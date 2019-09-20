Watch Charles Barkley Dramatically Improve His Legendarily Awful Golf Swing
Everyone used to make fun of Charles Barkley over his golf swing but take a look at him now.
Everyone used to make fun of Charles Barkley over his golf swing but take a look at him now.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A massively viral video shows the driver of an armored security truck and his colleague responding to an attempted high-speed robbery. VICE World News asked an ex-French Foreign Legionnaire to break it down for us.
One key tip is that you should make sure you're thoroughly blocking the overflow opening, otherwise something like this might happen.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Matthew Mitcham pulled off the greatest scoring dive in Olympic history at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.
The new format has created heated races for virtually every seed in both conferences.
The Supreme Court considers thorny questions about free speech, bullying, and whether schools can discipline students for their behavior online.
Everyone used to make fun of Charles Barkley over his golf swing but take a look at him now.
Some states, like West Virginia and Mississippi, required much lower income to be considered a top earner, while states like California and New Jersey require incomes of $250K+ just to crack the upper echelon.
Ivanka, Don. Jr and Eric spent more than $140,000 on travel and hotels for their Secret Service protection in the first month of Joe Biden's presidency.
Fox News hosts have been pushing against the notion that America is racist. Desi Lydic subjects herself to hours of coverage to find out their reasoning.
All the men on this list know the secret to dressing well is knowing what you look like — what you really look like — and then building a wardrobe that flatters it, rather than trying to wear what's "in style."
At Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting, Warren Buffett admitted that he regretted selling part of BH's stake in Apple in 2020. BH still owns 944M shares of Apple, which are worth around $111B.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Andrew Brenner tried to get away with driving during a government meeting while looking like he was at home. He was not successful.
We keep overestimating the ability of AI to quickly pick up on complex skills because we don't fully understand how complex those skills are. This has led to years of moonshot predictions about the future of AI.
Sneaker investing platform Rares wants to turn the extremely coveted pair worn by Kanye West into a financial asset and let you buy shares of the shoes.
Luckily for everyone involved, only minor injuries were sustained.
Consular appointments for U.S. citizens overseas are nearly impossible to come by as many embassies, plagued by COVID restrictions and staff reductions, remain all but closed.
An attack that targeted Apple devices was used to spy on China's Muslim minority — and US officials claim it was developed at the country's top hacking competition.
This guy came up with a pretty ingenious Zoom background.
The laser pulse's power is comparable to "focusing all the sunlight reaching Earth to a spot of 10 microns" — the size of a speck of dust.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
So far, new variants don't appear to have thwarted existing vaccines, though they've rendered treatments less effective and are responsible for dire second waves across the globe.
Move over, Paul Mescal, there's a hot new kid on the block in Hollywood and he's already friends with Machine Gun Kelly.
Forget to buy something nice for Mother's Day? Don't worry, we all make mistakes. Thankfully, there's still some time to grab something on the double from the internet.
Make every breakfast special with this bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup from Pappy. We cannot get enough of the stuff.
Believe it or not, fly fishing can change your life. If you want to know how, you'll have to read "The Optimist" by David Coggins.
And while many people will likely continue to struggle with mental health symptoms in the long run, research on past mass traumas suggests that most people will recover once the coronavirus pandemic ends.
We think the tiny hedgehog is alright. Meanwhile, the Great Dane doesn't seem to have any idea what just happened.
How game are millionaires to let these cheeky YouTubers play in their private tennis courts?
Political tensions are never far from the surface in this Canadian province, even when it comes to this beloved snack of French fries, cheese curds and gravy.
More of Eleven's dark past is shown in this 1-minute teaser trailer for "Stranger Things" season 4.
How .xyz, .inc, and hundreds of other new TLDs are trying to take on .com and win the domain name wars.
Inside the reckoning at an American media institution.
The emergence of social-media-fueled activism — like the #FreeChava campaign — has the potential to change the traditional power dynamics that have kept women trapped in marriages that have long since ended.
A door on her staircase apparently leads to a hidden, blocked staircase in the house.
Evan Amos tirelessly documents the hardware of our youth, and he's put it together into a gorgeous full-color book that deserves a prominent place on our shelves.
Here's the unforgettable story about the time an undergraduate architecture student called William LeMessurier and warned him his building was barely hanging on by a thread.
It's been over a year since you've been to a concert. But with venue reopening, do you remember your concert etiquette?
Backed by Lil Yachty, Jake Paul and one of the Backstreet Boys, Safemoon has made people rich despite having no clear use.
The sequel to John Krasinski's horror film will debut in theaters on May 28.
Nupur Gupta was teaching yoga at a retreat in Goa, India when Attila Bosnyak, who was attending the retreat, saved her life, sparking a whirlwind romance.
Business is booming in Elkhart, Indiana, the motor home capital of the world and the first stop on our writer's pandemic road trip.
A random Instagram story is causing people's iPhones to freeze up. Mrwhosetheboss diagnoses how this error is occurring and where it came from.
How many people would need to survive an apocalypse for humans to avoid extinction?
How to apologize and actually repair the damage done, according to research.
Fox News anchor Brian Kilmeade clapped back at a 6th grader who had the temerity to prefer Joe Biden's handling of the pandemic over Donald Trump.
Some people said they started bathing less during the pandemic. As long as no one complains, they say they plan to keep the new habit.
The coolest brand of 2021 doesn't do drops or collaborations — it's a 184-year-old artisanal workshop for the most discerning shoppers on the planet.