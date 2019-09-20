Watch Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2021 Keynote Event Live
iOS 15 is expected to be announced, as well as a new M2-chip MacBook Pro and other Apple products.
iOS 15 is expected to be announced, as well as a new M2-chip MacBook Pro and other Apple products.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
How many operating systems can Apple update at once?
A recruiter offers a tip on how to set yourself apart in job interviews and seem more experienced.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Here's all the other clever tricks and effects that were put into making the series as majestic as it is.
The rise and fall of Chrissy Teigen shows how drastically Twitter changed in 10 years.
Former President Donald Trump transfixed a sizable part of the nation over the weekend — not through his words, as he has often done, but because of his pants. Or more specifically, because of unusual wrinkles in Trump's pants that people struggled to explain.
iOS 15 is expected to be announced, as well as a new M2-chip MacBook Pro and other Apple products.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
NASA's Juno spacecraft will travel to 645 miles above the surface of the solar system's largest moon, Ganymede, on Monday.
Apple's assembly line in China is efficient and shipping straight from there, rather than from a local warehouse, just works out better.
State officials predict some lakes will hit record lows this summer.
When she was at Yale, Jodie Foster was stalked by John Hinkley, who was obsessed with her in "Taxi Driver." To impress her, Hinkley tried to shoot the President. It turned her world inside out.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
According to Floyd Mayweather, he "wanted to give the people a show," while his defeated opponent Logan Paul was "fighting to survive."
Looking to get some solid traveling in this summer? This book from National Geographic has the perfect ideas for your next adventure.
Annoyed by fans that are shaking too much? Here's a procedure you can do to fix it.
Weed dealers might have the opportunity to go legit. Should they?
The return of the Angry God of ARPU.
Why a balloon might explode if you're not careful about the oil that comes from an orange peel.
A new study finds very young dogs with little human contact can understand pointing gestures — and that the ability has a strong genetic basis.
The director of "Moonlight" and "The Underground Railroad" keeps reaching for connection.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Next time you watch a horror film, just imagine this is what's really going on.
Constantly chasing more and more will make you miserable. The right goal gets you off the treadmill. (From 2020)
These products aren't just made to be long-lived, they're designed to age gracefully. Heck, you might even end up liking them more with a little wear on 'em.
If you have long hair or live with someone who does, the scourge of drain clogs is never ending. But with this gadget installed, a quick stomp will take care of it.
Despite knowing our parents better than anyone else in the world, we struggle to pick gifts for them for birthdays and holidays — especially Mother's Day and Father's Day.
Watch Conor McGlynn effortlessly chip the ball over the keeper from over 60-yards out.
For queer artists and cooks, this restaurant was a "life raft," an incubator for queer creativity. But what will become of Lil' Deb's Oasis as they move on?
Author John Paul Brammer on how to rethink the ways we seek and give support.
This is what Disney World in Florida looked like nearly 50 years ago.
For decades, Amy Chua and Jed Rubenfeld were Yale Law power brokers. A new generation wants to see them exiled.
The comedian's new Netflix special, filmed during the pandemic year, explores what it means to be a performer when you are stuck to a screen but also stuck inside your head.
The whole short provides an eye-opening look into how taken by conspiracy theories some people can be.
From Bad Bunny to Billy Corgan, some musicians are more than just marks.
Since Facebook and Twitter banned him, Donald J. Trump, the former president, has posted statements online far less often. But some of his statements have traveled just as far and wide on social networks.
Oliver rightly points out that there isn't an Asian monolith that you can pin everyone's experiences too, and how the term "model minority" gets weaponized for the wrong reasons.
Last night, the Linda Lindas made their television late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where they discussed finding out that they were suddenly famous and their inspiration behind their viral song "Racist Sexist Boy."
In Ava Reid's "The Wolf and the Woodsman," a young woman becomes an outcast because she doesn't have magic powers (at least, none that she knows of), but her fate soon changes dramatically. Today, we've got an excerpt and map from this debut novel to share.
Joshua Weissman takes on the most iconic fast food burger and gives it a much needed upgrade.
Advances in artificial intelligence could decipher animal "language" in the next 10 years or so, scientists claim.
The worst part? All the food people threw at me.
NYC-based agent and YouTuber Erik Conover spends an entire day in a 60-sq-ft micro studio, but there's only one catch: he can't leave.
We're marks for the Baby Yoda — Grogu if you're nasty. How can we pass up this adorable Lego kit?
Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born Friday, June 4, in California, the couple's press secretary said.
A lot of confusion and misunderstanding comes with using the imperial system, rather than the metric system. Here's what needs to be done.
Cryptocurrency investors are beginning to think about the afterlife of their digital assets and a burgeoning industry awaits them.
About a song called "Welcome to the Internet" from Bo Burnham's new Netflix special, "Inside," shot entirely in a single room, without an audience, during the pandemic.
It's not that executing these rules will guarantee the other person will say yes to being asked out, but it will do a great deal in terms of making the other person feel more comfortable.