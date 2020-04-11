Watch A Swamp Rabbit From Missouri Caught On Camera Swimming For The First Time
Watch these little-known creatures swimming in the swamps on Missouri.
Ohio's government has been on the leading edge with coronavirus lockdowns, and this PSA from the Ohio Department of Health is similarly on point.
Who can get the most famous celebrity to join Kate Nolan's Zoom chat? After a while, the whole thing snowballs out of control.
Whoever is turning up the "Trashy" and "Dystopian" dials on Netflix's reality content needs to calm the heck down.
Was this… intentional? They seem pretty chill about it.
Did you know that your hearing bones act as a lever? Here's an interesting explanation of this biological phenomenon.
As an experiment, a YouTuber gathered a jar of muddy water and weed out of a local pond and placed it in his window. Here's what happened after the first week.
An examination reveals the president was warned about the potential for a pandemic but that internal divisions, lack of planning and his faith in his own instincts led to a halting response.
The Hydraulic Press Channel
held a design competition where viewers designed their own bridge designs. Here's how they fared under immense pressure.
Sick, scared and exhausted, associates slam corporate spin as company sales drive a flood of customers to retail stores mid-pandemic
Amazon's policies around who qualifies for quarantine pay have resulted in confusion and financial hardship for affected workers. The company maintains anyone quarantined will eventually be paid
Edward Snowden tells Vice co-founder Shane Smith he fears the spread of authoritarianism in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Nordic country has a much higher fatality rate than its neighbors.
Joe Ramoni took a deep dive into the remarkable rise of Jim Varney — from failed actor to overnight sensation.
The US isn't ready to hold a vote during a pandemic. It needs to get there, quickly.
"Sam & Diane are currently married and still like each other – check back on June 1st."
When I gave birth to my son at the end of January, an unexpected miracle to me at the age of 45, I never could have imagined spending my maternity leave in the middle of a pandemic.
"Are you arguing to let airlines, for example, fail?"
"Yes."
COVID-19 affected every facet of a Grand Blanc woman's grief as she deals with the virus-related deaths of her husband and only child.
Top officials from three administrations describe how crucial lessons were learned and lost, programs launched and cancelled, and budgets funded and defunded.
For several months, President Donald Trump and his officials have cast a fog of promises meant to reassure a country in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump and his team haven't delivered on critical ones.
People got sick — and some died — after attending crowded parties and theme parks in Florida as the coronavirus spread.
The celebrity of desserts—The DoubleTree by Hilton's chocolate chip cookie—is now available for at-home bakers to make.
Here's how the number of people killed by COVID-19 has changed from March 1 to April 8 and how that compares with the average numbers of the top 15 leading causes of death in the US.
"Fauci stays locked up with the rest of the Keebler elves, and we don't let him out — only for Fox News."
The COVID pandemic has led to some drastic changes in online shopping behavior. Here are the goods that people have buying more these days.
All the internet can talk about is coronavirus, which means there are lots of memes about it. Here are some of the funniest.
An English YouTuber Half-Asleep Chris built his cat a house fit for a king.
Vivid dreaming is on the rise as stressed-out brains encounter a mix of sleep, uncertainty and survival.
Michael explains the science behind a self-starting siphon.
The numbers can seem catastrophic, overwhelming and difficult for the human mind to grasp: What do 60,000 — or even 240,000 — deaths look like?
It was one of their biggest Canadian scoops. They didn't know they were being conned.
I think they're starting to catch on to Matt's little charade.
A personal friendship has grown into a crucial political alliance as the two men have emerged as pillars of the Democratic Party in a national crisis.
Unsung workers around the world on the front lines of the pandemic fight.
A cattle egret was spotted standing on top of an unsuspecting Florida man's car, prompting him to make a spot-on observation.
All the cool kids on Instagram have figured out a way to make quarantine fashion, and why is literally everyone going live on Instagram right now?
California's relatively quick action to close businesses and order residents to stay home has tamped down the coronavirus pandemic and left many hospitals largely empty, waiting for a surge that has yet to come.
Marooned BBC sports announcer Andrew Cotter is back at it again. After giving the play-by-play of his dogs racing to eat their food back in March, Cotter has another event he's giving detailed running commentary: Mabel and Olive competing over a chew toy.
Since the 1920s, the coffee brand has distributed more than 60 million copies of its iconic Haggadah for American Passover Seders
A controversial 1970s book claimed that plants can hear. It turns out its authors might not have been entirely wrong
The cat is cautious and graceful. The dog… not so much.
The rural area around Sun Valley, Idaho, became one of the earliest hot spots of COVID-19 cases in the US. Now, its residents can teach us something about what's next.
The pop star has fun eating spicy wings, ranking his albums and telling an amusing anecdote about the shock rocker.
South Korea taught the world that large scale testing and tracing can be effective in limiting the spread of coronavirus.
President Donald Trump will watch Easter come and go this weekend without the nation "raring to go" as a new debate buds over whether May 1 is now the target date of revival.
"If people saw this, they would stay home." What the war against the coronavirus looks like inside two Bronx hospitals.