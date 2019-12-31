Was 'Kid Nation' — A Reality Show With Kids In The Middle Of A Desert — The Worst TV Idea Ever?
Unaccompanied minors are driven to the middle of the desert to build a society from scratch, what could go wrong?
When you see that they can demolish a car, it's time to get the hell out of there.
In most hotels, used soaps goes straight into the bin, but now there's a better alternative.
Is this boat deceptively small or or these big boys extremely huge? Both?
A tow truck driver was examining the car and the tow rig when another vehicle came crashing into the scene.
Turns out nothing is safe from octopuses, not even the mightiest bird of the land.
A decade's worth of stellar cinematic sequences, from "The Social Network" to "Parasite."
Dozens of reports have been published on microplastics but the scientific community is still only scratching the surface of understanding just how much plastic we consume and how harmful it could be.
Photographer Steve Winter was not hurt in the encounter and laughed the whole thing off, (which seems like a good trait for a wildlife photographer).
Just in case you need a further reminder that tornadoes are scary as heck.
Meet Ernie, the Mercedes transporter van turned chic tiny mobile home and perhaps one of the coolest living spaces on four wheels to ever grace European roads.
In the 2010s, America achieved late capitalism.
A new drug meant to stimulate a woman's libido might not be for everyone, but if a woman thinks it might help, she deserves a chance to give it a shot.
Failed Kickstarter projects, flammable gadgets, and investment bubbles were tech's biggest flops of the decade.
China is indoctrinating Uyghurs in contentious reeducation camps to help supply Chinese factories with cheap labor. The New York Times obtained footage inside one.
Just ink and colored pencil, it took Anton Thomas almost five years.
James "one-eyed" Connelly spent 40 years sneaking into boxing matches, baseball games, and political conventions. His unmitigated gall and boundless creativity got him in pretty much...anywhere.
A new study suggests dogs can quickly estimate numerical values in a similar manner to humans and other primates.
I wanted to be prepared for the worst nature could throw at me. But the real threat turned out to be human.
On Jan. 1 of this year, works of art first published in the United States in the year 1923 entered the public domain and became available to republish, remix or adapt at will.
From "Fifty Shades" to "Veronica Mars," the last decade brought major changes to fandom culture.
Seduced by the idea of turning my hobby into a paycheck, I led bike tours across the US throughout my twenties — and learned that some passion pursuits are best left pro bono.
Lucy the boxer won't let this gate stop her from getting what she wants.
Netflix's "best of" content rankings reek of bullshit. And based on Netflix's own metrics for popularity, they are.
The NYPD's drones can only be used for certain things. "Traffic and pedestrian monitoring at large events" is one.
Now that's quite a blind spot.
Every couple of years some scientist says they're on the brink, and then nothing happens. What's the obstacle here, exactly?
It was 1960. The United States of America was locked in a race with the Soviet Union to get the first man into space. The US space agency NASA had rushed to prepare its next rocket for testing. But as they watched, things did not go to plan. The whole rocket had travelled 4 inches. 10 centimeters. Less than the length of your smartphone.
No biggie. Just doing heavy lifting with some hardcore metal.
The Kataeb Hezbollah group says the group plans to lay siege to the embassy until it closes down, in response to US airstrikes that killed and injured dozens of its members.
In a statement, Carlos Ghosn said he "escaped injustice" after leaving Japan where he faced a trial.
As Australia continues to battle powerful brushfires, new footage from around the country shows the shocking effect on the ground.
"A previous version of this post misidentified the type of clothing worn by the chicken in the drawing."
The Stylophone Beatbox is a beatboxing, drum- and bass-making pocket-sized machine of fun.
Australians are facing a terrifying start to the new year, as bushfires rip through popular tourist spots on the country's southeast coast, forcing thousands of people to take refuge on nearby beaches.
Is cancel culture a mob mentality, or a long overdue way of speaking truth to power?
From Trump's impeachment to Baby Yoda, here are the most significant moments in culture and politics in 2019.
The memes will only get better in 2020 (we hope), but these are the cream of the 2019 crop.
Comedian Samantha Ruddy writes about sharing a bed with her ex, how much stronger their relationship has become and trying to figure out what they are now.
All that and a claw-foot tub.
At Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas, Texas, wealthy parents gamed a system meant for underprivileged kids. What amounted was a $230,000,000 theft.
With an incredibly limited run of McLaren F1s ever produced, a mere 106, it's surprisingly easy to keep track of where the cars end up and the legends they accrue as time goes by. But somehow seven of those cars have gone missing.
Good riddance to the 2010s.
For better or for worse, Facebook's bourbon black markets completely changed the way we drank bourbon this decade.
Sonos' attempt to control the aftermarket for its products produces frustration and waste.
Got a Falcon 9 booster in one place that needs to be someplace else? Get an old shuttle mover.
A brother's death. An honorable discharge. And a harrowing reentry to civilian life.
"If you're one of the guys on this list, and you read this, please take some satisfaction in the knowledge that in 2012, I had to seek medical attention after injuring my knee playing Wiffle ball."
You're going down under! No, YOU'RE going down under!