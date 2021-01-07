Watch A Beaver Chew A Thick Poplar Branch Clean Through In 45 Seconds
It may look cute, but don't understand the strength of a beaver's jaw and teeth.
ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore provided the most complete account of the assault on the US Capitol.
Back in 2018, Peter Zirpolo, the vice president of the Baltimore Ravens Marching Band, was caught on camera perfectly air drumming to Rush's signature song.
President-elect Biden addressed the nation after a mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol and brought the electoral vote counting process to a halt.
The MSNBC anchor said "there would already be people shackled, arrested or dead" if the US Capitol riot was undertaken by Black Lives Matter activists.
At the "March to Save America" rally in Washington DC, a rally protesting the results of the presidential election, Giuliani accused election officials of fraud and called for a "trial by combat."
An unidentified rioter describes how the mob breached the U.S. Capitol.
You've already lost. This is what Americans need to understand
Marginalized and stereotyped, North Korean defectors are fighting back by turning to vlogging.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi held a briefing Thursday in the wake of Wednesday's violent swarming of the United States Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
It was a day of chaos in Washington,DC But in Wilmington, Delaware, President-elect Joe Biden pulsed with quiet anger.
Look, we all have to go, so why not have a little fun? This calendar is filled with hilarious photos of dogs… "dooing" their business.
Try as it might, this pelican realizes it can't swallow an entire capybara. The capybara doesn't seem to mind.
In the aftermath of Wednesday's riot at the United States Capitol, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced his company had made the unprecedented decision to block President Trump's accounts on Facebook and Instagram "for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."
Don't worry, he's still punching crime into submission.
Veronica Westhrin, a Norwegian journalist covering the US for NRK, captured this interaction between a guy on a stoop and a lady in a car about the White insurrectionists' siege of the United States Capitol.
Scarborough went on the offensive and ranted on the double standard shown by the Capitol Police, including worse "what-if" hypotheticals and contrasting their previous record in the city.
The longtime "Jeopardy!" host's final episodes are airing this week. They're a testament to Trebek's profound impact — on the show he defined, the world it created, and the lives of those who crossed his path.
"It's a horrifying day that will go down in US history, however much longer that is," Colbert quipped in an emotional monologue.
Chao is the latest among a slew of officials to resign following Wednesday's violent events at the Capitol.
HuffPost politics reporter Igor Bobic captured footage of a single Black Capitol Police officer attempting to hold back the mob that had breached the building.
Sometimes BODMAS is just PEMDAS by another name. And no, the answer is not 100.
The mob that forced Congress to flee organized on both obscure and mainstream sites.
Actor Saiyam Kumar has got Minhaj's vocal attributes down pat.
He was verbally and physically abusive. She idealizes him.
Did you know that Google has been tracking and recording your every move, including your photos' location data? A lot of your data has collected.
Mayo marinade with lemon and herbs, incredible nonstick browning and tangy honey barbeque sauce — Ethan Chlebowski goes all out.
Jackson recently told a minister she had married James Bolin, a 93-year-old widower who served in the 14th Missouri Cavalry, when she was 17.
Why do $4 and $40 screen protectors advertise the same things? YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss peels back the layers on smartphone screen protectors.
Thanks to Tesla's skyrocketing stock price.
Practicing mindfulness is not complicated, but it's also not easy.
The best exit is the "Tokyo Drift" exit.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
The shocking images of a violent mob storming the United States Capitol in Washington DC were featured on the front pages of newspapers across the country and around the world on Thursday.
Here's a demonstration of the McGurk effect, an extraordinary audio illusion.
She'd been told that childbirth was going to be painful. But as the hours wore on, nothing bothered her — even without an epidural.
Unprecedented violence erupted in Washington DC as Donald Trump supporters stopped the ratification of Joe Biden's victory.
The offices of the Parliamentarian were raided and looted after pro-Trump supporters breached the Capitol building.
Trying to turn your kid into content? You might get chased off the internet.
Nothing like it had been felt on this planet for 10,000 years. A mix of high-energy light and hugely accelerated subatomic particles, when this wave impacted Earth, it changed our atmospheric chemistry enough to be measured centuries later.
Nordic noir has a very predictable formula, as comedian Alasdair Beckett-King hilariously illustrates.
And how the new coronavirus variant could present further challenges down the line.
Procrastination gets the best of all of us, to the detriment of our work, happiness and health. But a new theory could provide us with the easiest way to kick the habit.
As VCs sour on California and New York, an emerging class of tech hubs stand to benefit from divided government: bright blue cities in ruby-red states.
The US has faced three eras of destruction: the age of invasion from 1783-1941, the age of missiles from 1941-1989, and since 1989, the age of viruses.
A North Korean refugee describes the harrowing experience of surviving labor camps and escaping from North Korea twice.
A real-time account of the hours when rioters breached the Capitol and brought the government to a halt.
The US government did not fall and today the sun rose. But what can we take away from yesterday's events?
Lawmakers returned to the Capitol after hours of chaos in which protesters forced their way into the building and abruptly halted Congress' tally of Electoral College votes.
National Guard, FBI and others sent to the scene after the U.S. Capitol was breached.
Back in 2018, Peter Zirpolo, the vice president of the Baltimore Ravens Marching Band, was caught on camera perfectly air drumming to Rush's signature song.