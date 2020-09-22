Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Senator Rand Paul have a tense exchange about herd immunity at a Senate hearing on Wednesday.
What would a piano sound like if you replaced the strings with guitar string on all of its notes?
Milo the parrot and tis owner have a delightful way of playing with each other.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Do you think monogamy was put in practice to benefit women? Think again.
The lensman behind "Sign O' The Times" talks about some of his most iconic Prince shots.
This was… quite a turn of events.
Using neural networks, YouTube channel Neural Networks and Deep Learning bumped up the frame rate of this video of a M65 Atomic Cannon artillery test from 24FPS to 48FPS.
Two years ago, Reddit had the internet's biggest QAnon problem. Today, that problem is gone — but the company can't really explain why.
With mall vacancies accelerating amid a surge in online shopping, landlords are quickly looking for other ways to reuse the empty space.
The Carolina Reaper comes for all of us.
There's no question that climate change is killing people — but you could also argue that it qualifies as wanton extermination of entire cultures.
"Wait, are there actually going to be new movies this fall?" It's a thought we've all been having for some time. Here's a handy guide.
From Ancient Egypt to the Super Bowl, beer has played an important role in human history for millennia.
The philosopher and gender theorist discusses tensions in the feminist movement over trans rights.
A soothing instrumental cover of the iconic 1980s yacht rock song.
The population density of the country over 500 years ago is very different from its population density today.
We hope Nintendo is watching this guy's video and taking down notes.
The typical path to parenthood didn't work for David Jay, a founder of the asexual movement. So he designed his own household — and is trying to show others what is possible.
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Senator Rand Paul have a tense exchange about herd immunity at a Senate hearing on Wednesday.
Tired of taking calls in your bathroom? This home office can be built in your backyard in a single day.
A teenager asked that age-old question on TikTok, creating a viral backlash, and then, a thoughtful scientific debate.
"Did we get your attention? Good."
Sarah Edmondson and Nippy Ames, stars of the HBO docuseries "The Vow," on escaping Keith Raniere's cult NXIVM and what came after.
Hilary Duff gives a tour of her surprisingly rustic mansion, equipped with a chicken coop, in this edition of Architectural Digest's Open Door.
Here's a data visualization that shows that the majority of America's economic output is concentrated in and around its largest cities.
Dumbbells are impossibly expensive right now, thanks in large part to resellers taking advantage of a shortage.
"I thought we were doing a good thing, and after we altered the course of US politics and i made enough money to retire at 27, I realized I was wrong."
It's a perfect demonstration of the boycott effect, a phenomenon of sedimentation happening much faster in a vessel with inclined walls.
Earth may gain a new minimoon later this year, or the object could be a decades-old rocket booster.
The 73.5-foot wave Gabeira surfed in Nazaré, Portugal was the biggest wave anyone surfed in the 2019-20 winter season.
Pump the jams without ever having to deal with a wire again. Not only are the earbuds themselves wireless, but the case charges using the Qi standard.
A detailed explainer on how you make the most sumptuous English pie imaginable.
The massive Asian version is running out of habitat, raiding farms and killing the occasional human.
How manufacturers tried to sell consumers on a tiny DVD disc which was 8 centimetres in diameter.
What would a piano sound like if you replaced the strings with guitar string on all of its notes?
If you begin either movie and see nothing but beautifully-scored blackness for a couple of minutes, don't worry — just hum along to the theme tune and wait for the typography to begin. This font was called "Star Trek," though its modern-day digital version is known as "Horizon," and is available only in non-italic form.
Milo the parrot and tis owner have a delightful way of playing with each other.
One of the nation's top legal experts says: "A Trump appointment will very much solidify the power of corporations and businesses on the Supreme Court."
Former detective Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Can you even fire a gun like this or will the other gun be destroyed?
An artist-activist catalogues the physical remnants and political legacies of "segregation walls," unassuming bits of racist infrastructure that hide in plain sight in American neighborhoods.
The four-day work week sounds like a fantastic idea, and in some cases, it really could work — but in all too many, it's still an impossible dream.
This insane paint job demonstrates the magic of thermochromatic pigments.
That's a good boy.
The richest man in the world hasn't issued a single grant for the $10 billion climate fund he announced seven months ago.
We are nothing but a tiny speck of dust in a universe of giants.