught on camera slamming into a truck carrying a boat stalled on the tracks in Norway. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.
The North Pacific right whale has been spotted only a handful of times in 60 years. A marine biologist from Seattle wants to change that.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
Colin Burgess, while quarantining with his roommate Rajat, attempted to put together an elaborate Rube Goldberg machine. It failed to go the way he would've liked, but he just rolled with it.
A freak accident and a circus hypnotist helped a young man develop a remarkable power of memory. At 21, in a Nazi camp, he memorized the songs he heard men sing. To save the music of the Holocaust, he first had to save himself.
The cash register has emerged as the most dangerous place in the store, according to public health and worker safety experts.
The connection between your eyes and your emotions — and how to use it to your advantage.
John Williams's iconic "Star Wars" score was one of the key reasons the original trilogy was so successful. "The Rise Of Skywalker" is so bad, this YouTuber argues, that it even ruins the soundtrack.
The Netflix reality show can teach you to master philosophical dinner chats, awkward hand-holding and, most importantly, the art of staying home all day. Here are 12 key lessons.
In quarantine, people are inadvertently exposing their reading habits — embarrassing, surprising and impressive.
We're very excited about what the baby's first word will be.
Experts say at least 18 months. Here's how to shorten the timeline.
Will Smith reunited with his "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" co-stars Tatyana Ali, Alfonso Ribeiro, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell and DJ Jazzy Jeff on the season finale of his Snapchat show "Will From Home," and shared an emotional moment.
An extraordinarily gifted young musician plays both the guitar and bass simultaneously to a classic rock song.
Medical researchers are puzzled over why the coronavirus — which typically lasts about two weeks in the body — endures for longer in some patients.
"It is technically sound, but there have been issues that have come up on almost every level."
Through the magic of technology, Vocal Synthesis produced a deepfake audio version of Frank Sinatra "singing" the lyrics to ABBA's "Dancing Queen" and a brave person on the internet added a backing track and autotuned it.
Far from the "Riverdale" set, actress Marisol Nichols uses her acting skills to help law enforcement agencies catch child sexual predators and pedophiles.
Matt Burton got the shock of a lifetime when the front latch of his Lotus Elise sports car's roof failed and the whole thing gave way.
Our five-step guide will help you speed up your Internet connection and eliminate wireless dead zones while you're stuck at home
The coronavirus pandemic has sped up a revolution in home working, leaving offices around the world empty. But what was the point of them anyway?
Brody the dog wanted his owner's attention and he knew he was going to get it, one way or another.
With tens of billions of dollars on the line, this experimental tokamak fusion reactor — a nuclear fusion plasma reactor where extremely hot, charged plasma spins and generates virtually limitless energy — is one of a handful of extremely costly "miniature suns" around the world.
A journey into the desperate world of ordinary citizens trying to get personal protective equipment to health care workers — against hospitals' wishes
A Russian man pulls off an extraordinary feat of strength.
The back of Donnie Baseball's 1987 Topps card set Sam Miller off on an adventure that spans the bizarre history of trading card blurbs.
Here are some tips to making sure your fruits and vegetables have a longer shelf life.