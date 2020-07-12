Watch A Driver-Less Car Zip Down A Hill
In Davlekan, Russia, a man forgot to pull the handbrake before getting out of his car.
Contrary to popular belief, piranhas are generally tame but it's still important to know how to deal with them if you have to share the water with them.
Despite Florida seeing major spikes in coronavirus cases, Walt Disney World reopened its gates today. This is what it was like to walk through the park this morning.
Jerry and Marge Selbee discovered the secret to hacking the lottery by using math. Here's how they did it.
A handy instructional video on getting the most out of steak from cooking it on the pan.
Eric Andre took some time out to talk with Sean Evans about his new Netflix special "Legalize Everything," but had some trouble when he got to the Thor's Hammer hot sauce.
Shaggy's label dismissed "Hot Shot" as a throw-away album with "no hits." Then some DJ from Hawaii downloaded it on Napster.
The legend of the Confederate leader's heroism and decency is based in the fiction of a person who never existed.
One seemingly unremarkable spot in Mantua Township is a Lowe's hardware store on Woodbury Glassboro Road. But it hides something extraordinary.
The mixed success of automated contact tracing experiments around the world spells trouble for US efforts to rein in COVID-19.
Aging, death and the lies of 1980s bubblegum music.
The critics of progressive identity politics have got it all wrong: They're the illiberal ones.
Researchers on the Windows to the Deep 2019 expedition off the coast of South Carolina were observing a shark feeding frenzy over a swordfish carcass when something extremely unexpected happened.
A month ago, Corpus Christi had hardly any cases of coronavirus and business was booming. Now it is struggling to contain one of the state's fastest growing outbreaks. What happened?
Public records and interviews show Mark and Patricia McCloskey are almost always in conflict with somebody, often concerning property.
While out on a boat in Lake Windermere in British Columbia, Brett Bacon saved a baby bald eagle that was struggling to stay afloat on the water.
The porn company claims to have filed a cease and desist against Khalifa, in response to her comments about her experience with the company.
For Americans eager to resume international travel, here are the countries that currently allow U.S. citizens to enter, though there may be restrictions.
Inspired by John Steinbeck's Tortilla Flat, an Aussie attempts to eat only beans for 40 days.
The top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has for years been using a pseudonym to post bigoted remarks on an online forum that is a hotbed for racist, sexist, and other offensive content, CNN Business learned this week.
The US president stokes division as the virus rages, while the prime minister of Canada — where the outbreak appears to be stabilizing — has fostered a shared sense of duty.
It might be the next best thing to a coronavirus vaccine.
What if you could actually make a time machine of your life? Lucas Rizzotto recorded every day of his past year in first-person view.
He's the last reporter in Pottstown, Pa., where the once-proud newspaper – now owned by a hedge fund – is operating on fumes and his idealism. What's at stake? Only an informed electorate, government accountability, and a sense of community.
An Arizona teacher is dead after contracting COVID-19. Three teachers tested positive after teaching in the same classroom.
If you've got an emergency in Prague, you can always rely on the city's surprisingly sophisticated street light system.
Just ask the parents and young memers who adopted the Brendan Fraser flick as a quarantine classic.
The attempt failed, but so-called "network investigative techniques" are not limited to the FBI, according to newly unsealed court records.
How many Black friends do you have? Is it "between four and five"? If so, then you have something in common with several guests on Ziwe's Instagram Live show.
Nobuaki Nagashima has Werner syndrome, which causes his body to age at super speed. This condition is teaching us more about what controls our genes, and could eventually help us find a way to slow aging — or stop it altogether.
Get a tour inside this black off-the-grid cabin in Mokau River, New Zealand.
Stone was sentenced to three years and four months in prison after being found guilty on seven felony charges brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller amid the Russian collusion investigation.
Nicolas Cage is a fascinating case study that continues to intrigue audiences with his off-the-wall performances. But can you say he's a good actor?
Have you ever woken up on the couch in the middle of the night to find yourself staring at a black-and-white movie from the 1930s flickering on the TV? If so, your slumber may have been gently stirred by the film's melancholy soundtrack.
Nandini Jammi is leaving the activist organization she helped build with Matt Rivitz over a dispute about titles, credit, and equality.
Welcome to Disney parks. Enter at your own risk.
Biden's VP hopeful has billed herself as a reformer, but people who followed her years as Orlando police chief think otherwise.
In recent months, Goldman has been extensively quoted on TV and in the tabloids as a "friend" with juicy tidbits on Ghislaine Maxwell. But some reporters are skeptical.
Some men have discovered that nothing a writer can achieve in print will ever eclipse the rapturous, head-spinning high of making a lot of people mad at you online.
As Depp sues British tabloid The Sun for libel, all of the horrific and at times surreal allegations he and ex-wife Amber Heard have shared over the years take center stage.
"Jolene" gets the bardcore treatment and it works surprisingly well.
18-year-old Anahita Nagpal's plans to start training this fall to be a doctor are in ruins. She blames a statistical model.
More than 3,000 Texans have died from the coronavirus and counties are preparing for even more deaths by expanding their capacities to store bodies.
Diving next to a submarine while it's pulsing sonar seems like the worst experience in the world. Warning: maybe lower the volume for this video.
