Watch A Tesla In Autopilot Mode Automatically Stop At A Red Light On Its Own For The First Time
Out of Spec Motoring got its hands on a Tesla Model 3 that had early access software and posted footage of new Autopilot software put to the test.
Out of Spec Motoring got its hands on a Tesla Model 3 that had early access software and posted footage of new Autopilot software put to the test.
A very useful PSA for shopping safely during the coronavirus pandemic.
The diver went to the hospital for a 8-centimeter laceration, but was otherwise okay — though likely now possessing a healthy fear of tiger sharks.
Rebecca shares some important pointers to know while grocery shopping during the coronavirus outbreak.
It's almost mind-blowing how detailed the rendering of these are.
Using satellite imagery and a little ingenuity, a determined gamer is working on building a virtual land modeled exactly on the Earth.
Sometimes in life you just need your sibling to give you a little nudge.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Economists have done the math.
All the internet can talk about is coronavirus, which means there are lots of memes about it. Here are some of the funniest.
Sometimes in life you just need your sibling to give you a little nudge.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
We're not sure why Dean Allyson Green thought that a video of herself dancing to Rem's "Losing My Religion" would be in any way a helpful response to students' requests for tuition refund.
Nearly everything in his campaign has been turned upside down, from fundraising to how (or even whether) to attack Trump.
Do bugs feel pain? Not really. But a bunch of entomologists still made me feel bad about killing bugs in my apartment.
"I'm probably gonna fire Fauci on Good Friday… they'll call it Great Friday, for Trump."
The coronavirus pandemic has had an unprecedented effect on the global economy.
The coronavirus isn't a reason to put climate policy on hold. It's a warning of the calamities ahead.
Rebecca shares some important pointers to know while grocery shopping during the coronavirus outbreak.
Out of Spec Motoring got its hands on a Tesla Model 3 that had early access software and posted footage of new Autopilot software put to the test.
Roughly 27.5 million Americans — 8.5 percent of the population — don't have health insurance based on the latest government figures.
Never has remote work been in such high demand. Uplevel your skills with incredible deals on 20 training course bundles.
Jon Bois and Alex Rubenstein's YouTube history of the Mariners gets off to a roaring start — "with 140 acts of arson."
Americans in their 20s and 30s — no matter how healthy and invincible they feel — need to understand how dangerous this virus can be, writes a doctor in New York City.
Meet Deion Broxton of NBC's Montana affiliate KVTM — you'll almost certainly see his face dozens of times in coming years as the perfect side-eye reaction gif.
Hair getting shaggy in quarantine? Wondering if you could cut your own hair? Don't let coronavirus ruin your buzz(cut)! Take matters into your own hands and learn from a pro.
Self-taught photographer William Eggleston's vivid images of mundane scenes arrived at MoMA at a time when the only photographs considered to be art were in black and white.
Sometimes to launch a boat you must lose a car in the process too.
When vos Savant politely responded to a reader's inquiry on the Monty Hall Problem, a then-relatively-unknown probability puzzle, she never could've imagined what would unfold: though her answer was correct, she received over 10,000 letters, many from noted scholars and Ph.Ds, informing her that she was a hare-brained idiot.
Tracing the path of a pandemic.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Let's really hope life doesn't imitate art in this instance.
Around the world, more than 40 teams are working on a vaccine for COVID-19. We followed one doctor in the most urgent quest of his life
The majority of new cars are white, grey, black and/or tan. Why has factory car paint become so drab?
FiveThirtyEight is surveying experts weekly to ask about the trajectory of the COVID-19 virus and for each expert's prediction of three different scenarios: the most likely, the best case and the worst case.
We feel the world has changed, and it has. We know this is temporary, but it doesn't feel that way, and we realize things will be different.
A YouTuber purchased the most expensive street legal bike on Amazon for $2,495 and gave it a test drive.
States and cities around the country have decided to pause evictions and utility shutoffs during the coronavirus pandemic. But if you're at risk of being evicted, a moratorium may be only a temporary protection.
A quaint family-owned company that's found itself at the center of stockpiling and price-gouging.
Who needs a human to play with when you can amuse yourself with a leash and a chair?
You know what they always say: Keep your chain clean, kid. This lubricant will keep everything riding smoothly as you stay active while gyms are shut down.
Why do famous architects continue to work with corrupt authoritarians and pernicious corporations?
Keep quarantining. You're doing great. We love you.
The CDC fumbled its communication with public health officials and underestimated the threat of the coronavirus even as it gained a foothold in the United States, according to hundreds of pages of documents ProPublica obtained.
After a hospital put out a call for protective gear, three friends developed a product in a few days. Their design is now being manufactured by Ford.
If this is real, this is brilliantly devious.
Johnson has mild symptoms and will self-isolate in Downing Street.
We appreciate good design, but ugly cars are even more entertaining. Here are 30 of the ugliest cars ever made.
The engineers over at Garage 54 have done some wacky stuff with cars in the past. This week's challenge includes making a quiet exhaust system.
The coronavirus outbreak may last for a year or two, but some elements of pre-pandemic life will likely be won back in the meantime.
Utica Club was the first beer that was sold when Prohibition ended in 1933. Imagine how good it must have tasted that night. Which is funny, because online reviews for the cheap lager describe it as tasting like crap. Regardless, they sure knew their demographic.
The infamous Corrupted Blood incident in the MMORPG helped scientists understand human behavior during a pandemic
The new rules for recreating safely and responsibly during a pandemic.
Celebrity chef José Andrés is focused on feeding Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Here's how he plans to do it.
"Eight years it took me to catch this moment!"
Glimpses of our new reality as billions of people stay home.
For a limited time, Amazon is discounting select Samsung micro SD cards by up to 26 percent. If your Switch storage is starting to get a bit tight, now's the time to buy.
The diver went to the hospital for a 8-centimeter laceration, but was otherwise okay — though likely now possessing a healthy fear of tiger sharks.