Watch Bruce Willis Reenact An Iconic 'Die Hard' Scene In This Action-Packed Commerical About Car Batteries
Commercials seem to be the new sequels these days.
A nightmare situation.
Brian Edward Kahrs ingeniously cruises along Clearwater Beach in this DIY contraption.
Losing election candidate Jami-Lee Ross was accused of "whipping up fear and hysteria" during the election campaign by Newshub's political editor Tova O'Brien.
George Stephanopoulos (Mikey Day) hosts a town hall with Joe Biden (Jim Carrey) while Savannah Guthrie (Kate McKinnon) hosts one with Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin.)
In the latest episode of "Last Week Tonight," John Oliver explains what is as stake once the US leaves the World Health Organization.
British street artist Banksy confirmed a new artwork that appeared on a wall in Nottingham, central England, depicting a young girl using a bicycle tire as a hula-hoop is his work.
Here by Labor Day, gone by November. How do halloween costume pop up stores work, and are they actually turning any kind of a profit?
"If you are irresponsible enough to think that you don't mind if you get the flu, remember it's not about you — it's about everybody else," intensive care specialist Professor Hugh Montgomery said.
Hang on to your stomach: In two thunderous dashes, supercar maker SSC set multiple production-car speed records.
The detectives who investigate fake stories of military service use many tools, including shame.
It was love at first fright.
Botanists have laid out evidence that dozens of North American trees, herbs, plants and shrubs have gone extinct since European settlers arrived.
The Simpsons annual "Treehouse of Horror" episode has become a Halloween tradition after 30 years on the air. We rank the 30 best segments.
Each family had their reasons for ending up in harm's way.
At the end of her life, Eva Perón was suffering from painful cancer and displaying erratic behavior, and her lobotomy may have been a way to treat both problems.
Guess the cat's out of the bag and in the bowl now.
How is the legendary Himbo surviving with coronavirus travel restrictions threatening his natural habitat? There's only one way to find out: a weekend of partying in Kavos, Corfu Island, Greece.
Sacha Baron Cohen still has the power to shock people with his dramatic acting chops as Aaron Sorkin reveals here.
Psychological science can now measure and nurture wisdom, superseding the speculations of philosophy and religion.
Mayor Daniel Whipple said that from what he gathered in text messages read to him, the suspect was allegedly interested in trying to kidnap him and causing harm with a knife.
West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini
secured a point for his team after he scored a stunning last minute equalizer against Tottenham Hotspur.
A special "fall cleaning edition" of find the cat.
The Atlanta rap titan on his new album "The L.I.B.R.A.," southern hip-hop values, and Kanye's politics, his daughter Deyjah, and why he'll never quit being divisive.
Comedian James Austin Johnson channels Donald Trump and deconstructs the world of "Weird Al" Yankovic.
Overcrowded and highly polluted Metro Manila just might fix its wildly expensive traffic jam by overhauling a World War II relic found nowhere else in the world: the jeepney.
Good news: "Miles Morales" is coming to both the PlayStation 4 and 5. And if you pick up the game on the older console, you'll be able to play the improved version whenever you make the generational jump.
Lora DiCarlo said her company's robotic vibrator, the Osé, would redefine the market. But her hyped-up personal brand would be the real master stroke.
Years ago virtual reality looked like the future of gaming, but in 2020, companies are focused on the cloud. With more robust and reliable options, cloud gaming's future looks increasingly bright. But there may be a dark side to that when it comes to its impact on the climate.
Men's locker rooms are, at their simplest, a holding place for men. It holds their belongings, their nakedness, their secrets. But more importantly, a locker room is a symbolic space where men feel freed to reveal their authentic selves, away from the oppressive gaze of women.
Over 6,000 pedestrians were killed by motor vehicles in 2018, the highest number of fatalities since 1990. The rise of a certain car's popularity may be to blame.
We need public spaces, built in the spirit of Walt Whitman, that allow us to gather, communicate, and share in something bigger than ourselves.
Gen Z has an incredible talent for coming up with painfully specific insults for those who don't wear a mask or social distance.
We have so much water out there, but we can't really drink it.
Implanting machine components into human bodies, argues one scholar, could make for a better society.
Thanks to support from the community and the world, the Doctor Who villain is rising again.
Hollywood's most dominant box-office force is shifting emphasis away from the blockbuster biz to try to eat Netflix's lunch, accelerating a "direct-to-consumer" strategy that was already under way in the COVID-era of diminishing theatrical returns.
A new AI-inspired study suggests hominins in the eastern Mediterranean forged flint blades in flame.
Here's a a custom Star Wars inspired entertainment center built from scratch.
The New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story is conspiracy candy, and it's the most bizarre story of a truly unbelievable year.
A data detective makes a surprising discovery.
How robotics make the images of food look incredible.
The Arctic is warming more than twice as fast as the rest of the world. Some scientists believe that thawing permafrost — ground frozen since the last Ice Age — is about to release enormous amounts of climate-warming emissions.
With their miniature ramps, stairs and holes cut into fences and stone walls, the gardens of Kirtlington in Oxfordshire are a haven for wildlife
The story of the fictional Ford Bronco pitchman may be one of the funniest movies of the year. And the new Hulu release could be just the beginning for the character.
Floppy, wiggly and filled with joy, we haven't seen a Halloween costume this iconic since the Nixon mask was invented.
