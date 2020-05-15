Man Who's Been Living Off The Grid For 16 Years Shows How He Uses A Washing Machine To Generate Electricity
This is what a picture of self-sufficiency looks like.
Skip to the 1:20 mark to see what UE5 running on a PS5 is capable of. It's… extremely detailed.
Fried rice requires a constant toss in order to avoid burning. Here's a rocking technique that'll help you perfect the method.
They're trying to put him out to pasture, and he's having none of that.
The largest outdoor screen in Korea appears like a giant aquarium with a wave pool but is in fact an anamorphic illusion.
There's something unsettling about this video but I can't put my finger on it.
Jackson McKay put together a supercut of the X-Wing scenes from the Star Wars movies and added Kenny Loggins's "Danger Zone."
The coronavirus pandemic has given rise to a new wave of viral disinformation, and anti-vaccine advocates are on the front lines.
What happens when America's number one teenage content creators move in under one roof? This is the Hype House, through the keyhole.
We're no experts in helicopters, but we didn't realize they could get this vertical.
Last year, artist Gomi Kuzu Tarou submitted a Pikachu painting to a contest for a chance to be turned into a Pocket Monster card. The art was freaky! Now Gomi Kuzu Tarou, is back with another submission.
The anonymous hackers this week crippled the computer systems of high-profile celebrity law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks claiming to have stolen 756GB of highly-confidential documents.
You could say he made it downhill, just not in the way he probably expected.
Tracking hospital cases helps to see the severity of the virus' spread.
While the West has scaled back operations in the Antarctic, Russia and China have pushed ahead.
The Cavendish Experiment can be used to measure the gravitational constant and in the case of this video, be used to demonstrate the gravitational force between objects.
In his apology video, the TikToker read the "50 most hateful" comments he received on the video, promising viewers that he was absorbing the feedback.
A Florida man took an ill-advised leap into the Bass Pro Shop fish aquarium in Fort Myers and now he's wanted by police for trespassing and criminal mischief.
It's an incredibly satisfying video, watching the fuel burn out on Saturn V, Space Shuttle, Falcon Heavy and the Space Launch System rocket.
Quarantine has inspired all kinds of people to start posting on the "farmer's market of porn." But what about the actual professionals?
We spoke to dozens of Joe Biden's staffers, most of whom were women, to get a broader picture of his behavior toward women throughout his career, how they see Tara Reade's allegation and whether there was evidence of a larger pattern.
The full extent of the death toll from the coronavirus is hard to contemplate but this graph reveals the big picture.
To lure Sears into a Chicago suburb, officials crafted the largest tax break package ever awarded to a company in Illinois. It resulted in revenue shortfalls, disappearing jobs and unexpected tax burdens.
The original cloud kitchen, ten years before it was cool.
A raccoon performs a funny bout of gymnastics while trying to break into a man's bird feeder.
Being immune was once a status symbol — and another way to segregate and divide humanity.
Sometimes when you're eating breakfast, you really have to think outside the box.
Stephanie asked her husband for a divorce two weeks before the state of emergency was declared. Now she's sleeping on the sofa, but they're also cooking, playing video games, online dating and apartment hunting together.
A necessary conversation about how to best rethink a decades-old but arbitrary "rule."
The Saxsquatch is vibing harder than anyone else during quarantine.
Sweden's outbreak has been far deadlier than those of its neighbors, but it's still better off than many countries that enforced strict lockdowns.
Avi Schiffmann, a teenager in Washington State, created a coronavirus tracker website that has more than 30 million visitors each day.
I hope they really do record this song.
Customers trying to avoid online delivery platforms like Grubhub by calling restaurants directly might be dialing phone numbers generated and advertised by those very platforms — for which restaurants are charged fees that can sometimes exceed the income the order generates.
The Bulls logo is an icon, too — we just don't know for sure who made it.
When life imitates "Looney Tunes."
The syndrome, called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), has been seen in children across Europe and in at least 18 states, plus Washington, DC.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious.
Wildlife biologists set up spycams across Quebec and got copious amounts of adorable baby animal footage.
"Two Ply Over The Cuckoo's Nest" by Katie J. Miller was the grand prize winner of KQED's Homemade Film Festival.
"This is worse and weirder than anything I've ever seen."
Julie Nolke reenacts that awkward discussion that ensues after someone asks if one is busy.
We're never going to be able to hear the lines the same way again after this.
Author Florence Williams aims to find out how exposure to nature can impact our mood and overall health. From forest baths to scent therapy, this book is focused on practical solutions for a nature-starved modern population.
Take a look back at the entertainment legend and master of animation magic during the 1940s.
In 1984, a man named Michael Larson won $110,237 on "Press Your Luck" — more than double the winnings of any other game show contestant in history at the time. But his success wasn't due to luck alone.
Nick's Bar in Platteville, Wisconsin reopened following the ruling and within 45 minutes, at least two dozen people had packed the pub.
A retreating glacier is increasing the risk of a catastrophic landslide and tsunami within a few decades, researchers say.
The reported numbers leave out thousands of deaths clearly resulting from the pandemic.
