Watch A Skier Ski Himself Out Of An Avalanche
He was off to a shaky start, but through a miraculous combination of luck and skill, he was able to regain his bearings.
Breakfast burritos are all the rage now at fast food chains. Which one tastes the best?
The Apollo 11 moon mission was an overwhelming success but what if it had been a disaster? Richard Nixon had a backup speech ready and now MIT's Center for Advanced Virtuality created a Deepfake of him making it.
"SNL" pulled all the stops for their parody of the Democratic debate. Host Will Ferrell played Tom Steyer and Fred Armisen appeared as Michael Bloomberg. Maya Rudolph once again stole the show as "fun aunt" Kamala Harris.
Rudy Giuliani said during an interview on Fox News Saturday that he has "insurance" if President Trump attempted to "throw him under the bus." He also said he wasn't afraid of being indicted.
In the spirit of Paul Rudd's Netflix show "Living with Yourself," where he stars in dual roles, comes this hilarious fan-created interview taken from "Hot Ones."
"Don't get us fired before we get started!"
Here are 33 ways to understand what we watched, heard, read, liked and shared.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Action so hot it'll melt your heart.
A design journalist attending a sustainability-minded architecture fair reflects on her experience traveling from London to Oslo by train instead of a plane.
A new study shows that the happiness of rich people may stem less from what they buy and more from how they spend their time.
Some days, you just keep losing.
Taylor Swift, whose battle with her former record label made headlines before the show, became the most-awarded artist in the 47-year history of the AMAs.
Lead paint, cigarettes, cocaine in Coca Cola — could we really not have known about the perils of the past, and what don't we know that might kill us in the future?
Escalators have made our lives easier for decades, but most people probably don't know the engineering that goes into making them function. Here's what's behind those rising steps.
Municipalities and developers nationwide have come up with unique ways to give dying shopping centers new life.
I thought I had nothing to learn from people who obsessed over expensive children's toys. I couldn't have been more wrong.
This writer's hot girl cup runneth over with an abundance of music that shows off Black female rappers' prowess and power.
Nathan's Famous Hotdogs, out in Coney Island, has a legion of fans. It all started when they decided to host a hotdog eating contest, right outside the store.
London's transit authority says it is not renewing Uber's license to operate in the British capital over passenger safety concerns.
With Comcast being sued for racial discrimination at the Supreme Court, Diddy says the company cannot use his TV network as an example of positive work with black creators.
A day with the schlep-bot Gita gave me insight into what daily life shared with robots will look like.
"Frozen 2" reviews are in. There are a few catchy tunes, but nothing resembling the cultural touchstone that was, and still is, "Let It Go."
They're basically the tornadoes of fire, and they can turn an already bad situation into a far worse one — as in the case of the California Carr fire.
Five months into her first pregnancy, one writer pursues a research project about the history of home economics as she struggles with her own concerns about motherhood.
The founders behind So Good Pupusas, Mac Mart and Foxy Falafel explain the challenges and rewards of operating a food business from inside a truck.
From Raf Simons to Engineered Garments, designers are doing their best work in coats.
What happens when the Arctic's permafrost — the layer of earth that should stay frozen year-round — begins to thaw?
Spencer opposed President Donald Trump's order that Chief Petty Officer Eddie Gallagher remain in the elite SEALs.
The group has lost its territory and its leader. But it has survived before and can do it again.
The top editor says the company also won't investigate its owner's Democratic rivals.
We honor those who have been reported as victims of violence with the obituaries they deserved.
Emails and documents released by the State Department support testimony showing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo enabled the Ukrainian pressure campaign at the center of the impeachment proceedings.
A collective called Transformations of the Human are helping big tech and AI labs to hire philosophers and artists.
Male piglets usually have their testicles cut off without anesthetics. There's a simple, pain-free alternative.
For 40 years, journalists chronicled the eccentric royal family of Oudh, deposed aristocrats who lived in a ruined palace in the Indian capital. It was a tragic, astonishing story. But was it true?
Behind its handsome 19th century facade on the Rue de Rivoli, the reality of the "other Louvre" is that today, only one strong-willed shopkeeper is still holding court.
"Don't read too much into this, but one senior girl is going to be very disappointed."
Increasingly, schools aren't relying on a single test to identify who belongs in gifted-and-talented classes.
John Mulaney's new comedy special, titled "John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch," debuts on Netflix on December 24, with a heap of special guests.
Barbara Liskov pioneered the modern approach to writing code. She warns that the challenges facing computer science today can't be overcome with good design.
It was the first game the sons of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade played together — and it wasn't close.
Hidden grandeur in Chicago's south side, the countercultural scenes in Soho and other best photos of the week.
These guys' lofty invention is both incredibly nerve-wracking and satisfying to watch.
A lawyer for an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani tells CNN that his client is willing to tell Congress about meetings the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee had in Vienna last year with a former Ukrainian prosecutor to discuss digging up dirt on Joe Biden.
"Cancel culture" has always existed — for the powerful, at least. Now, social media has democratized it.
