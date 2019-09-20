Watch A Man Sacrifice His Own Car To Rescue A Motorist Who Passed Out At The Wheel
A dashcam caught the harrowing moment when a man sacrificed his own car to stop an out-of-control vehicle with the driver passed out in The Netherlands.
A dashcam caught the harrowing moment when a man sacrificed his own car to stop an out-of-control vehicle with the driver passed out in The Netherlands.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
A dashcam caught the harrowing moment when a man sacrificed his own car to stop an out-of-control vehicle with the driver passed out in The Netherlands.
Read what Prudie had to say in Part 1 of this week's live chat. It's a spicy one!
It's been 10 years since MacGruber attempted to last save us from an exploding enclosed location, and this reboot, which reunites the cast from the movie, takes things up to 11. Coming to Peacock on December 16th
Parkour expert AMPISOUND reviews a viral video of a supposed parkour athlete and discovers the truth in a comprehensive frame-by-frame investigation. (From April 2020)
Advocating for more people to be armed in more situations does nothing to make Pennsylvania safer.
There had to be something sinister about a man holding an umbrella on a sunny day in November 22, 1963 adjacent to the assassination of John F. Kennedy until you look at the actual facts. (From November 2013)
"My sister may be too far gone, but it's not too late to bring awareness to others. Do not fall into this trap."
Photographer Andrew McCarthy captured an incredible composite showing seven stages of the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century.
A driver in a SUV ran a red light in Indianapolis last week and ended up on top of a vehicle — on the opposite side of the road — in a freak accident.
Much has been alleged about the superhuman strength that's swelled within the limbs of ordinary people when they've been faced with mortal threats or other dire circumstances.
How the supply chain is affecting furniture deliveries, plus how long you might expect to wait for your chair, sofa or desk.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Cecil W. Stoughton captured one of the most famous photos of the 20th century. In this unearthed video from 2008, Stoughton brought it to get appraised on "Antiques Roadshow."
Guy's always working — sixty-eight movies in thirty-five years. Playing killing machines, doofuses, romantics, messiahs, and devils. But always Keanu. Which always means something more.
LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart were both ejected after a hard foul devolved into a full-court fight.
The author of "Pictures for Sad Children" went AWOL after a 2014 Kickstarter drama. In an exclusive interview, she explains why.
Fission isn't for the faint of heart. Building a working reactor—even a very small one—requires precise and painstaking efforts of both engineering and paper pushing.
Disney killed its popular free system for bypassing long lines for various attractions after they realized they could monetize it. Here's a surprisingly comprehensive explainer about the rise and fall of FastPass at Disney's parks.
Independent experts from NYU, UMass Amherst, Columbia, Marquette, and the ACLU are partnering with Gizmodo to responsibly publish this historic leak.
This week's advice column roundup includes someone whose husband hired a PI to investigate them before marriage, a person wondering about exclamation points in work emails and more.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
DragTimes tests out the full self driving beta software in his Model S Plaid, which did some things right but eventually left him stranded in the middle of a busy intersection.
Save 32% off the sticker price today at Amazon, and get yourself a set of the best wireless earbuds on the market.
There are plenty of normal things to buy on Amazon, but sometimes you should just let your freak flag fly. We've rounded up some of the weirdest gifts you can buy on Amazon.
Dubai's so-called "Sustainable City" is really like trying to put a band-aid on a bullet hole.
As a smattering of true believers gathered in Michigan to dunk on Joe Biden, a mini Trump rally revealed the odd, unpredictable tensions in modern Republican politics.
Shopping for a very special lady? This selection of gifts from Huckberry is bound to impress.
Why spitting out an accurate battery percentage is difficult.
It's not the fault of the guy in the car for feeling skittish when the car is doing skittish things
The Black Friday festivities begin in earnest after Turkey Day dinner, but we're hitting the ground running this year to streamline the entire shopping experience.
Tiger Woods posted a video of himself hitting golf balls for the first time since being seriously injured in a car crash.
On Instagram, "#holdingspace" has been used over 100,000 times. People are deploying the phrase in everyday conversation. But what does this new "thoughts and prayers" really mean?
Former US Attorney Joyce Vance believes this was the moment that helped Kyle Rittenhouse secure a not guilty verdict.
When it comes to 18- to 49-year-old American parents who say they are unlikely to have more children in the future, a majority (63%) say it's because they just don't want to.
At least five people were confirmed dead after being struck by an SUV speeding through a busy holiday parade in Waukesha.
Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, stars of a brand of conservatism that has fallen out of fashion, decide they've had enough.
Toxic masculinity and incel language like #redpill can be found all over the app.
People are obsessed with feminizing him, and of course they would be — having proven that average guys can do anything (like date Kim Kardashian), he's become a malleable, big-eyed substrate of human desire
Adele was given the surprise of a lifetime when she was reunited with her beloved English teacher Miss McDonald at an ITV concert.
A high ranking major briefs officials on the creation of a new military weapon. It's a dog's head on a human's body.
How the country came to view religion as a threat to national identity.
A certain coffee shop scene in "Cowboy Bebop" reminded a creative viewer of another show with a famous coffee shop.
Are you missing your emu? If so, the Montrose County Sheriff's Office would like you to contact them.
A stunning video depicting how mRNA COVID vaccines work that went viral on Reddit.
Following the release of her new album, "30," Adele tweeted her thanks to Spotify for removing the button feature that automatically shuffled the songs of an album when you hit play.
The world as we knew it changed over the last year but not our stupid love for "password" and "123456."
Game show contestants are given clues to try to identify which guests are Republicans.