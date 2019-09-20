Watch Deadpool And Korg React To 'Free Guy' Trailer In The Most Hysterical Way
The best person to roast Ryan Reynolds is Ryan Reynolds himself.
Lies of omission aren't real lies in the GOP leadership's eyes.
Let's just say he's not a big fan of Folgers.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Noah Kalina famously took a photo of himself everyday, but now with the power of artificial intelligence, found a way to seamlessly demonstrate the aging process over 7,777 days.
When the British singer arrived on the scene in 2003, she was a brash jazz chanteuse giving old music a modern makeover — but she began her career as a rapper.
Researchers are using lidar to better understand the erosional forces that cause oceanfront cliffs to crumble.
Sarah Funk plays dumb in the most touristy part of New York City and discovers that scammers are more than willing to swindle her out of her money.
It's like throwing a baseball really, really far through the atmosphere.
Why privacy and patient advocates are worried that substance use disorder apps aren't keeping data private.
Little crustaceans called tongue biters drain the blood from the tongues of fish. Then things get weird.
Read an excerpt from Dean Jobb's "The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A good rule in storytelling is to "let the audience add up two plus two." Here's why this scene in "Breaking Bad" exemplifies that expertly.
The potatoes are even blanched in Champagne before frying.
That hole in one on a par 4 seems close to a miracle.
"My first week here, they hand you a series of codes that you have to learn and I was like, 'Oh my God, what have I done?"
From rakija to arak, five international liquors with storied histories and unique profiles.
How Koko the Gorilla fooled the world into believing she could sign.
An interview with Jim Belushi about his time on "Saturday Night Live," his film career, his new career as a cannabis farmer and more.
There's a ubiquitous quality to influencers' and YouTubers' voices and the way they speak on camera. It's almost impossible not to fall in line.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Bill Farmer and Jason Marsden do a reenactment of the iconic Possum Park scene from the animated "Goofy Movie" and it will put the biggest smile on your face.
When I met a new guy, it was great for a while. But I have a huge sex drive and feel I am making all the effort — what can I do?
Timed padlocks are all the rage. They're often given out at shows so patrons don't record the performance. Here the Lock Picking Lawyer shows us how to bypass them with a little DIY trick.
In a shocking new fact-based book, an equity firm founder goes from cosying up with Bill Gates and the US government to being accused of fraud and money laundering.
Driver Justin Law walked away unscathed from this crash, the same could not be said for the car.
A 1972 MIT study predicted that rapid economic growth would lead to societal collapse in the mid 21st century. A new paper shows we're unfortunately right on schedule.
After two more star runners have been excluded by World Athletics' policy, the governing body will have to reap what it has sown.
These two maps show how the coronavirus vaccination effort is going across the United States.
It's not so nice.
Legendary actor Nicolas Cage talks about his meditative new film, "Pig," his pet crow and the best meal he's ever had.
CNN put together a comprehensive explanation for the assassination of Jovenel Moise and the hunt for his killers.
"I am sorry you were offended."
The exercise bike company improbably has Spotify and Apple Music beat when it comes to cashing out artists.
We're not sure how this person jacked up their iPhone this bad, but you have to admire the work that goes into uncracking the glass.
In 1981, "Raiders of the Lost Ark" seemed like mindless entertainment — but its legacy as an antifascist statement has only grown stronger in the last 40 years, finds Steve Erickson.
The Tennessee Department of Health will halt all adolescent vaccine outreach - not just for coronavirus, but all diseases - amid pressure from Republican state lawmakers, according to an internal report and agency emails obtained by the Tennessean. If the health department must issue any information about vaccines, staff are instructed to strip the agency logo off the documents.
"We need more spaceships going up to space, we don't need less," the billionaire told Stephen Colbert.
Yet the threats these castles of biodiversity face are mounting.
The key feature of a popular hip-hop song in 2021—besides a Lil Baby verse—is guitars. What makes the sound so prevalent?
North Korea is one of the closed off societies in the world — except when they wanted to produce an unauthorized Disney spectacle.
A judge found that Doug Jensen, a QAnon believer and Trump supporter, couldn't have preplanned his actions because he "didn't even know where he was."
The first time my wife, Roberta Smith, learned that I shopped for my clothes at Kmart, she was appalled. Actually, she was very upset. She was a snob.