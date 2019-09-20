Watch A Grandmother Use A Crossbow To Shoot An Apple On Her Own Head
We've seen expert archers shoot an apple from a distance, but not an apple that is on their own heads.
It's a habit he picked up during COVID.
Here's the official main trailer of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune," which will be released in theaters on October 22.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
"Right after we end forced indoctrination in our schools, we need to mandate that everyone stand for the Pledge of Allegiance," Walter Masterson quipped at a school board meeting.
Job-hunting is soul-sucking, but these tips can help speed your search.
Can face-to-face meetings between a victim and an abuser help a society overwhelmed with toxic behavior? Restorative justice is a form of conflict resolution that brings together survivors and offenders with a focus on repairing the damage done.
13-year-old Kiley Holman got struck in the face by a seagull at a New Jersey amusement park.
Beet steaks will always be a letdown.
Save up to 35% through July 26th on the likes of hybrid shorts, stretch chinos, slip-ons, sunglasses and more during the Huckberry annual summer sale.
Anthony Comstock's crusade against vice constrained the lives of ordinary Americans. His antagonists opened up history for feminists and other activists.
A New York Times analysis reveals which pitchers have seen their spin rates drop dramatically.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Ken Jankoester went on a joy ride through an abandoned factory with a drone and recorded the extraordinary journey.
For a small slice of time, being online was a thrilling mix of discovery, collaboration, creativity, and chaotic potential. Then Google Reader disappeared.
There are some serious issues with the interface of Hulu.
Whether I have shrunk or he is particularly well endowed, it makes me feel sad and inadequate.
If you've been surfing Reddit for a while, there's certain threads or comments that are the stuff of legend e.g. the infamous Woody Harrelson Rampart "ask me anything" fiasco or the time someone Rickrolled Rick Astley himself. But what do Redditors consider their favorite posts in the history of the link-sharing site?
Tristan Jass pulls off a ridiculous lay up that should not have gone in.
Some anti-vaccination groups on Facebook are changing their names to euphemisms like "Dance Party" or "Dinner Party," and using code words to fit those themes.
I was acting as Trump and his minions do: free to say anything, no matter how ridiculous, with no basis in observable fact.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
A big dog brings this little tiny dog ashore.
The vaccines are working — but that might not mean what you think it does.
From scraps on the plate to proper compost in just a few hours. Trust us, your garden will thank us. The initial Kickstarter campaign is about to wrap up, so don't hesitate.
Made with graphene and cut with a laser, this incredibly durable polo shirt is breathable, quick-dry and anti-bacterial by design.
Through July 26th, Huckberry is discounting loads of their best gear during their summer sale. Save on glasses from Sunski, Pacifico Optical, Alba Optics and more.
See why people call this dive by Greg Louganis at the 1986 world championships in Madrid "the best dive ever."
Ford won't officially sell the Shelby GT500 in Europe, despite the fact that it's fully capable of embarrassing supercars at the Nürburgring.
Apple's noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are hard to beat at full price. Add in a hefty discount, and we can no longer avoid the pull of the AirPods Pro.
There is a reason why a punch from a mantis shrimp has been compared to a 22-caliber bullet in terms of acceleration.
Behind the headlines about billionaire jaunts into space, there's a deeper motivation — the belief that spreading into the cosmos will save humanity's future.
Here are the most loved smartphone operating systems in 140 countries.
This is why it's always good to check all the rooms when you stay at an Airbnb.
"Here's how its really done," this cat thought to itself.
If you want to squish and snuggle every floofy doggo you come across, you're not alone. You may be experiencing cute aggression.
Here are the stereotypes of people who graduated from schools like Harvard, Yale, Princeton and more.
Dr. Brytney Cobia said Monday that all but one of her COVID patients in Alabama did not receive the vaccine. The vaccinated patient, she said, just needed a little oxygen and is expected to fully recover. Some of the others are dying.
Beads are back.
Can bananas be harmful to your health? Perhaps if you did what this woman did.
Our athleticism isn't an accident: we evolved this way. Here are five traits that contribute to our physical prowess.
The state is moving forward with plans to develop the nation's first floating offshore wind farms. Here's how they work.
This is what happens when you try to mail a package to the German embassy in North Korea.
Here is the most complete picture yet of the staggering scale of China's prisons and detention camps for Muslims in Xinjiang.
Optimism defines TV's favorite football coach, but so do mood swings, manic reveries and a deep hunger to win.
Sandy Munroe goes out for a spin using Tesla's full Self-Driving Beta Version 9.
Is the field of dentistry rife with overtreatment?
Even EVs that plug into dirty grids emit fewer greenhouse gases than gas-powered cars.