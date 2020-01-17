Watch Every Color Of A Sun's Beam Get Refracted In This Mirror
It's likely that a beveled edge of the mirror is acting as a prism, but we know this phenomenon better by its other name: magic.
We've never really questioned how our rice cookers know when to turn off — turns out, there's a clever mechanism at work.
Your dog might occasionally humor you when you tell it to "sit" or "stay." These stock dogs are on another level.
Just look at the look of utter contempt on Simon the cat's face as his dog housemates carouse.
Amanda Disley and her husband noticed something was iffy about a blue Honda Civic and thanks to their instincts, Charlotte Moccia, the kidnapped 11-year-old girl, was saved.
Green Day, everyone's favorite Generation X band, takes aim at our self-absorbed world that's obsessed with our phones and social media.
"Guns Akimbo" comes out March 5.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? Teriyaki Boyz memes, Oscar nomination memes and kebab shop fight memes.
Approximately half of the luxury-condo units that have come onto the market in the past five years are still unsold.
The Maeklong Railway Market takes place in the path of an active train and traders have to get out of the way frequently.
There are consequences for drinking the forbidden water.
My brother had withdrawn his confession and my parents testified that at the time of the murder he was at home with them. I was sentenced to life.
Veggies Straws? Terra Chips? Green Pea Snack Crisps? Which can I eat like a whole bag of Doritos without the unpleasant aftermath of eating a whole bag of Doritos?
If you had to visualize the world's wealth, who would have the biggest piece of the pie?
We caught up with the champion to talk strategy.
We're sure there's a complicated physics explanation for why this happens, but as far as we're concerned, the water made the ball go far and we want to try this.
Trip destination, previous travel experiences and luggage type are some of the factors that influence how we pack.
The blobs are eye-catching. They're colorful. You're not quite sure what they're depicting at first — are those hands? Wine glasses?
What would life on Earth be like if it was the size of the sun? Surprisingly, horrible as it turns out.
18 illustrated positions for in-flight snoozing.
YouTuber LavenderTowne takes a whack at making "Cats" more pleasing to the eye.
In remarks not reported until now, Trump raged during a 2017 meeting at the Pentagon. Trump stunned nearly everyone; some vowed to never repeat his words. "I wouldn't go to war with you people," Trump barked. "You're a bunch of dopes and babies."
Thanks to the smartphone, nowhere feels especially remarkable, and every place adopts the pleasures and burdens of every other. It's possible to do so much from home, so why leave at all? Now the home is a prison of convenience that we need special help to escape.
Payless ShoeSource is the latest zombie company to reemerge from bankruptcy.
"For me, their serendipitous structural exquisiteness and their subtle and passionate arrays of colors have inspired new exploration in my photography."
While racing at the Dakar Rally, driver Fernando Alonso somehow managed to keep going after a double roll crash.
According to a study released today, even with that policy repealed, the efficiency of DoorDash's race-to-the-bottom pay structure nets workers an estimated $1.45 per hour.
Whatever the rush is, we're sure it's not worth it to do this.
These days, being asked to choose "smoking or non smoking" is something of a novelty.
"The blob," a mass of warm, nutrient-poor water that emerged off the US coast in 2013, was responsible for the biggest seabird die off in recorded history, according to new research.
For every "Avengers: Endgame," there is a "Dark Phoenix" and a "Charlie's Angels."
My 48 hours alone with Radovan Karadzic, a war criminal and an architect of genocide during the Bosnian War.
Marc Newsom and the Me Company teamed up to design a Apple retail store concept store.
The short "The Trophy Hunter," released in 2013, was meant to shed light on the role illegal wildlife trade has played in the global extinction crisis.
For better or worse, it is not unfair to describe either of Star Wars' most recent major projects as stories that deeply engage in fan service. But what differentiates their use of it makes for some fascinating parallels and contrasts.
This morning, the Wall Street Journal released its annual ranking of major U.S. airlines, basing its decision on factors like the number of on-time arrivals, canceled flights, and delays (and using 2019 flight data, available from the Department of Transportation).
Companies used to make fun of Apple for removing their headphone jack. Now it's estimated that Apple has made $8 billion from AIrPods alone and their competitors are scrambling to catch up.
The EARS system was designed to record ocean sounds for undersea warfare.
You've seen buzzer-beaters and crazy game winners but you might not have seen one like this, from a Michigan HS game.
The many, many benefits of using wood in place of concrete and steel.
Diagnosed at the peak of the AIDS epidemic, many long-term survivors are faced with a heavy psychological and financial burden today
Turns out the "Open House" is only open to those who are already filthy rich.
For months, Emile Weaver denied her pregnancy. A gruesome discovery forced her to confront the truth.
Instagram influencer and YouTube personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy claims that he spent 5 days in an Egyptian jail and "saw horrible things" after he was caught climbing the Great Pyramid of Giza, a stunt that could have landed him in jail for a lot longer.
The true meaning of sports: cute kids doing cute things.
The Louisville private school's headmaster argued the incident was the latest in two years of conduct violations.
After inequitable responses to Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey, climate activists are preparing their communities for the next storm.
She's the only woman veteran honored with a monument at West Point. But where was she buried?
If you're going to be a parent, be one with style.