Watch A Puppy Literally Beg Parrots To Play With It
Dogs of a feather flock together.
Debate viewers watched interchangeably in horror and delight as a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence's hair and stayed there for what felt like an eternity.
"What are you going to tell me next? That the sky is on fire?"
Scooby-Doo, there are you.
If smartphone commercials would just say it like it is.
That was some lightning-quick reflexes they showed here.
John Cusack revisits some of his most famous roles, and gives a very poignant anecdote about how Jack Black was convinced to take the role in "High Fidelity."
After 44 years, there's finally a better way to find approximate solutions to the notoriously difficult traveling salesperson problem.
This week, we've got Claudia Conway, the fly on Mike Pence's head during the VP debate, feeling really good, "Emily in Paris" and how it started/how it ended.
Whoever edited this deserves a medal.
A "friendly local mail carrier" we all remember from the 90s encourages us to trust the post office to mail your ballot this election season.
Thanks to the work of scientists like Dr. Sai Li, the new coronavirus, is no longer a cipher. They have come to know it in intimate, atomic detail, and they've discovered how it uses some of its proteins to slip into cells and how its intimately twisted genes commandeer our biochemistry.
A new study has found that right-wing authoritarians — that is, people who are hostile to non-conformity — are considerably less funny than people who do not share that disposition.
The Instagram account has quickly became one of the most prominent platforms in the celebrity gossip arena, but it has attracted criticism for the way it covers LGBTQ celebrities.
Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean you can't grow some herbs and vegetables. Even if you're in an apartment, gardening is on the table.
If you want something done, you build it yourself.
Google Earth is governed by a certain smoothness that makes the representation seem plausible as Earth's replica.
It's not much of an exaggeration to say that three seasons is now considered a healthy run for a scripted show on Netflix, with only the biggest of hits making it to four years or beyond.
We love it, though we're not sure their neighbors do.
Gays are suddenly dressing like Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse. What can quarantine fashion tell us about the future of menswear?
The pandemic is causing a vogue for rentals and property that hasn't been seen in a century, and homeowners are cashing in.
For nine heart-pounding minutes, a parachutist-instructor and his tandem passenger struggled as they were stuck to the plane's landing gear.
What would happen to the planet if you erupted 58 trillion tons of TNT at the ocean floor?
Microsoft employees will also be able to relocate.
Some people meet their trusty robot sidekicks. Some people DIY theirs.
In 1539, Anne of Cleves met her hot-tempered fiancé, King Henry VIII, for the very first time — and to say it was awkward might be one of the biggest understatements in courtship history.
This has been an especially chaotic, yet delightful, week in tweets. Here are some of our favorites.
This poor dog's howl is hilariously guttural.
New iPhones are almost definite, but what else might we see next week?
With his new film "Money Machine," documentarian Ramsey Denison is risking it all to expose corruption in Sin City.
A drone caught on tape a shark circling world championship surfer Matt Wilkinson in Australia.
There are regular onions, and then there are onions too sexy for Facebook, a Canadian seed and garden supply store recently discovered.
John Manalo made the find of a lifetime when he discovered a $3,500 vintage pair of 1995 Air Jordan Bred 1's.
In the age of metadata, simply pressing "delete" won't cut it.
Once a Beatle revered as a hero, Lennon's legacy has become as complex as it is staggering on what would have been his 80th birthday.
How does an AFO fireball and a firevase compare against a normal fire extinguisher?
What We Know About the Plot to Kidnap Gretchen Whitmer
Acellus, a distance learning product used by thousands of students across the U.S., emerged from the Church of Jesus Christ in Zion
"This is for all the girls out there who were told they couldn't frack because they were women. Well, I'm here to tell you: keep drilling."
Leah Kerwin started receiving daily texts and videos explicitly requesting oral sex or intercourse. They came from her court-appointed attorney, who had already been suspended for other misconduct.
The anthology series has no allegiance to place, time or storylines. What makes it all feel so cohesive?
One company has exclusive rights to the source of the iconic pigment — a copper mine's supply of iron deposits that may last just a century more.
Mary Ellen Mark's legacy is clear in "The Book of Everything."
Brent Underwood explores the abandoned silver mine of Cerro Gordo.
Sometimes you just want wild birds to enjoy the same luxuries in life that we do, you know?
What the big-mouthed rock god's scat gibberish can teach us about showmanship, sex, America and life itself.
The story of Rax Roast Beef is a cautionary tale of what not to put in your advertisements.
An NFL season has its rhythms, even between games. Cuts, practices, injury reports. New for 2020 is the daily ritual of waking up to see which players have tested positive for the coronavirus.
A training program designed to discourage police misconduct is being adopted across the US after months of protests over the use of excessive force. Dr. Ervin Staub believes that, after initial success in one city, it can change police culture nationwide.
TikTok stars are throwing mega-parties at their mansions. YouTuber vastava goes Pepe Silvia on their asses and makes a very informative contact tracing map.
At time, state banned gatherings of more than 10 people
Observations with the space telescope have revealed details of the exoplanet WASP-189b—one of the most extreme planets known.