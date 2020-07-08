Watch A Daredevil Go 60 MPH On A Homemade E-Bike
This DIY electric bicycle is extremely illegal and extremely fun.
"The Tesla did not dodge the tire, I did. However, the autopilot gave me the time and view which allowed me to see the tire coming from the other side of the freeway. Also, the car stabilized very quickly after swerving to avoid getting hit."
This unearthed 1989 C-SPAN interview with William Lutz discussing the threat of the rise of manipulative language in politics seems more relevant than ever.
Denis Shiryaev dramatically enhanced film taken in Tokyo, Japan from 1913-1915 and it looks spectacular.
Tom Hanks, who survived the coronavirus back in March, condemns people who refuse to do basic precautions. "I simply do not get it, it is literally the least you can do," the actor said.
Who says you have to sweat up a storm while you're mowing your lawn? There's always an easier way out.
A feminist father comes to terms with meeting his daughter's significant other.
Their fates are wholly entwined: "You get the Trump stink on you, it's hard to get it off."
The disgraced financier wove a tangled web of high society types, corporate bigwigs and academic elites. A clear picture is challenging, but here's a partial accounting.
Stella uses an AAC device to tell her owner what she's feeling and she talks about as well as you'd think a dog could talk.
In which the spunky little hero Donald and his imaginary publicist John must boldly battle the evil international organization Antifa.
UK neurologists publish details of mildly affected or recovering COVID-19 patients with serious or potentially fatal brain conditions.
The weird, dysfunctional family of superheroes find themselves lost in time. Season 2 of "The Umbrella Academy" steams on Netflix on July 31.
Rich Benoit announced to his over 700,000 YouTube subscribers that he was selling his latest Tesla project in favor of purchasing a gas powered vehicle. Within hours the video was taken down for violating community guidelines.
Well, well, well, the prodigal human returns.
From a roadrunner snacking on a big fence lizard to a cormorant taking the plunge for a sardine supper, the winners of the National Audubon Society's 2020 Audubon Photography Awards have been announced and they're extraordinarily breathtaking.
What makes ships mysteriously slow down or even stop as they travel, even though their engines are working properly?
Arizona's governor claimed "it's safe out there." Then coronavirus cases skyrocketed.
You gotta watch out for those swings. They're treacherous, traitorous beings.
The decision watered down the Affordable Care Act's "contraceptive mandate," allowing employers and universities to opt out of providing health insurance coverage for contraception for religious or moral reasons.
The president criticized those calling for removal of controversial monuments.
It's been so strong that a beach has sunk into the water.
Futon salesman Jason Padgett cared little about anything beyond partying and chasing girls, then one fateful night changed him forever.
J-L Cauvin returns with his extraordinarily spot-on impression of Donald Trump with another hilarious bit in response to Mary Trump's tell-all book.
I can spit anywhere I want. I can smoke big-ass cigars. I can grit my teeth to show that I'm not exactly happy with how close you're getting to my PT Cruiser.
How is a freshly-arrived publicist going to handle the difficult job of dealing with the reactions of Harper's Magazine's "A Letter on Justice and Open Debate"?
Kanye West's Fourth of July declaration, via Tweet, that he was running for president lit the internet on fire, even as pundits were trying to discern how serious he was. Over the course of four rambling hours of interviews on Tuesday, the billionaire rapper turned sneaker mogul revealed many things.
If racism were thought of as a mental disorder, would it help the efforts to make the world a less racist place, or make them harder?
The real horror is the one that already exists in our daily lives.
President Trump's niece was a family outcast. Her new book casts a cold light on the relatives she describes as dysfunctional.
Workers were barely getting by before the pandemic, and the situation has only grown more desperate since then.
We could watch these guys do this for hours.
Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Wednesday sued the Trump administration over its guidance not allowing foreign students to take online-only courses in the US this fall semester.
Throughout history moments of crisis have often led to moments of major change. As populations are forced to react or adapt to new circumstances, high emotions coalesce to shape new attitudes and behaviors.
Sarah Turney has tried everything over the years to find out what happened to her older sister, Alissa Turney, who disappeared without a trace in 2001.
After four contradictory results, the author gets a reading she can trust. But what's her responsibility to people without immunity? And what happens if it doesn't last?
The places in the United States seeing spikes in new cases per 100,000 people, as seen July 4, 2020.
The action thriller stars a WWE superstar — as well as a comically sinister Kelsey Grammer and Denise Richards — and involves a head-scratching mid-air casino heist.
We've come all this way to map a border no scientist has mapped before. We've come to find Earth's southernmost tree.
Either he's overthinking this or this is the greatest mystery ever.
Five years ago, the flight vanished into the Indian Ocean. Officials on land know more about why than they dare to say.
Protecting your skin from the sun is a worthwhile endeavor, and you don't have to compromise the planet our your personal ethics to get it done
An African grey parrot named Griffin is one surprisingly smart bird.
A sprawling house or a flat? By the sea or on the hill? Here's how much space a quarter of a million dollars will get you across America.
The mood in MAGA-land: "Every shred of evidence points to a likely ass kicking."
Whether it's a zombie apocalypse or "Contagion," horror fans and the morbidly curious are better equipped to deal with a pandemic.
The Knicks and Kings may not have actually met in the 2002 NBA Finals, but that won't stop us from reliving Latrell Sprewell's heroics, inexplicable lineups, and a rom-com that also functions as a love letter to basketball.
It's meant to be a comedic skit, but it also feels eerily resonant in these times.
