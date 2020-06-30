Watch A Snake Yeet Itself More Than 30 Feet In A Single Bound
Scientists captured incredible footage of a snake gliding through the air using high-speed cameras.
The Darien Gap is why you can't drive between the North and South American continents within Central America. What is it?
Time flies by when you're on a gas planet, according to this video from planetary scientist Dr. James O'Donoghue that compares the relative rotation rates of different planets in our solar system.
An eye for an eye, a stomp on the ceiling for a stomp on the floor.
"Renters in 23 states have no state level protection from eviction," Oliver explained. "Many tenants have to rely on the kindness of landlords."
How many balloons can you fit inside each other and do all of them burst at once? Now you know.
"As the truck was backing up he hit the power line that ran across the two sides of the street, pulling it from the transformers, causing a huge vibration and loud boom which caused the power to go out in most of the town."
In a year in which cinema has been seemingly shut down, there has still been plenty of great work to see — if you know where to look.
"He's using the pandemic to not let us make any plans."
We don't know whether to laugh or to wince.
A new study warns that the strain of H1N1, common on China's pig farms since 2016, should be "urgently" controlled to avoid another pandemic.
In the Irish borderlands, Sean Quinn was always known as a tough businessman. But he was hugely successful and created thousands of jobs.
A local hero. And then it all went wrong.
The world's first floating nuclear reactor Akademik Lomonosov recently set sail, helping power a remote part of Russia. What could go wrong?
Any time you have a benchmark that gets taken seriously, some people will start gaming the benchmark.
NASA has compiled over 87,000 images of the sun taken over the past decade from its Solar Dynamics Observatory to create an incredibly detailed time lapse.
Last week, as America's top national security experts convened in Aspen, a strangely inquisitive Uber driver showed up, too. And caused a minor freak-out. Was the mystery woman some kind of covert agent — or simply a figment of these hyper-paranoid times?
What do a crew of talented musicians do when forced to serve at the pleasure of a notoriously cruel dictator? They play like their lives depend on it.
The result feels like a mental DDoS attack.
"Wash Us In The Blood" features collaborations from Travis Scott, Dr. Dre and a video directed by Arthur Jafa. The film includes footage from recent protests, Kanye's Sunday Service and his previous tours.
We've seen it happen in movies, but is this actually feasible in real life?
Discount chains are thriving — while fostering violence and neglect in poor communities.
Carl Reiner, the multi-talent who created "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and directed several hit films, has died. He was 98.
This is why we never get anything done.
The family's 73-year-old matriarch, three of her 11 children and her sister all died of COVID-19. Her survivors are focused on finding a remedy.
Make a rich, creamy ale from olden times in the comfort of your home.
A business model that seemed marginal before the coronavirus pandemic now looks like the future of restaurants.
Orwell was haunted by his years as a police officer in colonial Burma. His later writings shed light on today's protests.
An investigation finds more than 3m aggregate followers and members support QAnon on Facebook, and their numbers are growing.
Across the country, unemployment systems are collapsing under an unprecedented number of claims. But some state systems, like North Carolina's, have long made it harder to receive unemployment benefits.
The urgency of beating Trump in November has once again set campaign finance reform on the back burner.
To protect her dog, she really went full mama bear here.
I can divide my sartorial life as a big man into two stages: Before and After Tony.
Despite fierce international criticism and opposition in Hong Kong, Beijing's rubber-stamp legislature passed a law allowing the mainland to impose security measures in the former British colony.
Sometimes green-screen just looks terrible, doesn't it? Disappearing hair, fuzzy backgrounds and an overall messy frame. There's a lot that goes in behind-the-scenes to get it right. Here's a sneak peak at the basics.
Now that the Polygon piece has been released, I want to express some of the thoughts I've had in the last two years since I was placed in a mental ward against my will for five days by my bosses.
The Puffer fish is one of the most poisonous animals on earth but can a whale get away with eating one?
"I feel like this is something out of 'Indiana Jones.'"
Aides couldn't immediately reach the president to get him to take down the offending tweet because he was on the course at his golf club and had put down his phone, officials said.
It's an example of the unpredictable way health prices can vary for patients who receive identical care.
Joanna Strange was the first insider to speak out about the company's shaky finances.
They say you have to face your fears. This dog did the exact opposite.
There's no racing on the roads yet, but pro teams are flocking to a digital version that will be broadcast to fans.
Golden State Killer suspect Joseph James DeAngelo pleaded guilty in a plea deal to murders, rapes and sexual assaults from the Sacramento area to Orange County in California.
Some raccoons eat trash instead of hand-fed hot dogs. Not these raccoons.
Mexico is reopening after reluctantly shutting down. With a lack of government help, many of its people need to go back to work to survive — but does that mean you should go?
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy defiantly hit back at "cancel cops" who resurfaced clips of him using racist language in videos.
From "Normal People" to "Love Is Blind" to "Better Call Saul," a deeply weird year in the television industry hasn't had a lack of tremendous series