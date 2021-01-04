Watch A Bunch Of Steel Axes Get Bent By A 150 Ton Hydraulic Press
The Hydraulic Press Channel tests a range of cheap to mid-tier steel axes to see which one's the grittiest.
In a one-hour phone call on Saturday with Georgia election officials, President Trump still believed that the election result was "faulty" and urged them to find 11,780 votes that would win him the state.
Her husband's set of 302 limited edition beta cards from 1993, which are in perfect condition are a very rare collectable.
A Tesla Model 3 travelled from San Francisco to Los Angeles — and back — with almost no human interaction along the way.
TikTokers are analyzing and breaking down popular films for a generation of Gen-Z kids who weren't around when the classics first dropped.
Ademar de Barros Moreira owns the legendary french fry stand Batata de Marcehal in Rio de Janeiro. Even after a legendary career spanning 3 decades, he has no intention of slowing down and wants continue making french fries for the people of Brazil.
Is the infamous "poppy-seed defense" a thing or a hoax? YouTuber Trace Dominguez tries to trick an opiate test.
Long before anyone knew of SARS-CoV-2, a small band of government and university scientists uncovered a prototypical key that unlocked life-saving immunizations.
The famed Bond actress is still alive.
Sterling looks exhausted saying the same things over and over again.
One of the world's largest collections of Nazi propaganda is housed at Fort Belvoir, in Virginia; much of it is virulent, and most of it is never seen by the public.
The Alibaba founder, who is personally worth $48.2 billion, has now not been seen in public for at least two months.
Witnesses reported seeing two UFOs above the Hawaiian island of Oahu last Tuesday: the first, a bright blue, oblong form, the second, a smaller white one.
BuzzFeed News filed more public records lawsuits during Trump's presidency than any news organization in the country, according to a new analysis.
In his memoir "A Moveable Feast," Ernest Hemingway recalled the time that he and his pal, Great Gatsby author F. Scott Fitzgerald, talked about their dongs.
A tale of revenge, missed shots and completely missing the point.
The now-defunct Lizard Squad hacking group is back in the news. But this time, it's for reasons far scarier — and dumber — than PlayStation Network hacks.
"By the time the next generation is our age, men will cry buckets, communicate properly and hold hands."
A Beverly Hills Courier reporter chronicled the protests on Twitter, describing them as "lots of angry confrontations with customers and a few physical altercations."
A Holocaust survivor reflects on what it means to survive the pandemic.
Why even bother using a fancy fingerprint lock when you can literally bump it open with a hammer?
Jim Bede promised this kit would take only about 600 man-hours to assemble and cost no more than a new Volkswagen Beetle. What would this kit build? An airplane.
Here's everything we know about the second stimulus check delivery timeline, including an extra step you have to take after January 15.
A series of Lumiere films were processed by YouTuber Denis Shiryaev using machine learning and the result is spectacular.
Alexi Laiho, front man for Finnish metal band Children of Bodom and supergroup Bodom After Midnight, has died, his record label has confirmed. He was 41, his management told CNN.
The use of silencers, also known as suppressors, in "John Wick: Chapter 2" is unrealistic, so someone re-dubbed the sound effects to be accurate. And the crowd probably wouldn't completely ignore it.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new national lockdown for England until at least mid-February to combat a fast-spreading new version of the coronavirus.
Here's how Titlest makes their signature golf balls: the ProV1.
With a big Netflix deal and the power to green-light almost anything, Ryan Murphy has become the ultimate insider. And his work is suffering.
What we got right: Biden as the Democratic nominee, Brexit finally happening. What we got wrong: Trump reelected, the Supreme Court unchanged.
YouTubers Beyond The Press attempt to tenderize a piece of vacuum packed steak in a high-pressure chamber with 4400 PSI to see if it makes any difference to the taste.
As you wait for a vaccine, you can check out the CDC's database to see how well your state is progressing.
An anonymous Instagram account documenting gay men breaking lockdown regulations on holiday has led to an unpleasant aftermath — one that reopens old wounds regarding shame, pleasure and privilege.
A Tesla Model 3 travelled from San Francisco to Los Angeles — and back — with almost no human interaction along the way.
Get a full year of access to all of Rosetta Stone's 24 language-learning courses. And if you want lifetime access, it'll only cost you $179.
Under a Biden presidency, perhaps the horrors of 2020 can force a real conversation about national security in 2021.
On Sunday, the Washington Post published audio of President Trump asking the Georgia secretary of state to "find 11,780 votes" to win him the state. By mid-Sunday afternoon, it was a hit musical mashup.
In the face of a nonexistent safety net and bleak future prospects, the F.I.R.E movement and other individualized paths to financial mastery offer a specific brand of fantasy.
The company said it was investigating and trying to resolve the issue, which caused disruptions for users as they returned to work after the holidays.
"The Merriam-Webster Dictionary didn't label the word 'b*tch' offensive until the same year it added the word 'twerk,'" Cage explains on Netflix's "History of Swear Words."
From Iceland to Umbria, Georgia to Guyana.
"A lot of my venting was done online because I never felt comfortable talking to people in real life about this stuff, because it's embarrassing."
Is the infamous "poppy-seed defense" a thing or a hoax? YouTuber Trace Dominguez tries to trick an opiate test.
Look up CBD on the internet and you'll find tons of contradictory and confusing information on the cannabis and hemp extract. Here are some of the most important questions and answers to using CBD to treat pain, anxiety and more.
For decades, scientists have been hot-wiring viruses in hopes of preventing a pandemic, not causing one. But what if...?
Using an assortment of blocks — including pieces meant for cars — LEGO Designer Anderson and apprentice Astrid explain how they decide what goes in the bouquet and what color it should be.
Some 59% of Americans don't plan to return to a physical gym after the pandemic. What will fitness look like then?
Ever played some white noise on Spotify while you fall asleep? There's a decent chance a UK-based company called Ameritz created it — and it shouldn't be there.
YouTuber Freakin' Reviews tests out four items — used for packing, storing and cutting — to see what might enhance your daily sandwich experience.
For all of the ballyhoo over the Netflix series' depiction of sensual Regency, the sex looks terrible.
A Pennsylvania school district has asked the Supreme Court to rule on whether students may be disciplined for what they say on social media.
Rio Jongsae Kim is the owner of Kim's Shoe and Bag Repair. In this video he shows the process behind restoring $750 Chanel flats.