Warwick Davis Returns In 'Willow' Sequel Series And The Trailer Looks Epic
Warwick Davis returns as Willow Ufgood in a sequel series to the beloved 1988 fantasy film, coming to Disney+ in November.
Rumors, misinformation and conspiracy theories were rampant on right-wing social media before verifiable information came out about the gunman who killed 21 people at a Texas elementary school.
Larry Bird's legendary steal in the 1987 Eastern Conference Finals on May 26, 1987 is one of the greatest defensive plays of all time.
Ray Liotta who has died at the age of 67, was rightly best known for his staggering, swaggering turn in Scorsese's mob classic — but other roles added further grit, humour and heart.
Scrapped Atari arcade rarity traded trackballs for joysticks — was it the right call?
This 2011 video from Cracked about a sad but true incident where a guy learned the limitations of law enforcement in stopping a spree killer has taken on new resonance.
Among 1- to 19-year-olds, regulations decreased motor vehicle deaths, but deaths by firearms increased and became the leading mechanism in 2018.
Her students were watching a Disney movie when the gunshots started. Then instinct and practice kicked in.
Herschel Walker gave his own suggestion for what should be done about school shootings and it's "a department that can look at young men that's looking at women that's looking at social media." Huh?
A prequel to "Rogue One," this Disney+ series will chronicle the rise of Cassian Andor's rebel journey.
In Richmond, Virginia, Duke's is revered as the king of all condiments — so Yellow Bird Tattoo gave out free flash in its honor.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
As we remember the life of Ray Liotta, here's the time back in 2015 when he visited "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and shared stories from the set.
Based on the eponymous book by Adam Makos, Jonathan Majors plays Naval aviator Jesse Brown in "Devotion," coming to cinemas in October.
"Is there anything at all we can do about it?"
Some Illinois residents are receiving checks from a Facebook settlement, and experts say tech companies will need to keep paying up for violating user privacy.
Why are fans like this?
From a new Cronenberg body horror to a stealth "Predator" sequel to "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On."
Paul Stewart gives a detailed tour of the Space Shuttle Discovery and what it was like for astronauts to travel inside.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Comparing a Japanese Rice Bowl with a Korean Rice Bowl is like comparing apples to oranges but Joshua Weissman attempted to try.
Texas law enforcement officials are being strangely opaque about what actually happened during the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.
Lightweight summer styles, outdoor gear, swimwear and more are on deep discount at Huckberry.
Actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67, and he'll be sorely missed.
Post Malone made his triumphant return to "Hot Ones" and gets hilariously clobbered by Da Bomb hot sauce. (His reaction to the sauce appears at 16:16.)
This beautiful portable smart keyboard offers LED-lit keys, a flexible programmable chord pad and wide compatibility starting at just $200.
A fourth grader at Robb Elementary School who survived the shooting said the gunman told students, "It's time to die."
Remnants of the Convoy keeps on truckin', but prospects are grim.
How good is Keeper's Heart's Brian Nation? Well, he's only the third person to ever hold the title of Master Distiller for Irish Distillers. He's a proper legend.
Three differently powered luxury SUVs, the Tesla Model Y (EV), the Porsche Macan GTS (petrol) and BMW X3 M40d (diesel) face off to see which one has the best takeoff.
There's one essential component missing from the recent coverage of NYC's hottest neighborhood.
Jomboy takes a frame-by-frame analysis of this hit by pitch call during a recent game between the Cardinals and Mets and discovers umpires blew it.
From ancient Egyptian cubits to fitness tracker apps, humankind has long been seeking ever more ways to measure the world — and ourselves. But what is this doing to us?
Sky News' Mark Stone confronted Texas Senator Ted Cruz about why mass shootings are such a uniquely American problem. Cruz promptly ended the interview.
The franchise model makes hurting workers inevitable.
Kevin Spacey's first movie since his spectacular fall from grace looks embarrassingly bad.
Ray Liotta, of "Goodfellas" fame, died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while shooting "Dangerous Waters."
Rowan Atkinson makes a return to the screen in Netflix's new series "Man vs. Bee," where Atkinson's character encounters a rogue bee while housesitting a mansion.
Even security plans that appear to be up to the latest research-based standards may have gaps and fall short of preventing the worst-case scenario, experts said.
Out with sit-ups and push-ups, in with deadlifts and sled drags.
Bess Kalb is retweeting Republicans' messages of support for the families of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims with the dollar amounts that the NRA or gun lobby has paid them.
Gervais' schtick is as predictable as it gets — and serves as further proof to an audience that Netflix has approached with simpering, condescending appeals that the streamer is not on anyone's side but its own.
There are plenty of ways to make use of baby powder that don't involve a baby.
The breezy, three-bedroom property is a midcentury ranch-style design with tranquil ocean views.
Back-of-the-napkin math assuming aliens are like humans suggests there are only a few evil alien societies in our galaxy, which is good news for everyone.
A volcano full of sharks just erupted in the Pacific Ocean, according to NASA images.